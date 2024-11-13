|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 Dec 2024
|12 Dec 2024
|DUDIGITAL GLOBAL LIMITED has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Committee Meeting held on December 12, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters DUDIGITAL GLOBAL LIMITED has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 13, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|19 Sep 2024
|19 Sep 2024
|DUDIGITAL GLOBAL LIMITED has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on September 19, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|28 Aug 2024
|21 Aug 2024
|To consider other business matters DUDIGITAL GLOBAL LIMITED has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 28, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/09/2024)
|Board Meeting
|21 May 2024
|14 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters DUDIGITAL GLOBAL LIMITED has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 21, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 21/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|2 Apr 2024
|2 Apr 2024
|DUDIGITAL GLOBAL LIMITED has informed the Exchange regarding Appointment of Mr Lalit Chawla as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the company w.e.f. April 02, 2024. DUDIGITAL GLOBAL LIMITED has informed the Exchange regarding Appointment of Mr Manoj Dharmani as Chief Executive Officer of the company w.e.f. April 02, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|21 Mar 2024
|21 Mar 2024
|DUDIGITAL GLOBAL LIMITED has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Independent Directors Meeting held on March 21, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2024
|7 Feb 2024
|To consider other business matters DUDIGITAL GLOBAL LIMITED has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 12, 2024. As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/02/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Jan 2024
|23 Jan 2024
|Pursuant to Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, notice is hereby given that the meeting of Preferential Issue Committee of Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on 29th January, 2024, to consider allotment of securities of the Company in accordance with the resolutions passed by shareholders in their Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 15th January, 2024 DUGLOBAL : 30-Jan-2024 : The Company has informed the Exchange that a meeting of Preferential Issue Committee to be held on January 29, 2024 has been re-scheduled. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Preferential Issue Committee of the Company will be held on January 30, 2024, To consider other business matters (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/01/2024) DUDIGITAL GLOBAL LIMITED has informed the Exchange regarding Preferential Issue Committee held on January 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/01/2024)
