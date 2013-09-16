Ashco Niulab Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Sep-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
64.98
64.98
31.2
31.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.46
6.07
2.88
4.2
Net Worth
65.44
71.05
34.08
35.4
Minority Interest
Debt
36.96
40.17
35.62
37.38
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
1.81
2.28
Total Liabilities
102.4
111.22
71.51
75.06
Fixed Assets
17.13
24.78
28.06
33.95
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.06
0.09
0.87
0.87
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0.35
0.54
Networking Capital
84.32
84.53
41.52
38.53
Inventories
14.49
14.69
21.1
23.16
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
26.56
33.61
17.89
27.78
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
62.97
57.14
22.11
10.56
Sundry Creditors
-3.95
-7
-12.91
-15.23
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-15.75
-13.91
-6.67
-7.74
Cash
0.89
1.81
0.71
1.17
Total Assets
102.4
111.21
71.51
75.06
