Flywings Simulator Training Centre Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
4.47
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
23.81
1.04
-3.09
Net Worth
28.28
1.05
-3.08
Minority Interest
Debt
8.28
7.67
12.65
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
36.56
8.72
9.57
Fixed Assets
15.47
4.9
5.21
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.03
0.12
0.14
Networking Capital
9.69
-1.9
4.09
Inventories
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
4.45
2.45
0.2
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
15.83
3.27
9.05
Sundry Creditors
-0.35
-0.39
-1.5
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-10.24
-7.23
-3.66
Cash
11.37
5.59
0.14
Total Assets
36.56
8.71
9.58
