SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹166.15
Prev. Close₹174.85
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.98
Day's High₹166.15
Day's Low₹166.1
52 Week's High₹218.45
52 Week's Low₹63.15
Book Value₹59.46
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)171.95
P/E30.04
EPS5.82
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.69
9.69
9.69
9.69
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
41.97
37.23
34.77
29.31
Net Worth
51.66
46.92
44.46
39
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
101.77
106.99
54.72
62.81
yoy growth (%)
-4.88
95.5
-12.87
Raw materials
-4.58
-1.21
-1.67
-1.27
As % of sales
4.5
1.13
3.06
2.02
Employee costs
-82.01
-94.19
-40.37
-42.59
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
3.64
-3.11
7.67
11.86
Depreciation
-0.63
-0.77
-0.46
-0.29
Tax paid
0.99
-0.51
-1.88
-4.17
Working capital
7.04
1.25
15.77
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-4.88
95.5
-12.87
Op profit growth
-437.09
-117.93
-34.51
EBIT growth
-361.32
-123.11
-35.91
Net profit growth
-227.86
-162.75
-24.61
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
187.5
157.62
143.62
102.25
108.97
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
187.5
157.62
143.62
102.25
108.97
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.57
0.87
0.68
0.35
0.42
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.68
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.09
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.82
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
754.75
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.2
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Navin Nandkumar Korpe
Non Executive Director
Anita Navin Korpe
Non Executive Director
Akshay Korpe
Whole Time Director & CFO
Kedar Korpe
Independent Director
Rajendra Ramchandra Gadve
Independent Director
Chandrashekar Joshi
Independent Director
Anil Lingayat
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sanjana Sarda
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by ANI Integrated Services Ltd
Summary
ANI Integrated Services Limited was originally incorporated on July 4, 2008 as a Private Limited Company with the name ANI Instruments Private Limited?. Further, the name of the Company changed from ANI Instruments Private Limited to ANI Integrated Services Private Limited. The Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to ANI Integrated Services Limited on 28th September, 2017.Incorporated in the year 2008 and a group established since 1989, the Company is counted amongst the prominent organizations for industrial and technical manpower solutions to the organized sector. It provides industrial solutions through deputation of manpower, operation & maintenance, projects and engineering. ANI caters to diversified Industries like EPC companies, power plants, oil & gas, refineries, chemicals & petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, cement, FMCG, fertilizers, hospitality, construction, infrastructure projects, metals etc. These services are executed effectively, efficiently and timely as per the demands of customers.As a value addition to the existing services they provide Manpower Outsourcing Support for project management services, construction, supervision, electrical testing & commissioning and temporary staffing services to all kind of industries. These services are timely executed as per the varied demands of customers globally.The Company expanded its operations outside of India by building on its track record there and provided en
The ANI Integrated Services Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹166.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of ANI Integrated Services Ltd is ₹171.95 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of ANI Integrated Services Ltd is 30.04 and 2.82 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a ANI Integrated Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of ANI Integrated Services Ltd is ₹63.15 and ₹218.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25
ANI Integrated Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 49.01%, 3 Years at 55.50%, 1 Year at 164.92%, 6 Month at 26.11%, 3 Month at -5.79% and 1 Month at -7.90%.
