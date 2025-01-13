iifl-logo-icon 1
ANI Integrated Services Ltd Key Ratios

157.1
(-4.96%)
Jan 13, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-6.16

Op profit growth

-500.27

EBIT growth

-389.84

Net profit growth

-224.72

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

4.73

-1.1

EBIT margin

4.45

-1.44

Net profit margin

4.2

-3.16

RoCE

11

RoNW

2.92

RoA

2.59

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

4.43

-3.55

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

3.78

-4.35

Book value per share

40.09

35.66

Valuation ratios

P/E

7.7

-4.94

P/CEPS

9.03

-4.02

P/B

0.85

0.49

EV/EBIDTA

7.18

-22.36

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

-16.84

Tax payout

30.24

17.63

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

90.81

Inventory days

0

Creditor days

-6.8

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-3.61

1.16

Net debt / equity

0.1

0.02

Net debt / op. profit

0.86

-0.62

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-4.48

-1.11

Employee costs

-80.22

-86.65

Other costs

-10.55

-13.34

