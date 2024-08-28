AGM 26/09/2024 The Company has fixed Book closure period from Friday, September 20, 2024 till Thursday, eptember 26, 2024 (both days inclusive), for closure of the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company for Annual Closing (for the purpose of AGM). Please refer the attachment for further details. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.08.2024) Proceedings and Outcome of 6th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on today September 26, 2024. Please refer the attachment for further details. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 26.09.2024)