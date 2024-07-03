SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹61.2
Prev. Close₹62.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹6.1
Day's High₹61.2
Day's Low₹61
52 Week's High₹90.45
52 Week's Low₹53.2
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)425.64
P/E203.33
EPS0.3
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
37.95
2.91
2.6
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
39.97
19.22
4.09
1.42
Net Worth
77.92
22.13
6.69
1.43
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
29.25
37.28
9.4
2.18
31.51
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
29.25
37.28
9.4
2.18
31.51
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.51
0.92
0.41
0.14
0.56
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.68
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.09
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.82
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
754.75
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.2
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Rajinder Rai
Whole-time Director
Madhurima Rai
Whole-time Director
Krishna Kumar
Director
Shivaz Rai
Independent Director
Gaurav Kumar
Independent Director
Shalu
Company Secretary
Abhishek
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
DU DIgital Global Limited was incorporated as Diva Envitec Filtration Technologies Private Limited with a Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, National Capital and Territory of Delhi Haryana on December 27, 2007. For business and commercial reasons, the Company name was changed from Diva Envitec Filtration Technologies Private Limited to DU Digital Technologies Private Limited on February 09, 2009. Thereafter, the status of the Company converted from Private Limited to Public Limited and the name was changed from DU Digital Technologies Private Limited to DU Digital Technologies Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi on June 28, 2018 and got changed to Du DIgital Global Limited from Du Digital Technologies Limited vide Certificate incorporation issued by ROC Delhi on 28 February,2022.Presently Mr. Rajinder Rai is the Promoter of the Company having experience in travel and tourism industry. The promoters held 55.5% of the Companys equity capital as on March 31, 2024. DU Digital Global has a worldwide presence and is specialized for administrative and non-judgmental tasks cognate to visa, passport, identity management, and other citizen services for its client governments. It leverage digitalization, document verification, and biometric data collection to enhance the overall application process. The Company is primarily engaged in the activities ofproviding VISA Processing Services to Embassies o
The DU DIgital Global Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹61 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of DU DIgital Global Ltd is ₹425.64 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of DU DIgital Global Ltd is 203.33 and 7.89 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a DU DIgital Global Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of DU DIgital Global Ltd is ₹53.2 and ₹90.45 as of 03 Jan ‘25
DU DIgital Global Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 84.54%, 3 Years at 97.65%, 1 Year at 3.39%, 6 Month at -15.34%, 3 Month at -6.23% and 1 Month at -6.51%.
