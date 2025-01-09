To the Members of DUDIGITAL Global Limited (Formerly known as "DU Digital Technologies Limited")

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of DUDIGITAL Global e in our audit of the Limited ("the Company"), which comprise statements for the financial the Standalone Balance sheet as at March 31

2024, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss, including the Standalone Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Standalone Cash Flow Statement and the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and standalone notes to the financial statements (herein referred to as standalone financial statements), including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit including other comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs), as specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the ‘Auditors statements does not cover Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ‘Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Emphasis of Matter (EOM)

We draw attention to the Companys transaction for sale and purchase of quoted shares is not authorized by Memorandum of Association (‘MOA) of the Company. During the current year the Company has made investments in quoted shares and has incurred loss of INR 109.34 lacs. This loss on capital gain transaction is recovered from the Advisor as liquidation damages as per the terms of the agreement between the parties.

Our report is not qualified with respect to this matter.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most standalone financial

March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying standalone financial statements.

We have determined that there are no other key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Other Information

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the financial the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the financialstatements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibility of Management for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the

Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. t doubt on the Companys In preparing the financial statements, responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3) (i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management. for ensuring

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that ability to maycast management is continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern. process.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, represent the and whether the financial underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate

. with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financialstatements for the statements, whetherduetofraudorerror, financialyear ended March 31, 2024 and are therefore the key sufficientand audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order,

2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of

India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure 1" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except that the company is in the process of implementing daily back of books of accounts and other books and papers maintained in electronic mode up on server located in India in order to be in compliance with companies rule 3(5) of the Companies Act, 2013.

(c) The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss including the

Standalone Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Standalone Cash Flow Statement and Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financialstatements comply with the [Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies

(Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended;

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 Beneficiaries; (2) of the Act; (f) The observation/qualification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in paragraph (b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) and serial number (vi) of paragraph (i) below on reporting under Rule 11(g).

(g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal controls with reference to these financial financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure 2" to this report;

(h) In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31, 2024 has been paid / provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act;

(i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company have pending litigations which would impact its financialposition; these have been disclosed in note 35 to the financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide guarantee, security or the like on behalf of theUltimate

b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalfoftheUltimateBeneficiaries; and

c) Based on such audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

v. No dividend has been declared or paid during the year by the Company.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further no instance of audit trail feature being tampered with was noted in respect of accounting software where the audit trail has been enabled.

For Mukesh Raj & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Registration Number: 016693N Sd/- Mukesh Goel Partner Membership Number: 094837 UDIN: 24094837BJZWZL4000 Place: New Delhi Date: May 21, 2024

ANNEXURE 1 TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF DUDIGITAL GLOBAL LIMITED (formerly known as "DU Digital Technologies Limited")

i. (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment including Right of use.

(b) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(c) Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management during the year and no material discrepancies were identified on such verification.

(d) There is no immovable property (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee), held by the Company and accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(i)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(e) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of use assets) or intangible assets during the year ended March 31, 2024.

(f) There are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

ii. (a) The Companys business does not require maintenance of inventories and, accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. five crores in aggregate from banks or financial of time of the year on the basis of security of current assets. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. iii. (a) During the year the Company has provided loans to the following parties:

Advances in nature of loans Aggregate amount granted/ provided during the year - Subsidiaries & Others 1,441.12 lacs Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases 1,385.57 lacs - Subsidiaries & Others

The Company has not provided guarantee or provided security to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company w.r.t providing guarantee or security.

(b) The terms and conditions of the grant of all loans to the parties covered above are not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) The Company has granted loan during the year where the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayment or receipts are regular.

(d) There are no amounts of loans and advances in the nature of loans granted to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties which are overdue for more than ninety days.

(e) There were no loans or advance in the nature of loan granted to companies or any other parties which had fallen due during the year.

(f) As disclosed in note 6 (b)tothefinancialstatements, the Company has granted loans or advances in the nature of loans, either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment to companies or any other parties. Of these following are the details of the aggregate amount of loans or advances in the nature of loans granted to promoters or related parties as defined in clause (76) of section 2 of the Companies Act, 2013:

Particulars Related Parties Aggregate amount of loans 421.71 lacs - Repayable on demand Percentage of loan to subsidiar- ies to the total loans 30.44%

iv. Loans, investments, guarantees and security in respect of which provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are applicable have been complied with by the Company.

v. The Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor accepted any amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act and the rules made thereunder, to the extent applicable. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vi. The Company is not in the business of sale of any goods or provision of such services as prescribed.

Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vii. In respect of statutory dues:

(a) Undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, service tax, cess and other statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on audit procedures performed by us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of these statutory dues were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) The dues of goods and services tax, income-tax, cess, and other statutory dues have not been deposited on account of any dispute, are as follows:

Nature of the statute Nature of dues Forum where Dispute is Pending Period to which the Amount Relates Amount lakhs Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax Indirect Tax Department 2020-21 1,125.14 The Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Income Tax Department 2018-19 6.23

viii. The Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income

Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the

Order is not applicable to the Company. ix. (a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial government or any government authority.

(c) The Company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no outstanding term loans at the beginning of the year and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries.

Hence, the requirement to report on clause (ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

x. (a) The Company has not raised any money during the year by way of initial public offer / further public offer (including debt instruments) hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has complied with provisions of sections 42 and 62 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of the preferential allotment during the year. The funds raised, have been used for the purposes for which the funds were raised.

xi. (a) No fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) During the year, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by us in Form ADT 4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii)(a),(b),(c) of the Order is not applicable. xiii. Transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies

Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have beeninstitutionor disclosed in the notes tothefinancialstatements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. (a) The Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The internal audit reports of the Company issued till the date of the audit report, for the period under audit have been considered by us. xv. The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence requirement to report on clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) The provisions of section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (xvi)(a) of the

Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company is not engaged in any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities.

Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve

Bank of India. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) There is no Core Investment Company as a part of the Group, hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial immediately preceding financial xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly requirement to report on Clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. in note xix. On the basis of the financial expected 34 to the financial payment of dates of realization of financial financial the financial statements, our knowledge of the

Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. The provisions of Section 135 to the Companies Act, 2013 in relation to Corporate Social Responsibility is not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xx)(a),(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xxi. The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of Standalone Financial Statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in this report.

For Mukesh Raj & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Registration Number: 016693N Sd/- Mukesh Goel Partner Membership Number: 094837 UDIN: 24094837BJZWZL4000 Place: New Delhi Date: May 21, 2024

ANNEXURE 2 TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF DUDIGITAL GLOBAL LIMITED (formerly known as "DU Digital Technologies Limited")

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of DUDIGITAL GLOBAL LIMITED ("the Company") as of

March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the established internal control over financial by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note reporting on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation reporting and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including reporting adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting reference to these financial statements based on our audit.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing as specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to financialcontrols auditofinternal and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting waswith reference to these standalone financial established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial to these controls over financial . Our financial audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over controls over financial standalone financial material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting With Reference to these standalone Financial Statements

Acompanysinternal financial over financial with reference to thesestandalonefinancialstatements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding thereliabilityoffinancial and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companysinternal financial over financial statements includes those withreferencetothesefinancial policies and procedures that

(1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting with Reference to these Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial these standalonefinancialstatements to future periods reporting with reference to these are subject to the risk that the internalfinancialcontrol statements, assessing the risk that over financial reporting with reference to these financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, over financial reporting adequateinternal financial with reference to these standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls over financialreporting with reference to these standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.