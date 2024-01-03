Moving Media Entertainment Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
11.59
1.5
Net Worth
11.6
1.51
Minority Interest
Debt
12.92
1.66
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.21
0.21
Total Liabilities
25.73
3.38
Fixed Assets
20.9
5.27
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
Networking Capital
4.63
-1.96
Inventories
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
7.46
2.69
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
4.01
0.31
Sundry Creditors
-3.34
-4.64
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-3.5
-0.32
Cash
0.19
0.08
Total Assets
25.72
3.39
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.