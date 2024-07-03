Summary

ANI Integrated Services Limited was originally incorporated on July 4, 2008 as a Private Limited Company with the name ANI Instruments Private Limited?. Further, the name of the Company changed from ANI Instruments Private Limited to ANI Integrated Services Private Limited. The Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to ANI Integrated Services Limited on 28th September, 2017.Incorporated in the year 2008 and a group established since 1989, the Company is counted amongst the prominent organizations for industrial and technical manpower solutions to the organized sector. It provides industrial solutions through deputation of manpower, operation & maintenance, projects and engineering. ANI caters to diversified Industries like EPC companies, power plants, oil & gas, refineries, chemicals & petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, cement, FMCG, fertilizers, hospitality, construction, infrastructure projects, metals etc. These services are executed effectively, efficiently and timely as per the demands of customers.As a value addition to the existing services they provide Manpower Outsourcing Support for project management services, construction, supervision, electrical testing & commissioning and temporary staffing services to all kind of industries. These services are timely executed as per the varied demands of customers globally.The Company expanded its operations outside of India by building on its track record there and provided en

