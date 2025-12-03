iifl-logo

Flywings Simulator Training Centre Ltd Share Price Live

Add as a Preferred Source on Google
176.9
(2.85%)
Mar 10, 2026|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open176.9
  • Day's High176.9
  • 52 Wk High248
  • Prev. Close172
  • Day's Low176.9
  • 52 Wk Low 172
  • Turnover (lac)8.49
  • P/E15.91
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS10.81
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)180.03
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Flywings Simulator Training Centre Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

₹176.9

Prev. Close

₹172

Turnover(Lac.)

₹8.49

Day's High

₹176.9

Day's Low

₹176.9

52 Week's High

₹248

52 Week's Low

₹172

Book Value

₹0

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

180.03

P/E

15.91

EPS

10.81

Divi. Yield

0

Flywings Simulator Training Centre Ltd Corporate Action

25 Feb 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Flywings Simulator Training Centre Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Flywings Simulator Training Centre Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

10 Mar, 2026|06:38 PM
Dec-2025Dec-2025Nov-2025Jul-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 85.68%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 85.68%

Non-Promoter- 14.31%

Institutions: 14.31%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Flywings Simulator Training Centre Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

7.66

4.47

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

30.9

23.42

1.04

-3.09

Net Worth

38.56

27.89

1.05

-3.08

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2025

Gross Sales

20.21

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

20.21

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

3.43

Flywings Simulator Training Centre Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

92.07

097,142.5850.4601,238.6850.32

Max Financial Services Ltd

MFSL

1,707.6

059,049.141.6502.93195.2

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

84.44

36.3122,842196.60.792,087.549.33

International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd

IGIL

333.45

26.2614,367.15131.50247.0558.43

Rites Ltd

RITES

200.3

24.149,631.395.513.77569.1852.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Flywings Simulator Training Centre Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

CMD & Chief Financial Officer

Rupal Sanjay Mandavia

Executive Director

Mitul Natvarlal Mandavia

Non Executive Director

Kripa Bhargav Mandavia

Independent Director

S Natrajhen

Independent Director

Manita Rani

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

PARUL AGARWAL

Registered Office

Ground Flr Killa #.13 Begampur,

Khatola Sector 35 Sadar Bazar,

Haryana - 122001

Tel: +91 73033 31098

Website: http://www.fwstc.in

Email: info@fwstc.in

Registrar Office

Office No S6-2,

Pinnacle Busine.Park, Mahakali Caves Road,

Mumbai - 400093

Tel: 91-22-62638200

Website: www.bigshareonline.com

Email: investor@bigshareonline.com / info@bigshareonline.com

Summary

Flywings Simulator Training Centre Limited was originally incorporated on June 16, 2011 as a Private Limited Company in the name and style of Flywings Simulator Training Centre Private Limited with th...
Read More

Reports by Flywings Simulator Training Centre Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Flywings Simulator Training Centre Ltd share price today?

The Flywings Simulator Training Centre Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹176.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Flywings Simulator Training Centre Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Flywings Simulator Training Centre Ltd is ₹180.03 Cr. as of 10 Mar ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Flywings Simulator Training Centre Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Flywings Simulator Training Centre Ltd is 15.91 and 2.02 as of 10 Mar ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Flywings Simulator Training Centre Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Flywings Simulator Training Centre Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Flywings Simulator Training Centre Ltd is ₹172 and ₹248 as of 10 Mar ‘26

What is the CAGR of Flywings Simulator Training Centre Ltd?

Flywings Simulator Training Centre Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at -16.00% and 1 Month at -11.52%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Flywings Simulator Training Centre Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Flywings Simulator Training Centre Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 59.87 %
Institutions - 14.93 %
Public - 25.19 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Flywings Simulator Training Centre Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund & Specialized Investment Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.