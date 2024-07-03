iifl-logo-icon 1
Indiabulls Enterprises Ltd Share Price

20.32
(1.96%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:53:35 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open20.32
  • Day's High20.32
  • 52 Wk High24.51
  • Prev. Close19.93
  • Day's Low20.32
  • 52 Wk Low 9.72
  • Turnover (lac)35.27
  • P/E0
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value28.82
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)403.02
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Indiabulls Enterprises Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

20.32

Prev. Close

19.93

Turnover(Lac.)

35.27

Day's High

20.32

Day's Low

20.32

52 Week's High

24.51

52 Week's Low

9.72

Book Value

28.82

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

403.02

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Indiabulls Enterprises Ltd Corporate Action

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

arrow

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Indiabulls Enterprises Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Indiabulls Enterprises Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:17 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 60.97%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 60.97%

Non-Promoter- 0.16%

Institutions: 0.16%

Non-Institutions: 37.97%

Custodian: 0.88%

Share Price

Indiabulls Enterprises Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

39.67

39.67

39.67

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

536.04

569.13

957.09

Net Worth

575.71

608.8

996.76

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

55.53

0

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

55.53

0

0

Other Operating Income

0

81.97

104.17

Other Income

5.14

7.9

13.01

View Annually Results

Indiabulls Enterprises Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.68

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.09

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.82

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

754.75

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.2

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Indiabulls Enterprises Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Akhilendra Bahadur Singh

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Deepak Chadda

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Indiabulls Enterprises Ltd

Summary

Indiabulls Enterprises Ltd was incorporated on 02 January 2019. The Company was formed by virtue of the Composite Scheme of Amalgamation and Arrangement between Albasta Wholesale Services Limited, Sentia Properties Limited, Lucina Infrastructure Limited, Ashva Stud and Agricultural Farms Limited, Mahabala Infracon Private Limited, SORIL Infra Resources Limited , Store One Infra Resources Limited, Indiabulls Enterprises Limited, Indiabulls Pharmacare Limited and Indiabulls Pharmaceuticals Limited. The said Scheme was approved by the Honble National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Chandigarh Bench on 01 August 2022. In terms of the above said Schemes, various entities merged with Yaari Digital Integrated Services Limited and the Infrastructure solutions business of Yaari Ditigal Integrated Services Limited was demerged into the Company.Presently, the Company is engaged in the business of Infrastructure & Construction Equipment Leasing, LED Lighting, Pharmaceuticals, Financial Services and management and maintenance services. In 2023, the Scheme of Arrangement inter-alia involving Amalgamation of the Company along with its wholly owned subsidiary .i.e. Indiabulls Pharmacare Limited, with and into the Company i.e., Yaari Ditigal Integrated Services Limited became effective on August 3, 2022. Post the Scheme, 19,83,36,997 fully paid up equity shares got listed effective on December 27, 2022.
Company FAQs

What is the Indiabulls Enterprises Ltd share price today?

The Indiabulls Enterprises Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹20.32 today.

What is the Market Cap of Indiabulls Enterprises Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Indiabulls Enterprises Ltd is ₹403.02 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Indiabulls Enterprises Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Indiabulls Enterprises Ltd is 0 and 0.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Indiabulls Enterprises Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Indiabulls Enterprises Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Indiabulls Enterprises Ltd is ₹9.72 and ₹24.51 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Indiabulls Enterprises Ltd?

Indiabulls Enterprises Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 10.43%, 1 Year at 82.84%, 6 Month at 66.22%, 3 Month at 57.42% and 1 Month at 2.21%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Indiabulls Enterprises Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Indiabulls Enterprises Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 60.97 %
Institutions - 0.17 %
Public - 37.98 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Indiabulls Enterprises Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

