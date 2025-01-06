iifl-logo-icon 1
ANI Integrated Services Ltd Cash Flow Statement

166.1
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:19 PM

ANI Integrated FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

3.64

-3.11

7.67

11.86

Depreciation

-0.63

-0.77

-0.46

-0.29

Tax paid

0.99

-0.51

-1.88

-4.17

Working capital

7.04

1.25

15.77

Other operating items

Operating

11.05

-3.16

21.09

Capital expenditure

0.13

1.61

1.11

Free cash flow

11.18

-1.55

22.2

Equity raised

49.32

53.01

40.76

Investing

0

0.2

0

Financing

2.55

3.42

-2.71

Dividends paid

0

0.48

0.48

0

Net in cash

63.05

55.56

60.74

