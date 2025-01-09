DU DIgital Global Ltd Management Discussions

Global Economy

Overview: After a year marked by global uncertainties and volatilities, the global economy achieved a greater stability by the first quarter of 2024. While uncertainty stemming from adverse geo-political developments remained elevated, the global economic growth was surprisingly robust.

I. Continued Impact of Geo-political Events: Global trade moderated due to rising geo-political tensions, cross-border restrictions and slower growth in advanced economies. The muted trade growth occurred despite the easing of supply chain pressures.

II. Inflationary Pressure and Central Bank Policies:

Inflationary pressures have been significantly higher on account of the persistence of core inflation. Further, geo-political developments and monetary policy changes across countries resulted in increased caution among investors, culminating in moderation in foreign direct ws. flo investment(FDI)

III. COVID-19 Recovery Efforts: Both emerging market economies and advanced economies achieved higher growth in 2023 than projected a year ago. Almost all major economies have surpassed the pre COVID-19 pandemic real gross domestic product (GDP) levels till first quarter of 2024.

IV. Trade Dynamics and Supply Chain Resilience: Global trade is showing signs of recovery from its slow-down in past recent years, with increased demand for goods and services as economies reopen. However, supply chain operations are still facing challenges related to logistics and raw material availability.

V. Technological Advancements: The pandemic also accelerated the adoption of digital technologies amongst the population financialinclusion . and enhanced

Rapid advancements in technology have continued to drive innovation across sectors such as digitalization,

(AI), and renewable automation, artificial energy solutions. These developments have the potential to boost productivity and create new opportunities for economic growth.

VI. Sustainability Focus: Environmental sustainability concerns have gained prominence globally as nations prioritize climate change mitigation efforts through cleaner energy sources, circular economy practices, green infrastructure investments, and stricter environmental regulations.

Outlook for 2024-25

Major economies like China, the United States (US), European Union (EU), India, Japan, and South Korea are expected to maintain steady growth trajectories. Developing economies may experience varied outcomes depending on their ability to manage structural challenges while leveraging opportunities for sustainable development.

Resource-rich countries could benefit from rising commodity prices if global demand remains robust. South-Asian regions are expected more tourist footfall as many countries have open their borders for tourism purposes.

Indian Economy & Outlook

1. Strong Economic Growth: The Indian economy has maintained a steady growth rate of 7% for FY 24 and will remain possibly the same for FY 25 as well. This indicates robust economic expansion and reflects the resilience of the Indian economy.

2. Post-pandemic Recovery: Achieving consistent growth rates above 7% for four years post-pandemic showcases the recovery strength of the Indian economy. It signifies that India has overcome the challenges posed by the pandemic and is on a path towards sustained growth.

3. Sustainable Investment Climate: A positive outlook for the Indian economy attracts domestic and foreign investments, driving economic expansion. The governments initiatives such as ‘Make in India, ‘Digital India, and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat have further enhanced Indias investment attractiveness.

4. Structural Reforms: Continued implementation of structural reforms like GST (Goods and Services Tax), Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), labor reforms, agricultural reforms, etc., create an enabling environment for businesses, promote ease of doing business, and drive economic growth.

5. Resilient Consumption Demand: The growing middle class population in India with a rising disposable income contributes to strong consumption demand across various sectors such as retail, FMCG (Fast-Moving Consumer Goods), automobiles, real estate, etc., supporting overall economic growth.

6. Infrastructure Development: Government emphasis on infrastructure development through initiatives like National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) which stimulates investment opportunities in sectors such as roads, railways, airports, ports which not only boosts growth but also enhances connectivity across different regions.

7. Digital Transformation: Accelerated adoption of digital technologies in various sectors including e-commerce, fin-tech (financial technology), ed-tech (education technology), health-tech (healthcare technology) is driving innovation-led growth contributing to overall economic progress.

8. Global Trade Opportunities: As global economies recover from the pandemic-induced slowdown; international trade volumes are expected to rise providing opportunities for export-oriented sectors like IT services & software development, pharmaceuticals, textiles & garments, etc., fostering economic expansion.

9. Skilled Workforce Advantage: With its young demographic profile characterized by a large pool of skilled workforce coupled with government initiatives focusing on skill development programs like Skill India Mission; it augments productivity levels leading to sustainable long-term growth prospects.

10. Macro-economic Stability Measures: Ongoing fiscal prudence measures adopted by RBI (Reserve Bank of

India), maintaining financial stability through prudent monetary policy frameworks supports sustainable long term stable macro-economic environment.

Industry Outlook

India has taken a stride to attain the 39th position in the World Economic Forums Travel & Tourism Development Index (TTDI), 2024. It was an encouraging sign for Indias tourism and hospitality sector as international tourism restored to normal across the globe post-pandemic. In the WEF 2021 Global Tourism Index, India was ranked on 54th position. t cost management.

This year, the country is top-rated in the South Asian countries among lower-middle-income economies categories and 39th overall. Following are some of the highlights of the industry:

Strong Demand

Travel market in India is projected to reach US$ 125 billion by FY 27 from an estimated US$ 75 billion in FY 20. International tourist arrivals are expected to reach 30.5 million by 2028. Further drawing upon world-class healthcare amenities and traditional healing practices, medical tourism and wellness retreats entices 21% of international travelers.

Available Opportunities

India is geographically diverse and offers a variety of cultures that come with its own experiences, making it one of the leading countries in terms of international tourism expenditure. The same is reflected by the fact that the travel and tourism industry contributes about US$ 199.6 billion to the countrys GDP in India.

E Visa Scheme

The e-Visa scheme, which was suspended in March 2020 due to aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic, was restored to 156 countries in 2022 and further extended to 166 countries in 2023. The e-Visa Scheme has become more popular over the years and at present over 50 percent of the total Indian Visas issued are e-Visas.

E-migrate

E-Migrate is an e-Governance portal facilitating safe and legal migration of Indian workers abroad. Launched in May 2014, its now operational in 14 POE offices, processing around 1000 EC applications daily. The portal has over 42 lakhs registered Indian workers employed by two lakh foreign employers through two thousand recruitment agents in India.

Company Outlook

In view of, the overall outlook of the performance of the company has been promising and the growth oriented. The companys core area of service is assisting the individuals and business to get visa applications processed and approved. The Company is currently operating from various VAC Centers serving visa applications for several countries. The company does not possess threat of any major disruptions in the countries of operations.

With the overall effective management, the company was able to retain its profitability even where the important contracts like Contract with Greece and changes in policy on Thailand Visa impacted the revenue but the overall efficie profitabilityincreaseddueto

OVERVIEW

Comparing with the Financial Year 2023, the export revenue for 2024 showed a significant growth. This growth was further supported by the significant reduction in the overseas expenses. The company is now focusing on growing and reaching the masses by opening Visa Application Centers

(VAC) in different cities and also reaching out retailers and travel agents to expand its services.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE & REVIEW

The Company made a profit of Rs. 80.17 lakhs on consolidated basis during current financial year as against profit of Rs.

66.72 lakhs during the previous year.

RISK & THEIR MANAGEMENT:

The Board of Director in consultation with the Audit

Committee have devised systems to manage different risks including risk pertaining to non-compliance, cybersecurity and data security risk. The Company has taken policy for

Directors and Officers ("D&O") for the Directors of the company to safeguard against any action of any regulatory authority.

BUSINESS OUTLOOK

Considering the policy support, growth of travel and tourism in the country and across country, the future outlook of the business operation remain positive. The company being eligible is and will also participate in various tenders for expanding the business operations. Further the company is also looking for option to grow organically and inorganically in India and Overseas.

INTERNAL CONTROLS

There were no changes to our internal control over financial reporting that have materially affected or are reasonably likely to materially affect our internal control over financial reporting during the period covered in this Annual Report.

SUBSIDIARIES

Following are Subsidiaries of our Company:

S. No. Indian S. No. Foreign 1. OSC Global Processing Private Limited 1. DuDigital Global LLC (Wholly Owned Subsidiary) 2. Dudigital BD Private Limited 2. Duverify LLC-FZ 3. Intermobility Visa Solutions Private Limited 3. Virtuworld Tourism LLC (Wholly Owned Subsidiary) 4. Dudigital Worldwide Private Limited (Wholly Owned Subsidiary)

DETAILS OF SIGNIFICANT CHANGES IN KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS, ALONG WITH DETAILED EXPLANATIONS

Standalone Ratio 31-Mar-24 31-Mar-23 % Change Reason for variance Current Ratio 13.37 4.45 201% Increased on account of decrease in current liabilities majorily on account of repayment of loans Debt- Equity Ratio 0.01 0.03 -71% Decreased on account of repayment of Loan / Bank OD during the year. Debt Service Coverage Ratio 2.92 2.37 23% Not Applicable Return on Equity Ratio 0.04 0.04 2% Not Applicable Inventory Turnover Ratio - - 0% Not Applicable Trade Receivable Turnover Ratio* 2.77 12.73 -78% Decreased on account of decrease in net sales during the year. Trade Payable Turnover Ratio 9.24 5.84 58% Increased on account of decrease in net purchases during the year. Net Capital Turnover Ratio 0.34 1.50 -77% Decreased on account of decrease in net sales during the year. Net Profit Ratio 0.13 0.02 442% Increased on account of decrease in net sales during the year. Return on Capital Employed 0.01 0.04 -72% Decreased on account of increase in tangible net worth.

DETAILS OF ANY CHANGE IN RETURN ON NET WORTH AS COMPARED TO THE IMMEDIATELY PREVIOUS FINANCIAL YEAR

The Net worth of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2023 was 22.13 Crore which increased to 77.93 Crore as on March 31, 2024.