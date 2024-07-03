SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹135
Prev. Close₹134.52
Turnover(Lac.)₹9.5
Day's High₹136.89
Day's Low₹132.97
52 Week's High₹184.25
52 Week's Low₹112.95
Book Value₹70.92
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)197.6
P/E21.91
EPS6.14
Divi. Yield1.49
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.78
14.78
14.78
14.78
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
86.5
78.97
67.05
57.65
Net Worth
101.28
93.75
81.83
72.43
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
274.51
189.65
191.21
168.87
yoy growth (%)
44.74
-0.81
13.22
15.49
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-214.99
-154.92
-142.85
-8.83
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
12.39
8.51
3.56
8.05
Depreciation
-1.01
-0.96
-1.22
-0.72
Tax paid
-0.08
0.14
0.22
-1.89
Working capital
3.95
12.2
-1.99
6.76
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
44.74
-0.81
13.22
15.49
Op profit growth
66.71
34.52
-32.88
16.27
EBIT growth
44.59
75.83
-43.18
31.94
Net profit growth
42.22
128.58
-38.54
75.54
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
406.15
436.52
288.55
201.79
218.05
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
406.15
436.52
288.55
201.79
218.05
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.33
1.31
1.18
2.3
0.6
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.68
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.09
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.82
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
754.75
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.2
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director & CFO
Jaydev Virendra Sanghavi
Managing director
VIRENDRA DALPATRAM SANGHAVI
Independent Director
Devendra J Shrimanker
Independent Director
Sonal Nitin Doshi
Independent Director
Padma V Devarajan
Independent Director
SHARAD KUMAR SANGHI
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Leela Soban Singh Bisht
Reports by Aarvi Encon Ltd
Summary
Aarvi Encon Limited was incorporated as Private Limited Company with the name Aarvi Encon Private Limited on December 03, 1987. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed to Aarvi Encon Limited pursuant to conversion into a Public Limited company, vide Fresh Certificate of Incorporation on July 05, 2017. The Company was established by Mr. Virendra Dalpatram Sanghavi, the Promoter.Aarvi pioneered the concept of technical staffing services in India. Aarvi Encon started with a humble beginning with three engineers and is now the largest Technical staffing company with over 6,000 engineers on payroll and working at client locations. The Company has been creating value for clients in India and Overseas by delivering world-class Engineering and Manpower Outsourcing Services. Aarvi delivers unparalleled level of world-class Engineering and Manpower Outsourcing Services with an intimate understanding of the Indian economy and business environment. Manpower is the most crucial asset of any organization. For a business to function properly it should have responsible manpower who can manage its operations. The Company helps the clients with its staffing solutions to provide a comprehensive range of services across all industry sectors to clients who are in need of specialist assistance. The Companys highly effective, full-service, staffing and recruiting department consistently delivers the best talent to their clients across India. For more than a three decades, Indias leading c
The Aarvi Encon Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹133.66 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aarvi Encon Ltd is ₹197.60 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Aarvi Encon Ltd is 21.91 and 1.94 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aarvi Encon Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aarvi Encon Ltd is ₹112.95 and ₹184.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Aarvi Encon Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 35.92%, 3 Years at 13.65%, 1 Year at -12.59%, 6 Month at -7.52%, 3 Month at -1.98% and 1 Month at -6.04%.
