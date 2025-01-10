iifl-logo-icon 1
DU DIgital Global Ltd Shareholding Pattern

56.8
(0.53%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:04 PM

DU DIgital Global Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Sep-2024Mar-2024Oct-2023Sep-2023Jun-2023

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

17.92%

17.92%

17.92%

20.92%

21.41%

Indian

37.57%

37.57%

37.57%

45%

44.51%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

10.74%

14.16%

14.45%

15.97%

16.09%

Non-Institutions

33.76%

30.34%

30.04%

18.09%

17.97%

Total Non-Promoter

44.5%

44.5%

44.49%

34.07%

34.07%

Custodian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Sep-2024Mar-2024Oct-2023Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 17.92%

Foreign: 17.92%

Indian: 37.57%

Non-Promoter- 10.74%

Institutions: 10.74%

Non-Institutions: 33.76%

Custodian: 0.00%

DU Digital: Related NEWS

No Record Found

