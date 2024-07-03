DU DIgital Global Ltd Summary

DU DIgital Global Limited was incorporated as Diva Envitec Filtration Technologies Private Limited with a Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, National Capital and Territory of Delhi Haryana on December 27, 2007. For business and commercial reasons, the Company name was changed from Diva Envitec Filtration Technologies Private Limited to DU Digital Technologies Private Limited on February 09, 2009. Thereafter, the status of the Company converted from Private Limited to Public Limited and the name was changed from DU Digital Technologies Private Limited to DU Digital Technologies Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi on June 28, 2018 and got changed to Du DIgital Global Limited from Du Digital Technologies Limited vide Certificate incorporation issued by ROC Delhi on 28 February,2022.Presently Mr. Rajinder Rai is the Promoter of the Company having experience in travel and tourism industry. The promoters held 55.5% of the Companys equity capital as on March 31, 2024. DU Digital Global has a worldwide presence and is specialized for administrative and non-judgmental tasks cognate to visa, passport, identity management, and other citizen services for its client governments. It leverage digitalization, document verification, and biometric data collection to enhance the overall application process. The Company is primarily engaged in the activities ofproviding VISA Processing Services to Embassies of various countries. The Company manages human interface between the visa applicant and the technical visa processing unit of the embassy of the country. By efficiently handling these crucial aspects, the Company enable government authorities to allocate their resources and attention to critical task of assessing visa applications, enhancing security, and ensuring compliance.In 2015, all the shares of the Company were purchased by Promoter and Promoter Group Members, Mr. Rajinder Rai, Mrs. Madhurima Rai and Ms. Srishti Jindal. The Company signed its 1st service agreement with Lotus Capital Corp for operation of VLN Counter in India in connection with Malaysian Visa Processing Services in the year 2015.In 2017, Company signed its 1st Service level Agreement with Avisa Services Limited for support and back end processing in connection with Greece Visa Processing. In 2019, Company acquired the Subsidiary Company namely IV Processing Private Limited. The Company moreover acquired 48.99% shares of OSC Global Processing Private Limited as an associate company. Apart from this, the wholly owned Subsidiary Company namely Window Malay Private Limited was incorporated as well. Then, the Company sold all the 9999 shares held in IV Processing Private Limited to the Group Company, BSR Global DMCC in year 2021. Therefore IV Processing ceases to continue as its subsidiary company. The Company acquired 1,00,000 shares in OSC Global Private Limited by way of subscription to its Right Issue in 2021. Therefore, total holding in OSC Global Processing Private Limited increased to 95.36% and it became subsidiary of the Company in 2021 itself. Apart from this, the Company incorporated Dudigital Global LLC as a wholly owned Subsidiary company in Sharjah, UAE during the year 2021. Currently, the Company is providing human interface of visa processing services for Greece and Malaysia in and for India by way of various subcontracts awarded to Company and its subsidiaries. The services under these contracts include accepting documents on behalf of the Ministry and facilitate the Ministry, Attestation services, Collection of fingerprints, facial photo, retina scan, etc. with/ without passport processing. Along with this, the Company offer Value Added Services (VAS) to support applicants. These include but are not limited to: Premium Lounge, Prime time application, Mobile Biometrics, Form Filling, SMS alert, Courier services, etc.The services of Company are designed to securely manage visa applications. Pursuant to Service Agreements procured by Company, it is responsible for infrastructure, technological and support services in relation to operation of VAC, VLN or OSC as follows: Its centres are managed by trained staff. It provide general information about visa procedures and requirements in the VISA Application process via email response, phone call enquires or through its website in response to specific enquiries by prospective and existing applicants. The Company provide personalized service over the counter at all the designated offices. In the normal course of business, the Company receives visa applications directly from applicants or via travel agents, over the counter and enter applicants data into the database of diplomatic mission provided by its service provider. The Company communicate effectively with the existing applicants about their applications, calculate and handle payment of the Visa Application Charge and other fees. The Company further invoice the applicant and collect the Visa and services fees. Appropriate Visa fees are duly remitted to the diplomatic mission. The Company is required to furnish copies of such itemized and comprehensive statements to the service provider who in turn is paid a pre-determine price for each visa processed as well. It scrutinize all the applications submitted to ensure that they are complete, duly signed and contain all the supporting documents as well as required number of photographs and other biometric identifiers in compliance with respective Regulation of diplomatic mission.The Company transmit all the collected applications and data including biometric identifiers to the relevant consular office such as foreign mission. The data transferred is encrypted, either electronically or physically transferred on an electronic non-reusable storage medium from the VAC/ OSC to the foreign mission. Finally, the Company collect the travel documents, including a refusal notification, if applicable, from the foreign mission and return them to the relevant applicant.The Companys business of facilitating Visa Processing Services is dependent on travel and tourism activities from India to Greece or Malaysia. It create awareness by participating in sponsorships or exhibitions like SATTE India Expo Mart, OTM Travel Expo in Mumbai. These exhibitions and fair gives clients a platform to create awareness of simplified process of travelling. Their participation in seminars and fairs have given boost to the business and ultimately to the Company as a whole. The Company had conducted seminars organized by PHD Chamber Of Commerce and Industry and participated in conference conducted by Indo-Canadian Business Chamber to promote business activities. The Company has been focusing on creating awareness by webinars or by posts on social media like Linkedin, Facebook, Twitter etc.The Company acquired a Subsidiary known IV Processing Private Limited in 2019; it further acquired 48.99% shares of OSC Global Processing Private Limited, making it as an Associate Company and further incorporated wholly owned Subsidiary Company namely Window Malay Private Limited in 2019. In 2021, the Company acquired 1,00,000 shares in OSC Global Private Limited, whereby the total holding in OSC Global Processing Private Limited increased to 95.36% and it became a subsidiary of the Company. Dudigital Global LLC got incorporated in Sharjah, UAE as a wholly owned subsidiary in 2021. The Company made an IPO of 6,90,000 equity shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs 4.49 Crore in August, 2021. The Company acquired 51% shares of Dudigital BD Private Limited making it as subsidiary of the Company on July 22, 2022.