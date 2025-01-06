iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Aarvi Encon Ltd Cash Flow Statement

133.11
(-1.05%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:14 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Aarvi Encon Ltd

Aarvi Encon FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

12.39

8.51

3.56

8.05

Depreciation

-1.01

-0.96

-1.22

-0.72

Tax paid

-0.08

0.14

0.22

-1.89

Working capital

3.95

12.2

-1.99

6.76

Other operating items

Operating

15.24

19.88

0.57

12.19

Capital expenditure

-0.69

-0.71

2.06

0.58

Free cash flow

14.55

19.16

2.63

12.77

Equity raised

112.39

99.35

90.42

80.2

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

2.89

-4.63

5.73

-8.63

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0.73

Net in cash

129.83

113.89

98.78

85.09

Aarvi Encon : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Aarvi Encon Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.