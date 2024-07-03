Indiabulls Enterprises Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
13.24
14.88
13.44
0
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
13.24
14.88
13.44
0
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
15.03
12.03
Other Income
1.37
0.67
1.71
1.05
1.79
Total Income
14.61
15.55
15.15
16.08
13.82
Total Expenditure
22.7
13.84
27.88
11.67
10.74
PBIDT
-8.09
1.71
-12.73
4.41
3.08
Interest
0.68
0.81
1.12
0.69
1.39
PBDT
-8.77
0.9
-13.85
3.72
1.69
Depreciation
3.85
3.89
4.48
5.06
4.95
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
-0.55
0.55
0.34
0.64
1.21
Deferred Tax
-0.1
-0.15
-0.31
-0.14
-0.55
Reported Profit After Tax
-11.97
-3.39
-18.36
-1.84
-3.92
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-11.97
-3.39
-18.36
-1.84
-3.92
Extra-ordinary Items
0.74
-0.02
0.48
0.36
-0.32
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-12.71
-3.37
-18.84
-2.2
-3.6
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.6
-0.17
-0.93
-0.09
-0.04
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
39.67
39.67
39.67
39.67
39.67
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-61.1
11.49
-94.71
0
0
PBDTM(%)
-66.23
6.04
-103.05
0
0
PATM(%)
-90.4
-22.78
-136.6
0
0
