Board Meeting 29 Nov 2024 29 Nov 2024

ANI Integrated Services Limited has informed the Exchange about change the designation of Mr. Kedar Navin Korpe from Whole-time Director to Managing Director of the Company

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 ANI Integrated Services Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 8 Aug 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024 ANI Integrated Services Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 13, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 20 May 2024 14 May 2024

To consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 ANI Integrated Services Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 20, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 20/05/2024)

Board Meeting 17 Apr 2024 12 Apr 2024

To consider Fund Raising by way of Preferential Issue to ( identified persons ) & othermatters related thereto, subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required, including approval of the shareholders of the Company. ANI Integrated Services Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on April 17, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 17/04/2024)

Board Meeting 7 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024