Indiabulls Enterprises Ltd Company Summary

Indiabulls Enterprises Ltd Summary

Indiabulls Enterprises Ltd was incorporated on 02 January 2019. The Company was formed by virtue of the Composite Scheme of Amalgamation and Arrangement between Albasta Wholesale Services Limited, Sentia Properties Limited, Lucina Infrastructure Limited, Ashva Stud and Agricultural Farms Limited, Mahabala Infracon Private Limited, SORIL Infra Resources Limited , Store One Infra Resources Limited, Indiabulls Enterprises Limited, Indiabulls Pharmacare Limited and Indiabulls Pharmaceuticals Limited. The said Scheme was approved by the Honble National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Chandigarh Bench on 01 August 2022. In terms of the above said Schemes, various entities merged with Yaari Digital Integrated Services Limited and the Infrastructure solutions business of Yaari Ditigal Integrated Services Limited was demerged into the Company.Presently, the Company is engaged in the business of Infrastructure & Construction Equipment Leasing, LED Lighting, Pharmaceuticals, Financial Services and management and maintenance services. In 2023, the Scheme of Arrangement inter-alia involving Amalgamation of the Company along with its wholly owned subsidiary .i.e. Indiabulls Pharmacare Limited, with and into the Company i.e., Yaari Ditigal Integrated Services Limited became effective on August 3, 2022. Post the Scheme, 19,83,36,997 fully paid up equity shares got listed effective on December 27, 2022.

