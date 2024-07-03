SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹178.3
Prev. Close₹178.27
Turnover(Lac.)₹524.56
Day's High₹178.89
Day's Low₹174.01
52 Week's High₹219.6
52 Week's Low₹130.05
Book Value₹28.11
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5,880.07
P/E330.09
EPS0.54
Divi. Yield0.56
This research closes the stability gap between natural and synthetic graphite, allowing for increased use of natural graphite in EV.Read More
Here are some of the stocks the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Britannia Industries, PNC Infratech, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
Equity Capital
67.27
67.27
67.27
67.27
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
855.3
836.06
841.95
844.24
Net Worth
922.57
903.33
909.22
911.51
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
Revenue
53.54
47.62
63.79
105.35
yoy growth (%)
12.43
-25.34
-39.45
76.7
Raw materials
-19.33
-15.08
-30.15
-72.55
As % of sales
36.1
31.68
47.27
68.86
Employee costs
-21.43
-18.3
-18.71
-18.71
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
Profit before tax
39.08
34.64
38.71
77.33
Depreciation
-0.62
-0.64
-0.58
-0.52
Tax paid
-7.91
-7.34
-3.27
-16.86
Working capital
-170.77
165.35
61.21
-76.92
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
12.43
-25.34
-39.45
76.7
Op profit growth
-8.62
-15.77
-51.9
151.27
EBIT growth
0.84
-18.47
-40.8
72.43
Net profit growth
14.14
-22.96
-41.39
88.33
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
18,141.49
21,011
14,526.78
10,464.69
12,360.66
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
18,141.49
21,011
14,526.78
10,464.69
12,360.66
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
179.86
105.42
193.12
455.84
156.37
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.68
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.09
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.82
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
754.75
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.2
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Vice Chairman & Non executive
N Radhakrishna Reddy
Managing Director
N Jagan Mohan Reddy
Director
N Sujith Kumar Reddy
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
S Venkat Ramana Reddy
Independent Director
Radhika Haribhakti
Independent Director
Varun Batra.
Chairman & Independent Directo
Brian Jude McNamara
Independent Director
Nirmala Reddy
Independent Director
Robert Thomas Tonti
Independent Director
Shanti Sree Bolleni
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Rain Industries Ltd
Summary
Rain Industries Limited (RIL), erstwhile Rain Commodities Limited, is engaged in the business of manufacture and sale of Carbon Products, Chemicals and Cement. Carbon Products include Calcined Petroleum Coke (CPC), Coal Tar Pitch (CTP), Green Petroleum Coke (GPC), energy produced through Waste-Heat Recovery (WHR) and other derivatives of coal tar distillation including creosote oil, naphthalene, phthalic anhydride and others. Chemicals include resins, modifiers, superplasticizers, aromatic chemicals, and others. The company sells cement under the brand Priya Cement, one of the leading cement brands in South India. It has two integrated cement plants, one each in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, with an aggregate installed capacity of 4 million tonnes per annum. The plants in South India produce two grades of cement: ordinary portland cement (OPC) and portland pozzolana cement (PPC). Apart from this, it also has 16 manufacturing facilities located close to raw material suppliers and markets across seven countries in three continents. Rain Commodities Limited (RCL) was incorporated on 15th March 1974 under the name and style of Tadpatri Cements Limited. The name of the company was changed to Priyadarshini Cement Limited on 4th May of the year 1984. After two years, in 1986 RCL made its Initial Public Offering (IPO). The Company came under the provision of the Sick Industrial Companies (Sp. Provisions) during the year 1990 and in April of the year 1992, Board for Industrial and Fin
Read More
The Rain Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹174.82 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rain Industries Ltd is ₹5880.07 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Rain Industries Ltd is 330.09 and 6.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rain Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rain Industries Ltd is ₹130.05 and ₹219.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Rain Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 10.75%, 3 Years at -8.89%, 1 Year at 15.39%, 6 Month at 7.54%, 3 Month at 1.86% and 1 Month at 12.05%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.