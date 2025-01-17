Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-93.08
-14.24
Op profit growth
-214.48
-234.4
EBIT growth
-395.97
-112.07
Net profit growth
-147.18
-133.79
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
23.79
-1.43
0.91
EBIT margin
16.54
-0.38
2.74
Net profit margin
5.18
-0.76
1.92
RoCE
16.76
-4.55
RoNW
1.88
-3.83
RoA
1.31
-2.23
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
155.9
-238.1
706.2
Dividend per share
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-134.2
-466.5
642.2
Book value per share
1,550
1,440
1,680
Valuation ratios
P/E
P/CEPS
P/B
EV/EBIDTA
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
Tax payout
-60.84
-9.7
-27.42
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
34.34
3.76
Inventory days
0
0
Creditor days
-725.55
-75.83
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-3.93
0.85
-28.56
Net debt / equity
-0.46
-0.59
-0.83
Net debt / op. profit
-1.38
1.89
-4.15
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
Employee costs
-18.8
-5.49
-1.67
Other costs
-57.4
-95.93
-97.4
