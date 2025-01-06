Aarvi Encon Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
12.39
8.51
3.56
8.05
Depreciation
-1.01
-0.96
-1.22
-0.72
Tax paid
-0.08
0.14
0.22
-1.89
Working capital
3.95
12.2
-1.99
6.76
Other operating items
Operating
15.24
19.88
0.57
12.19
Capital expenditure
-0.69
-0.71
2.06
0.58
Free cash flow
14.55
19.16
2.63
12.77
Equity raised
112.39
99.35
90.42
80.2
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
2.89
-4.63
5.73
-8.63
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0.73
Net in cash
129.83
113.89
98.78
85.09
