Summary

Rain Industries Limited (RIL), erstwhile Rain Commodities Limited, is engaged in the business of manufacture and sale of Carbon Products, Chemicals and Cement. Carbon Products include Calcined Petroleum Coke (CPC), Coal Tar Pitch (CTP), Green Petroleum Coke (GPC), energy produced through Waste-Heat Recovery (WHR) and other derivatives of coal tar distillation including creosote oil, naphthalene, phthalic anhydride and others. Chemicals include resins, modifiers, superplasticizers, aromatic chemicals, and others. The company sells cement under the brand Priya Cement, one of the leading cement brands in South India. It has two integrated cement plants, one each in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, with an aggregate installed capacity of 4 million tonnes per annum. The plants in South India produce two grades of cement: ordinary portland cement (OPC) and portland pozzolana cement (PPC). Apart from this, it also has 16 manufacturing facilities located close to raw material suppliers and markets across seven countries in three continents. Rain Commodities Limited (RCL) was incorporated on 15th March 1974 under the name and style of Tadpatri Cements Limited. The name of the company was changed to Priyadarshini Cement Limited on 4th May of the year 1984. After two years, in 1986 RCL made its Initial Public Offering (IPO). The Company came under the provision of the Sick Industrial Companies (Sp. Provisions) during the year 1990 and in April of the year 1992, Board for Industrial and Fin

