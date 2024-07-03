ANI Integrated Services Ltd Summary

ANI Integrated Services Limited was originally incorporated on July 4, 2008 as a Private Limited Company with the name ANI Instruments Private Limited?. Further, the name of the Company changed from ANI Instruments Private Limited to ANI Integrated Services Private Limited. The Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to ANI Integrated Services Limited on 28th September, 2017.Incorporated in the year 2008 and a group established since 1989, the Company is counted amongst the prominent organizations for industrial and technical manpower solutions to the organized sector. It provides industrial solutions through deputation of manpower, operation & maintenance, projects and engineering. ANI caters to diversified Industries like EPC companies, power plants, oil & gas, refineries, chemicals & petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, cement, FMCG, fertilizers, hospitality, construction, infrastructure projects, metals etc. These services are executed effectively, efficiently and timely as per the demands of customers.As a value addition to the existing services they provide Manpower Outsourcing Support for project management services, construction, supervision, electrical testing & commissioning and temporary staffing services to all kind of industries. These services are timely executed as per the varied demands of customers globally.The Company expanded its operations outside of India by building on its track record there and provided engineering services on various international projects, particularly in the UAE, Thailand and Saudi Arabia to esteemed clients like, Larsen & Tourbo Limited, Tata Consulting Engineers Limited, Reliance Industries Limited, Nestle India Limited, Engineers India Limited, Mondelez India Foods Limited, GAIL (India) Limited, etc. ANIs inherent strength is Manpower resources with appropriate skill sets for high end technical jobs, as per industrial requirements.Mr. Akshay Korpe joined the team with an experience and expertise in instrumentation and OEM and took the business overseas in 2012. ANI started Project Division for large OEM and FMCG in 2012-13. In 2014, the Company further started new divisions for Power sector services. The Company joined hands with Smith Detection, UK for servicing their security systems at airports in 2015. In 2017, the Company started services for pharma plants. In 2018, it started services for shipbuilding industry & a new division of Design & Detail Engineering. In 2019, ANI started services for onshore and offshore oil exploration business. It further entered the Middle East region by incorporating a 100% subsidiary, ANI Integrated Services Middle East FZE, UAE.The Company raised money from public through IPO by issue and allotment of 25,65,600 Equity Shares by raising equity capital aggregating Rs 25.66 Crore in November, 2017.