ANI Integrated Services Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

166.1
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

101.77

106.99

54.72

62.81

yoy growth (%)

-4.88

95.5

-12.87

Raw materials

-4.58

-1.21

-1.67

-1.27

As % of sales

4.5

1.13

3.06

2.02

Employee costs

-82.01

-94.19

-40.37

-42.59

As % of sales

80.58

88.04

73.76

67.8

Other costs

-10.15

-13.07

-4.38

-6.28

As % of sales (Other Cost)

9.97

12.21

8.01

10

Operating profit

5.01

-1.48

8.29

12.66

OPM

4.92

-1.38

15.15

20.15

Depreciation

-0.63

-0.77

-0.46

-0.29

Interest expense

-1.18

-1.26

-0.32

-0.63

Other income

0.45

0.41

0.18

0.13

Profit before tax

3.64

-3.11

7.67

11.86

Taxes

0.99

-0.51

-1.88

-4.17

Tax rate

27.32

16.56

-24.57

-35.23

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

4.64

-3.63

5.79

7.68

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

4.64

-3.63

5.79

7.68

yoy growth (%)

-227.86

-162.75

-24.61

NPM

4.56

-3.39

10.58

12.22

