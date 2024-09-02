The Notice of the 17th (Seventeenth) Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company scheduled to be held on Thursday, September 26, 2024 through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Visual Means at 12.30 PM. DUDIGITAL GLOBAL LIMITED has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on September 26 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 02/09/2024) DUDIGITAL GLOBAL LIMITED has submitted the Exchange a copy of Srutinizers report of Annual General Meeting held on September 26, 2024 along with a copy of minutes. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 27/09/2024)