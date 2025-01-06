ANI Integrated Services Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
3.64
-3.11
7.67
11.86
Depreciation
-0.63
-0.77
-0.46
-0.29
Tax paid
0.99
-0.51
-1.88
-4.17
Working capital
7.04
1.25
15.77
Other operating items
Operating
11.05
-3.16
21.09
Capital expenditure
0.13
1.61
1.11
Free cash flow
11.18
-1.55
22.2
Equity raised
49.32
53.01
40.76
Investing
0
0.2
0
Financing
2.55
3.42
-2.71
Dividends paid
0
0.48
0.48
0
Net in cash
63.05
55.56
60.74
No Record Found
