Summary

DU DIgital Global Limited was incorporated as Diva Envitec Filtration Technologies Private Limited with a Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, National Capital and Territory of Delhi Haryana on December 27, 2007. For business and commercial reasons, the Company name was changed from Diva Envitec Filtration Technologies Private Limited to DU Digital Technologies Private Limited on February 09, 2009. Thereafter, the status of the Company converted from Private Limited to Public Limited and the name was changed from DU Digital Technologies Private Limited to DU Digital Technologies Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi on June 28, 2018 and got changed to Du DIgital Global Limited from Du Digital Technologies Limited vide Certificate incorporation issued by ROC Delhi on 28 February,2022.Presently Mr. Rajinder Rai is the Promoter of the Company having experience in travel and tourism industry. The promoters held 55.5% of the Companys equity capital as on March 31, 2024. DU Digital Global has a worldwide presence and is specialized for administrative and non-judgmental tasks cognate to visa, passport, identity management, and other citizen services for its client governments. It leverage digitalization, document verification, and biometric data collection to enhance the overall application process. The Company is primarily engaged in the activities ofproviding VISA Processing Services to Embassies o

Read More