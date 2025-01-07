iifl-logo-icon 1
Aarvi Encon Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

134.16
(0.79%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

274.51

189.65

191.21

168.87

yoy growth (%)

44.74

-0.81

13.22

15.49

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-214.99

-154.92

-142.85

-8.83

As % of sales

78.31

81.68

74.7

5.23

Other costs

-46.59

-26.97

-42.59

-151.44

As % of sales (Other Cost)

16.97

14.22

22.27

89.67

Operating profit

12.93

7.75

5.76

8.59

OPM

4.71

4.08

3.01

5.08

Depreciation

-1.01

-0.96

-1.22

-0.72

Interest expense

-0.73

-0.56

-1.6

-1.02

Other income

1.21

2.28

0.61

1.21

Profit before tax

12.39

8.51

3.56

8.05

Taxes

-0.08

0.14

0.22

-1.89

Tax rate

-0.67

1.69

6.32

-23.53

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

12.3

8.65

3.78

6.16

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

12.3

8.65

3.78

6.16

yoy growth (%)

42.22

128.58

-38.54

75.54

NPM

4.48

4.56

1.98

3.64

