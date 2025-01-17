iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

DU DIgital Global Ltd Key Ratios

65.95
(3.86%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:16 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR DU DIgital Global Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-93.08

-14.24

Op profit growth

-214.48

-234.4

EBIT growth

-395.97

-112.07

Net profit growth

-147.18

-133.79

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

23.79

-1.43

0.91

EBIT margin

16.54

-0.38

2.74

Net profit margin

5.18

-0.76

1.92

RoCE

16.76

-4.55

RoNW

1.88

-3.83

RoA

1.31

-2.23

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

155.9

-238.1

706.2

Dividend per share

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-134.2

-466.5

642.2

Book value per share

1,550

1,440

1,680

Valuation ratios

P/E

P/CEPS

P/B

EV/EBIDTA

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

Tax payout

-60.84

-9.7

-27.42

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

34.34

3.76

Inventory days

0

0

Creditor days

-725.55

-75.83

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-3.93

0.85

-28.56

Net debt / equity

-0.46

-0.59

-0.83

Net debt / op. profit

-1.38

1.89

-4.15

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

Employee costs

-18.8

-5.49

-1.67

Other costs

-57.4

-95.93

-97.4

DU Digital : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR DU DIgital Global Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.