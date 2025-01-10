iifl-logo-icon 1
Indiabulls Enterprises Ltd Balance Sheet

19.49
(-2.01%)
Jan 10, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

39.67

39.67

39.67

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

536.04

569.13

957.09

Net Worth

575.71

608.8

996.76

Minority Interest

Debt

131.94

122.44

135.88

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

707.65

731.24

1,132.64

Fixed Assets

83.49

106.56

133.32

Intangible Assets

Investments

514.58

514.58

393.71

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0.36

Networking Capital

102.91

106.61

599.91

Inventories

0.61

0.96

2.35

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

19.01

31.26

64.24

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

106.53

96.87

604.94

Sundry Creditors

-3.01

-6.78

-14.64

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-20.23

-15.7

-56.98

Cash

6.67

3.49

5.34

Total Assets

707.65

731.24

1,132.64

