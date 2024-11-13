Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

AARVI ENCON LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 13-Nov-2024 to inter-alia consider and approve the Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the Half Yearly ended September 2024. Aarvi Encon Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 13, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

AARVI ENCON LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 13-Aug-2024 to inter-alia consider and approve the Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the Quarterly ended June 2024. Aarvi Encon Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. Aarvi Encon Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 13, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 13 May 2024 6 May 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and dividend Aarvi Encon Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 13, 2024, recommended Final Dividend of 2 per equity share. (As Per NSE Announcement dated on 13.05.2024)

Board Meeting 7 Feb 2024 31 Jan 2024