SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹176.9
Prev. Close₹172
Turnover(Lac.)₹8.49
Day's High₹176.9
Day's Low₹176.9
52 Week's High₹248
52 Week's Low₹172
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)180.03
P/E15.91
EPS10.81
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
7.66
4.47
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
30.9
23.42
1.04
-3.09
Net Worth
38.56
27.89
1.05
-3.08
Minority Interest
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2025
Gross Sales
20.21
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
20.21
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
3.43
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
92.07
|0
|97,142.58
|50.46
|0
|1,238.68
|50.32
Max Financial Services Ltd
MFSL
1,707.6
|0
|59,049.14
|1.65
|0
|2.93
|195.2
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
84.44
|36.31
|22,842
|196.6
|0.79
|2,087.54
|9.33
International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd
IGIL
333.45
|26.26
|14,367.15
|131.5
|0
|247.05
|58.43
Rites Ltd
RITES
200.3
|24.14
|9,631.3
|95.51
|3.77
|569.18
|52.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
CMD & Chief Financial Officer
Rupal Sanjay Mandavia
Executive Director
Mitul Natvarlal Mandavia
Non Executive Director
Kripa Bhargav Mandavia
Independent Director
S Natrajhen
Independent Director
Manita Rani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
PARUL AGARWAL
Ground Flr Killa #.13 Begampur,
Khatola Sector 35 Sadar Bazar,
Haryana - 122001
Tel: +91 73033 31098
Website: http://www.fwstc.in
Email: info@fwstc.in
Office No S6-2,
Pinnacle Busine.Park, Mahakali Caves Road,
Mumbai - 400093
Tel: 91-22-62638200
Website: www.bigshareonline.com
Email: investor@bigshareonline.com / info@bigshareonline.com
Summary
Flywings Simulator Training Centre Limited was originally incorporated on June 16, 2011 as a Private Limited Company in the name and style of Flywings Simulator Training Centre Private Limited with th...
