Aarvi Encon Ltd Summary

Aarvi Encon Limited was incorporated as Private Limited Company with the name Aarvi Encon Private Limited on December 03, 1987. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed to Aarvi Encon Limited pursuant to conversion into a Public Limited company, vide Fresh Certificate of Incorporation on July 05, 2017. The Company was established by Mr. Virendra Dalpatram Sanghavi, the Promoter.Aarvi pioneered the concept of technical staffing services in India. Aarvi Encon started with a humble beginning with three engineers and is now the largest Technical staffing company with over 6,000 engineers on payroll and working at client locations. The Company has been creating value for clients in India and Overseas by delivering world-class Engineering and Manpower Outsourcing Services. Aarvi delivers unparalleled level of world-class Engineering and Manpower Outsourcing Services with an intimate understanding of the Indian economy and business environment. Manpower is the most crucial asset of any organization. For a business to function properly it should have responsible manpower who can manage its operations. The Company helps the clients with its staffing solutions to provide a comprehensive range of services across all industry sectors to clients who are in need of specialist assistance. The Companys highly effective, full-service, staffing and recruiting department consistently delivers the best talent to their clients across India. For more than a three decades, Indias leading companies have turned to Aarvi for their outsourcing needs for Engineering and Technical Manpower. The Company is providing services to corporates in Oil & Gas, Power, Refinery / Petrochemical, Pipeline, Infrastructure sectors in India and Abroad.In September 2017, the Company came up with a Public Issue of 39,34,000 Equity Shares by raising capital aggregating Rs 21.24 Crore.In 2017, the Company deployed more than 3000 Engineers. The Company partnered with Bon Accord Employment Services at UAE in 2018. Aarvi Encon FZE, a wholly owned Subsidiary Company in UAE became a material subsidiary of the Company in 2019-20. In 2021-22, the Company set up another Step-Down Subsidiary naming PT Aarvi Encon Services, Indonesia which is the Joint Venture Company of Aarvi Encon FZE, UAE. Further, a new joint venture was incorporated namely Aarvi Encon Staffing Services W.L.L, Qatar. More than 6000 engineers were deployed in 2022. In 2023, the Company acquired M N R Technical Staffing Company in Dubai.