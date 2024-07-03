iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Aarvi Encon Ltd Share Price

133.66
(-0.64%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:39:55 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open135
  • Day's High136.89
  • 52 Wk High184.25
  • Prev. Close134.52
  • Day's Low132.97
  • 52 Wk Low 112.95
  • Turnover (lac)9.5
  • P/E21.91
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value70.92
  • EPS6.14
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)197.6
  • Div. Yield1.49
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Aarvi Encon Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

135

Prev. Close

134.52

Turnover(Lac.)

9.5

Day's High

136.89

Day's Low

132.97

52 Week's High

184.25

52 Week's Low

112.95

Book Value

70.92

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

197.6

P/E

21.91

EPS

6.14

Divi. Yield

1.49

Aarvi Encon Ltd Corporate Action

13 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2

Record Date: 26 Jul, 2024

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

10 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 Jul, 2024

arrow

Aarvi Encon Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Aarvi Encon Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:59 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.57%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.57%

Non-Promoter- 26.42%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 26.42%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Aarvi Encon Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.78

14.78

14.78

14.78

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

86.5

78.97

67.05

57.65

Net Worth

101.28

93.75

81.83

72.43

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

274.51

189.65

191.21

168.87

yoy growth (%)

44.74

-0.81

13.22

15.49

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-214.99

-154.92

-142.85

-8.83

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

12.39

8.51

3.56

8.05

Depreciation

-1.01

-0.96

-1.22

-0.72

Tax paid

-0.08

0.14

0.22

-1.89

Working capital

3.95

12.2

-1.99

6.76

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

44.74

-0.81

13.22

15.49

Op profit growth

66.71

34.52

-32.88

16.27

EBIT growth

44.59

75.83

-43.18

31.94

Net profit growth

42.22

128.58

-38.54

75.54

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

406.15

436.52

288.55

201.79

218.05

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

406.15

436.52

288.55

201.79

218.05

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.33

1.31

1.18

2.3

0.6

View Annually Results

Aarvi Encon Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.68

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.09

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.82

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

754.75

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.2

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Aarvi Encon Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director & CFO

Jaydev Virendra Sanghavi

Managing director

VIRENDRA DALPATRAM SANGHAVI

Independent Director

Devendra J Shrimanker

Independent Director

Sonal Nitin Doshi

Independent Director

Padma V Devarajan

Independent Director

SHARAD KUMAR SANGHI

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Leela Soban Singh Bisht

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Aarvi Encon Ltd

Summary

Aarvi Encon Limited was incorporated as Private Limited Company with the name Aarvi Encon Private Limited on December 03, 1987. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed to Aarvi Encon Limited pursuant to conversion into a Public Limited company, vide Fresh Certificate of Incorporation on July 05, 2017. The Company was established by Mr. Virendra Dalpatram Sanghavi, the Promoter.Aarvi pioneered the concept of technical staffing services in India. Aarvi Encon started with a humble beginning with three engineers and is now the largest Technical staffing company with over 6,000 engineers on payroll and working at client locations. The Company has been creating value for clients in India and Overseas by delivering world-class Engineering and Manpower Outsourcing Services. Aarvi delivers unparalleled level of world-class Engineering and Manpower Outsourcing Services with an intimate understanding of the Indian economy and business environment. Manpower is the most crucial asset of any organization. For a business to function properly it should have responsible manpower who can manage its operations. The Company helps the clients with its staffing solutions to provide a comprehensive range of services across all industry sectors to clients who are in need of specialist assistance. The Companys highly effective, full-service, staffing and recruiting department consistently delivers the best talent to their clients across India. For more than a three decades, Indias leading c
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Aarvi Encon Ltd share price today?

The Aarvi Encon Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹133.66 today.

What is the Market Cap of Aarvi Encon Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aarvi Encon Ltd is ₹197.60 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Aarvi Encon Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Aarvi Encon Ltd is 21.91 and 1.94 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Aarvi Encon Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aarvi Encon Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aarvi Encon Ltd is ₹112.95 and ₹184.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Aarvi Encon Ltd?

Aarvi Encon Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 35.92%, 3 Years at 13.65%, 1 Year at -12.59%, 6 Month at -7.52%, 3 Month at -1.98% and 1 Month at -6.04%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Aarvi Encon Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Aarvi Encon Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.58 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 26.42 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Aarvi Encon Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.