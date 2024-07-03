iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Indiabulls Enterprises Ltd Quarterly Results

20.72
(1.97%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:16:17 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

13.24

14.88

13.44

0

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

13.24

14.88

13.44

0

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

15.03

12.03

Other Income

1.37

0.67

1.71

1.05

1.79

Total Income

14.61

15.55

15.15

16.08

13.82

Total Expenditure

22.7

13.84

27.88

11.67

10.74

PBIDT

-8.09

1.71

-12.73

4.41

3.08

Interest

0.68

0.81

1.12

0.69

1.39

PBDT

-8.77

0.9

-13.85

3.72

1.69

Depreciation

3.85

3.89

4.48

5.06

4.95

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

-0.55

0.55

0.34

0.64

1.21

Deferred Tax

-0.1

-0.15

-0.31

-0.14

-0.55

Reported Profit After Tax

-11.97

-3.39

-18.36

-1.84

-3.92

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-11.97

-3.39

-18.36

-1.84

-3.92

Extra-ordinary Items

0.74

-0.02

0.48

0.36

-0.32

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-12.71

-3.37

-18.84

-2.2

-3.6

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.6

-0.17

-0.93

-0.09

-0.04

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

39.67

39.67

39.67

39.67

39.67

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-61.1

11.49

-94.71

0

0

PBDTM(%)

-66.23

6.04

-103.05

0

0

PATM(%)

-90.4

-22.78

-136.6

0

0

Indiabulls Enter: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Indiabulls Enterprises Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.