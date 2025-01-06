Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
101.77
106.99
54.72
62.81
yoy growth (%)
-4.88
95.5
-12.87
Raw materials
-4.58
-1.21
-1.67
-1.27
As % of sales
4.5
1.13
3.06
2.02
Employee costs
-82.01
-94.19
-40.37
-42.59
As % of sales
80.58
88.04
73.76
67.8
Other costs
-10.15
-13.07
-4.38
-6.28
As % of sales (Other Cost)
9.97
12.21
8.01
10
Operating profit
5.01
-1.48
8.29
12.66
OPM
4.92
-1.38
15.15
20.15
Depreciation
-0.63
-0.77
-0.46
-0.29
Interest expense
-1.18
-1.26
-0.32
-0.63
Other income
0.45
0.41
0.18
0.13
Profit before tax
3.64
-3.11
7.67
11.86
Taxes
0.99
-0.51
-1.88
-4.17
Tax rate
27.32
16.56
-24.57
-35.23
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
4.64
-3.63
5.79
7.68
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
4.64
-3.63
5.79
7.68
yoy growth (%)
-227.86
-162.75
-24.61
NPM
4.56
-3.39
10.58
12.22
