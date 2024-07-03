iifl-logo-icon 1
DU DIgital Global Ltd Share Price

61
(-2.40%)
Jan 3, 2025

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open61.2
  • Day's High61.2
  • 52 Wk High90.45
  • Prev. Close62.5
  • Day's Low61
  • 52 Wk Low 53.2
  • Turnover (lac)6.1
  • P/E203.33
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value0
  • EPS0.3
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)425.64
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

DU DIgital Global Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

61.2

Prev. Close

62.5

Turnover(Lac.)

6.1

Day's High

61.2

Day's Low

61

52 Week's High

90.45

52 Week's Low

53.2

Book Value

0

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

425.64

P/E

203.33

EPS

0.3

Divi. Yield

0

DU DIgital Global Ltd Corporate Action

28 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Aug, 2024

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

21 Dec 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

21 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

Rights

12 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

DU DIgital Global Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

DU DIgital Global Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025
Sep-2024Mar-2024Oct-2023Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 17.92%

Foreign: 17.92%

Indian: 37.57%

Non-Promoter- 10.74%

Institutions: 10.74%

Non-Institutions: 33.76%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

DU DIgital Global Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

37.95

2.91

2.6

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

39.97

19.22

4.09

1.42

Net Worth

77.92

22.13

6.69

1.43

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

29.25

37.28

9.4

2.18

31.51

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

29.25

37.28

9.4

2.18

31.51

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.51

0.92

0.41

0.14

0.56

DU DIgital Global Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.68

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.09

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.82

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

754.75

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.2

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT DU DIgital Global Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Rajinder Rai

Whole-time Director

Madhurima Rai

Whole-time Director

Krishna Kumar

Director

Shivaz Rai

Independent Director

Gaurav Kumar

Independent Director

Shalu

Company Secretary

Abhishek

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by DU DIgital Global Ltd

Summary

DU DIgital Global Limited was incorporated as Diva Envitec Filtration Technologies Private Limited with a Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, National Capital and Territory of Delhi Haryana on December 27, 2007. For business and commercial reasons, the Company name was changed from Diva Envitec Filtration Technologies Private Limited to DU Digital Technologies Private Limited on February 09, 2009. Thereafter, the status of the Company converted from Private Limited to Public Limited and the name was changed from DU Digital Technologies Private Limited to DU Digital Technologies Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi on June 28, 2018 and got changed to Du DIgital Global Limited from Du Digital Technologies Limited vide Certificate incorporation issued by ROC Delhi on 28 February,2022.Presently Mr. Rajinder Rai is the Promoter of the Company having experience in travel and tourism industry. The promoters held 55.5% of the Companys equity capital as on March 31, 2024. DU Digital Global has a worldwide presence and is specialized for administrative and non-judgmental tasks cognate to visa, passport, identity management, and other citizen services for its client governments. It leverage digitalization, document verification, and biometric data collection to enhance the overall application process. The Company is primarily engaged in the activities ofproviding VISA Processing Services to Embassies o
Company FAQs

What is the DU DIgital Global Ltd share price today?

The DU DIgital Global Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹61 today.

What is the Market Cap of DU DIgital Global Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of DU DIgital Global Ltd is ₹425.64 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of DU DIgital Global Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of DU DIgital Global Ltd is 203.33 and 7.89 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of DU DIgital Global Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a DU DIgital Global Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of DU DIgital Global Ltd is ₹53.2 and ₹90.45 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of DU DIgital Global Ltd?

DU DIgital Global Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 84.54%, 3 Years at 97.65%, 1 Year at 3.39%, 6 Month at -15.34%, 3 Month at -6.23% and 1 Month at -6.51%.

What is the shareholding pattern of DU DIgital Global Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of DU DIgital Global Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 55.50 %
Institutions - 10.74 %
Public - 33.76 %

