Indiabulls Enterprises Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
39.67
39.67
39.67
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
536.04
569.13
957.09
Net Worth
575.71
608.8
996.76
Minority Interest
Debt
131.94
122.44
135.88
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
707.65
731.24
1,132.64
Fixed Assets
83.49
106.56
133.32
Intangible Assets
Investments
514.58
514.58
393.71
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0.36
Networking Capital
102.91
106.61
599.91
Inventories
0.61
0.96
2.35
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
19.01
31.26
64.24
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
106.53
96.87
604.94
Sundry Creditors
-3.01
-6.78
-14.64
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-20.23
-15.7
-56.98
Cash
6.67
3.49
5.34
Total Assets
707.65
731.24
1,132.64
