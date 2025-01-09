ANI Integrated Services Ltd Management Discussions

Global Economic

The global economy has demonstrated remarkable resilience in 2024, with an expected growth rate of 3.0%, up slightly from 2.9% in 2023. This positive outlook is largely attributed to effective measures in containing financial sector risks and implementing strategic fiscal consolidations. projected to decrease from 8.7% in 2022 to 6.8% in 2023, and further to 5.2% in 2024. The global trade landscape has also benefited from diversification efforts, with trade volumes anticipated to grow by 4.2% compared to 3.5% last year, underscoring the advantages of reducing geoeconomic fragmentation and boosting productivity through technological advancements and structural reforms.

Looking ahead, the 2024 economic outlook is optimistic, driven by strategic fiscal adjustments, innovation, and multilateral cooperation. Fiscal policies focused on fostering innovation and enhancing climate resilience are seen as critical for sustainable long-term growth. Additionally, efforts to improve governance and education are expected to reduce capital and labor misallocation, contributing to a more robust global economy. Multilateral cooperation remains crucial in addressing pressing challenges like climate change and energy security, which are key to achieving a sustainable green transition and ensuring the continued health of the global economy.

Outlook

According to the International Labour Organization, The global LFPR is estimated to have recovered to close to 60 per cent in 2022, slightly below its level in 2019. It is projected to continue its longterm downward trend through 2023, declining by 0.2 percentage points till 2024. In total, around 3.6 billion people are estimated to have been part of the labour force in 2022, a figure that is projected to increase by around 35 million per

Indian economy

Indias economy is on a robust trajectory, poised to become the worlds third-largest with a projected GDP of USD 5 trillion within the next three years. This impressive growth is underpinned by strong domestic demand, private consumption, and increased investment, enabling the country to maintain over 7% growth in recent years. Key reforms, such as the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), have unified domestic markets, reduced logistics costs, and expanded the tax base, thereby strengthening public finances. Additionally, strategic investments in infrastructure and improvements in the ease of doing business have further stimulated economic activity. The

Reserve Bank of Indias efforts to control inflation have also

Indian staffing

The Indian flexi staffing particularly in the fiscal year 2023-24, reflecting a strong dou -ble-digit increase in new employment opportunities at 15.3% year-over-year (YoY). This growth momentum was primarily driven by sectors such as FMCG, e-commerce, manufacturing, healthcare, retail, logistics, banking, and energy, which collectively fueled the demand for flexible staffing solutions. The general flexi staffing 16.2% YoY growth in new employment, maintaining a steady 2.4% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) increase in Q4 2023-24. Despite the broaderpositivetrends,theITflexi staffing segment faced challenges, showing a slow recovery with a YoY decline of 4.4%, although Q4 2023-24 indicated a marginal improvement with a QoQ decrease of 1.1%. Overall, the Indian Staffing Federation (ISF) members played a crucial role in adding 2.20 lakh new formal workers during the year, with the general staffing contributing 2.02 lakh new jobs, reflecting the sectors resilience and its ability to generate employment even in a economic landscape.

year thanks to the growth of the working-age population.Future prospects for emerging and developing economies are projected to be improved by predicted improvements in credit growth, which will be followed by rising public and private investments and consumption.

contributed to a stable environment, making India an attractive destination for long-term investments.

Looking ahead, India is set to sustain its growth momentum through continued advancements in human capital, technological innovation, and institutional efficiency. These strengths are expected to propel the economy towards a USD 7 trillion mark by 2030, with a focus on elevating the quality of life and living standards for its citizens. The combination of these factors positions India as a global economic powerhouse, with a bright outlook that promises significant improvements in economic well-being and sustained development in the years to come.

The impact of the flexi been significant, particularly in enabling the transition from informal to formal employment. The industry has been instrumental in providing freshers and first-time job seekers with their initial formal employment, thus facilitating their entry into the organized labor market. This transition is not merely about job placement but also encompasses vital aspects such as social security, wage protection, and skills development tailored to industry demands. Moreover, the staffing pivotal in upskilling and reskilling workers, thereby enhancing their employability and enabling many to secure permanent positions based on their performance. Notably, the industry has also contributed to improving gender diversity in the workforce, with an increasing number of women finding employment opportunities through flexi staffing-sion is a testament to the industrys role in promoting equitable employment opportunities and fostering a more inclusive labor fluctuating market.

Company overview

ANI Integrated Services Ltd. (ANI), a group founded in 1989 and a company founded in 2008, is one of the leading organisation providing technical staffing solutions to the organised sector. Through engineering, projects, operations & maintenance, and labour, ANI offers industrial solutions. The company serves a variety of industries, including EPC firms, power plants, oil and gas refineries, chemical and petrochemical industries, pharmaceuticals, cement, FMCG, breweries, fertilisers, the hospitality industry, construction, infrastructure projects, the food and beverage industry, metals, airports, etc.

The intrinsic strength of ANI is the availability of qualified technical, skilled, and unskilled labour. These services are carried out promptly, affordably, and in accordance with the various consumer requests. ANI has successfully expanded its operations outside of India by building on its track record there. It has served prestigious clients like Larsen & Turbo Industries, Tata Consultancy Engineers Limited, Reliance Industries Limited, Nestle India Limited, Engineers India Limited, Mondelez India Foods Limited, and GAIL (India) L.P. with a wide range of engineering services on numerous international projects, particularly in the UAE, Thailand, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and African and Gulf

Countries.

Service provider to various industrial requirements:

Manpower Deputation : Trust 3000+ technical professionals to help you finish projects on schedule.

Operation & Maintenance : After routine shutdowns, quickly and efficiently provide safe, dependable, cost-effective services for any operational facility.

Projects : Deliver professional assistance for on-time plant/project startup, backed by reliable installation solutions to reduce losses caused by inaccurate calibration, either on-site or in the lab.

Risk Description Mitigation Workplace safety Technological The workforce may be subjected to hazardous working circumstances, which could lead to more absences, strikes, and higher medical costs. The company has put in place a detailed staff health and safety policy. The goal of this policy is to improve employee health and safety, with a focus on pandemic preparedness and health awareness. The conventional staffing and recruitment business is being put under pressure by technological advancement. New distribution methods and unconventional rivals are slowly gaining ground. The company has developed a technology- driven business model that gives it the flexibility to respond to shifting retaining its competitive edge. Talent acquisition and retention The Company must be able to locate and retain personnel and associates with the education and experience required to meet a variety of customer requirements if it hopes to be successful in its company. To find the traditional and online recruitment tools. In order to assure career advancement, the organisation also offers training programmes, retraining opportunities, and upskilling opportunities. Regulatory A changing political landscape may result in regulations that are inefficient or uneven, which could have an influence on the Companys business model. The Company is accountable to all of its stakeholders for upholding its obligations and complies with all applicable laws and regulations. It makes an effort to uphold morality and responsibility while making sure that every one of its actions is totally clear. Macroeconomic risk The development of jobs and talent mobility are impacted by macroeconomic instability and economic downturns brought on by geopolitical upheaval, which boost costs and reduce client demand for the organisation. The Company works hard to sustain positive connections with clients and candidates in order to operate the business successfully. The Company also has a flexible strategy to responding to evolving business dynamics. Credit risk Delays in client payments may lead to higher working capital expenditures and interest costs. The Company follows strict billing and credit monitoring procedures. Expected credit loss is taken into account when reporting and monitoring the collection progress on a regular basis.

Human Resource

Our most valuable resource has always been our employees, and we put the utmost importance on their growth. With ongoing on-the-job internal and external training, we broaden our employees knowledge and skills. We also increase their morale & performance through employee engagement programmes like Rewards and Recognition, Family Connect

Program, Sports Activities, & Town Hall Meetings, etc. The Company is committed to giving its employees the skills they need to keep up with current technology improvements because it thinks that high-quality people are the key to its success. 2818 people were employed by the company as of March 31, 2023.

INTERNAL CONTROLS AND THEIR ADEQUACY

The company has an appropriate system of internal controls in place to guarantee that all assets are secured and protected against loss due to unauthorised use or disposition, and that those transactions are properly authorised, recorded, and reported. An broad programme of internal audits, management and the Audit Committee review, and written policies, standards, and procedures serve as supplements to internal controls. The purpose of the internal control system is to preserve asset accountability and ensure that financial and other records are accurate while creating financial information and other data. To improve control over compliances and the prevention of insider trading-related compliances, the company has introduced Compliance Dashboard and My insider tools.

Cautionary Statement

According to the relevant securities laws and regulations, the statements made in this report that describe the Companys goals, forecasts, projections, and outlooks are forward-looking statements. Actual outcomes could differ from these predictions, expectations, and others, whether explicitly stated or implicit. The statements are predicated on a number of assumptions and uncontrollable future events. The Company disclaims any obligation to publicly edit, change, or revise any of the statements in light of new information, events, or developments.