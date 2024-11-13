Board Meeting 12 Dec 2024 12 Dec 2024

DUDIGITAL GLOBAL LIMITED has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Committee Meeting held on December 12, 2024.

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters DUDIGITAL GLOBAL LIMITED has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 13, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 19 Sep 2024 19 Sep 2024

DUDIGITAL GLOBAL LIMITED has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on September 19, 2024.

Board Meeting 28 Aug 2024 21 Aug 2024

To consider other business matters DUDIGITAL GLOBAL LIMITED has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 28, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/09/2024)

Board Meeting 21 May 2024 14 May 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters DUDIGITAL GLOBAL LIMITED has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 21, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 21/05/2024)

Board Meeting 2 Apr 2024 2 Apr 2024

DUDIGITAL GLOBAL LIMITED has informed the Exchange regarding Appointment of Mr Lalit Chawla as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the company w.e.f. April 02, 2024. DUDIGITAL GLOBAL LIMITED has informed the Exchange regarding Appointment of Mr Manoj Dharmani as Chief Executive Officer of the company w.e.f. April 02, 2024.

Board Meeting 21 Mar 2024 21 Mar 2024

DUDIGITAL GLOBAL LIMITED has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Independent Directors Meeting held on March 21, 2024.

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 7 Feb 2024

To consider other business matters DUDIGITAL GLOBAL LIMITED has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 12, 2024. As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/02/2024)

Board Meeting 30 Jan 2024 23 Jan 2024