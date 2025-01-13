Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-6.16
Op profit growth
-500.27
EBIT growth
-389.84
Net profit growth
-224.72
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
4.73
-1.1
EBIT margin
4.45
-1.44
Net profit margin
4.2
-3.16
RoCE
11
RoNW
2.92
RoA
2.59
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
4.43
-3.55
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
3.78
-4.35
Book value per share
40.09
35.66
Valuation ratios
P/E
7.7
-4.94
P/CEPS
9.03
-4.02
P/B
0.85
0.49
EV/EBIDTA
7.18
-22.36
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
-16.84
Tax payout
30.24
17.63
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
90.81
Inventory days
0
Creditor days
-6.8
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-3.61
1.16
Net debt / equity
0.1
0.02
Net debt / op. profit
0.86
-0.62
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-4.48
-1.11
Employee costs
-80.22
-86.65
Other costs
-10.55
-13.34
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.