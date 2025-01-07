Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
274.51
189.65
191.21
168.87
yoy growth (%)
44.74
-0.81
13.22
15.49
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-214.99
-154.92
-142.85
-8.83
As % of sales
78.31
81.68
74.7
5.23
Other costs
-46.59
-26.97
-42.59
-151.44
As % of sales (Other Cost)
16.97
14.22
22.27
89.67
Operating profit
12.93
7.75
5.76
8.59
OPM
4.71
4.08
3.01
5.08
Depreciation
-1.01
-0.96
-1.22
-0.72
Interest expense
-0.73
-0.56
-1.6
-1.02
Other income
1.21
2.28
0.61
1.21
Profit before tax
12.39
8.51
3.56
8.05
Taxes
-0.08
0.14
0.22
-1.89
Tax rate
-0.67
1.69
6.32
-23.53
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
12.3
8.65
3.78
6.16
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
12.3
8.65
3.78
6.16
yoy growth (%)
42.22
128.58
-38.54
75.54
NPM
4.48
4.56
1.98
3.64
