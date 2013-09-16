iifl-logo-icon 1
Ashco Niulab Industries Ltd Shareholding Pattern

0.25
(-16.67%)
Sep 16, 2013

Ashco Niulab Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Mar-2013Dec-2012Sep-2012Jun-2012Mar-2012

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Indian

9.05%

9.05%

9.05%

9.05%

9.05%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

4.26%

2.88%

3.85%

1.96%

1.96%

Non-Institutions

51.69%

43.31%

39.34%

38.96%

38.96%

Total Non-Promoter

55.95%

46.2%

43.19%

40.92%

40.92%

Custodian

34.98%

44.73%

47.75%

50.01%

50.01%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Mar-2013Dec-2012Sep-2012Jun-2012
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 9.05%

Non-Promoter- 4.26%

Institutions: 4.26%

Non-Institutions: 51.69%

Custodian: 34.98%

No Record Found

