iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ashco Niulab Industries Ltd Company Summary

0.25
(-16.67%)
Sep 16, 2013|12:00:00 AM

Ashco Niulab Industries Ltd Summary

Incorporated in 1986 as a private limited company, Ashco Industries, earlier Datalab (India) was converted into a public limited company in 1994. It was promoted by a technocrat, Ashok Kotwani. Datalab Manufactures and deals in analytical instruments and weighing scales and spectroscopic products for the export market.The comapny is having technical collaborations with Italy and Australia to manufacture gas chromatographs and atomic absorption spectrophotometers respectively.The company is the exclusive authorised dealer in India for some of the world leaders in this field like Mettler Toledo, Switzerland; GBC Scientfic Equipment Ptv Ltd, Australia; MIDAC, US; etc. Datalab enjoys a market share in analytical, precision and carat balance sales. A public issue was made in 1995 to finance the expanion-diversification programe.In 1995-96, the company has set up its expansion project for the manufacture of analytical instruments at Silvassa instead of Vasai.The commercial production has commenced from Nov95.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.