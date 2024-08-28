|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|26 Sep 2024
|2 Sep 2024
|AGM 26/09/2024 The Company has fixed Book closure period from Friday, September 20, 2024 till Thursday, eptember 26, 2024 (both days inclusive), for closure of the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company for Annual Closing (for the purpose of AGM). Please refer the attachment for further details. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.08.2024) Proceedings and Outcome of 6th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on today September 26, 2024. Please refer the attachment for further details. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 26.09.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.