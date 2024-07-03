Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹20.32
Prev. Close₹19.93
Turnover(Lac.)₹35.27
Day's High₹20.32
Day's Low₹20.32
52 Week's High₹24.51
52 Week's Low₹9.72
Book Value₹28.82
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)403.02
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
39.67
39.67
39.67
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
536.04
569.13
957.09
Net Worth
575.71
608.8
996.76
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
55.53
0
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
55.53
0
0
Other Operating Income
0
81.97
104.17
Other Income
5.14
7.9
13.01
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.68
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.09
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.82
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
754.75
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.2
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Akhilendra Bahadur Singh
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Deepak Chadda
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Indiabulls Enterprises Ltd
Summary
Indiabulls Enterprises Ltd was incorporated on 02 January 2019. The Company was formed by virtue of the Composite Scheme of Amalgamation and Arrangement between Albasta Wholesale Services Limited, Sentia Properties Limited, Lucina Infrastructure Limited, Ashva Stud and Agricultural Farms Limited, Mahabala Infracon Private Limited, SORIL Infra Resources Limited , Store One Infra Resources Limited, Indiabulls Enterprises Limited, Indiabulls Pharmacare Limited and Indiabulls Pharmaceuticals Limited. The said Scheme was approved by the Honble National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Chandigarh Bench on 01 August 2022. In terms of the above said Schemes, various entities merged with Yaari Digital Integrated Services Limited and the Infrastructure solutions business of Yaari Ditigal Integrated Services Limited was demerged into the Company.Presently, the Company is engaged in the business of Infrastructure & Construction Equipment Leasing, LED Lighting, Pharmaceuticals, Financial Services and management and maintenance services. In 2023, the Scheme of Arrangement inter-alia involving Amalgamation of the Company along with its wholly owned subsidiary .i.e. Indiabulls Pharmacare Limited, with and into the Company i.e., Yaari Ditigal Integrated Services Limited became effective on August 3, 2022. Post the Scheme, 19,83,36,997 fully paid up equity shares got listed effective on December 27, 2022.
The Indiabulls Enterprises Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹20.32 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Indiabulls Enterprises Ltd is ₹403.02 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Indiabulls Enterprises Ltd is 0 and 0.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Indiabulls Enterprises Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Indiabulls Enterprises Ltd is ₹9.72 and ₹24.51 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Indiabulls Enterprises Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 10.43%, 1 Year at 82.84%, 6 Month at 66.22%, 3 Month at 57.42% and 1 Month at 2.21%.
