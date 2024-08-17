Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹0.25
Prev. Close₹0.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0.25
Day's Low₹0.25
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹10.07
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1.62
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Sep-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
64.98
64.98
31.2
31.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.46
6.07
2.88
4.2
Net Worth
65.44
71.05
34.08
35.4
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.68
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.09
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.82
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
754.75
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.2
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Ashoak Kowaani
Whole-time Director
Kanchan A Kotwani
Director
Rajesh S Nawathe
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Ashco Niulab Industries Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in 1986 as a private limited company, Ashco Industries, earlier Datalab (India) was converted into a public limited company in 1994. It was promoted by a technocrat, Ashok Kotwani. Datalab Manufactures and deals in analytical instruments and weighing scales and spectroscopic products for the export market.The comapny is having technical collaborations with Italy and Australia to manufacture gas chromatographs and atomic absorption spectrophotometers respectively.The company is the exclusive authorised dealer in India for some of the world leaders in this field like Mettler Toledo, Switzerland; GBC Scientfic Equipment Ptv Ltd, Australia; MIDAC, US; etc. Datalab enjoys a market share in analytical, precision and carat balance sales. A public issue was made in 1995 to finance the expanion-diversification programe.In 1995-96, the company has set up its expansion project for the manufacture of analytical instruments at Silvassa instead of Vasai.The commercial production has commenced from Nov95.
