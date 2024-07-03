iifl-logo-icon 1
ANI Integrated Services Ltd Share Price

166.1
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:19 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open166.15
  • Day's High166.15
  • 52 Wk High218.45
  • Prev. Close174.85
  • Day's Low166.1
  • 52 Wk Low 63.15
  • Turnover (lac)3.98
  • P/E30.04
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value59.46
  • EPS5.82
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)171.95
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

ANI Integrated Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

166.15

Prev. Close

174.85

Turnover(Lac.)

3.98

Day's High

166.15

Day's Low

166.1

52 Week's High

218.45

52 Week's Low

63.15

Book Value

59.46

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

171.95

P/E

30.04

EPS

5.82

Divi. Yield

0

ANI Integrated Services Ltd Corporate Action

19 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 19 Aug, 2024

arrow

29 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

ANI Integrated Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

ANI Integrated Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:19 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.75%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 71.75%

Non-Promoter- 28.25%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 28.25%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

ANI Integrated Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.69

9.69

9.69

9.69

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

41.97

37.23

34.77

29.31

Net Worth

51.66

46.92

44.46

39

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

101.77

106.99

54.72

62.81

yoy growth (%)

-4.88

95.5

-12.87

Raw materials

-4.58

-1.21

-1.67

-1.27

As % of sales

4.5

1.13

3.06

2.02

Employee costs

-82.01

-94.19

-40.37

-42.59

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

3.64

-3.11

7.67

11.86

Depreciation

-0.63

-0.77

-0.46

-0.29

Tax paid

0.99

-0.51

-1.88

-4.17

Working capital

7.04

1.25

15.77

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-4.88

95.5

-12.87

Op profit growth

-437.09

-117.93

-34.51

EBIT growth

-361.32

-123.11

-35.91

Net profit growth

-227.86

-162.75

-24.61

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

187.5

157.62

143.62

102.25

108.97

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

187.5

157.62

143.62

102.25

108.97

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.57

0.87

0.68

0.35

0.42

View Annually Results

ANI Integrated Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.68

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.09

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.82

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

754.75

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.2

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT ANI Integrated Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Navin Nandkumar Korpe

Non Executive Director

Anita Navin Korpe

Non Executive Director

Akshay Korpe

Whole Time Director & CFO

Kedar Korpe

Independent Director

Rajendra Ramchandra Gadve

Independent Director

Chandrashekar Joshi

Independent Director

Anil Lingayat

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sanjana Sarda

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by ANI Integrated Services Ltd

Summary

ANI Integrated Services Limited was originally incorporated on July 4, 2008 as a Private Limited Company with the name ANI Instruments Private Limited?. Further, the name of the Company changed from ANI Instruments Private Limited to ANI Integrated Services Private Limited. The Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to ANI Integrated Services Limited on 28th September, 2017.Incorporated in the year 2008 and a group established since 1989, the Company is counted amongst the prominent organizations for industrial and technical manpower solutions to the organized sector. It provides industrial solutions through deputation of manpower, operation & maintenance, projects and engineering. ANI caters to diversified Industries like EPC companies, power plants, oil & gas, refineries, chemicals & petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, cement, FMCG, fertilizers, hospitality, construction, infrastructure projects, metals etc. These services are executed effectively, efficiently and timely as per the demands of customers.As a value addition to the existing services they provide Manpower Outsourcing Support for project management services, construction, supervision, electrical testing & commissioning and temporary staffing services to all kind of industries. These services are timely executed as per the varied demands of customers globally.The Company expanded its operations outside of India by building on its track record there and provided en
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the ANI Integrated Services Ltd share price today?

The ANI Integrated Services Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹166.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of ANI Integrated Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of ANI Integrated Services Ltd is ₹171.95 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of ANI Integrated Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of ANI Integrated Services Ltd is 30.04 and 2.82 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of ANI Integrated Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a ANI Integrated Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of ANI Integrated Services Ltd is ₹63.15 and ₹218.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of ANI Integrated Services Ltd?

ANI Integrated Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 49.01%, 3 Years at 55.50%, 1 Year at 164.92%, 6 Month at 26.11%, 3 Month at -5.79% and 1 Month at -7.90%.

What is the shareholding pattern of ANI Integrated Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of ANI Integrated Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 71.75 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 28.25 %

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

