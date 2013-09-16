iifl-logo-icon 1
Ashco Niulab Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

0.25
(-16.67%)
Sep 16, 2013

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Sep-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009

Equity Capital

64.98

64.98

31.2

31.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.46

6.07

2.88

4.2

Net Worth

65.44

71.05

34.08

35.4

Minority Interest

Debt

36.96

40.17

35.62

37.38

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

1.81

2.28

Total Liabilities

102.4

111.22

71.51

75.06

Fixed Assets

17.13

24.78

28.06

33.95

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.06

0.09

0.87

0.87

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0.35

0.54

Networking Capital

84.32

84.53

41.52

38.53

Inventories

14.49

14.69

21.1

23.16

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

26.56

33.61

17.89

27.78

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

62.97

57.14

22.11

10.56

Sundry Creditors

-3.95

-7

-12.91

-15.23

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-15.75

-13.91

-6.67

-7.74

Cash

0.89

1.81

0.71

1.17

Total Assets

102.4

111.21

71.51

75.06

