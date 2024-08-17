iifl-logo-icon 1
Ashco Niulab Industries Ltd Share Price

0.25
(-16.67%)
Sep 16, 2013|12:00:00 AM

Ashco Niulab Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

0.25

Prev. Close

0.3

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0.25

Day's Low

0.25

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

10.07

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1.62

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Ashco Niulab Industries Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Ashco Niulab Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Ashco Niulab Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:14 AM
Mar-2013Dec-2012Sep-2012Jun-2012
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 9.05%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 9.05%

Non-Promoter- 4.27%

Institutions: 4.26%

Non-Institutions: 51.69%

Custodian: 34.98%

Share Price

Ashco Niulab Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Sep-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009

Equity Capital

64.98

64.98

31.2

31.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.46

6.07

2.88

4.2

Net Worth

65.44

71.05

34.08

35.4

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Ashco Niulab Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.68

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.09

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.82

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

754.75

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.2

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Ashco Niulab Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Ashoak Kowaani

Whole-time Director

Kanchan A Kotwani

Director

Rajesh S Nawathe

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ashco Niulab Industries Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in 1986 as a private limited company, Ashco Industries, earlier Datalab (India) was converted into a public limited company in 1994. It was promoted by a technocrat, Ashok Kotwani. Datalab Manufactures and deals in analytical instruments and weighing scales and spectroscopic products for the export market.The comapny is having technical collaborations with Italy and Australia to manufacture gas chromatographs and atomic absorption spectrophotometers respectively.The company is the exclusive authorised dealer in India for some of the world leaders in this field like Mettler Toledo, Switzerland; GBC Scientfic Equipment Ptv Ltd, Australia; MIDAC, US; etc. Datalab enjoys a market share in analytical, precision and carat balance sales. A public issue was made in 1995 to finance the expanion-diversification programe.In 1995-96, the company has set up its expansion project for the manufacture of analytical instruments at Silvassa instead of Vasai.The commercial production has commenced from Nov95.
