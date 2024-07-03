iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Rain Industries Ltd Share Price

174.82
(-1.94%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:49:55 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open178.3
  • Day's High178.89
  • 52 Wk High219.6
  • Prev. Close178.27
  • Day's Low174.01
  • 52 Wk Low 130.05
  • Turnover (lac)524.56
  • P/E330.09
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value28.11
  • EPS0.54
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)5,880.07
  • Div. Yield0.56
Rain Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

178.3

Prev. Close

178.27

Turnover(Lac.)

524.56

Day's High

178.89

Day's Low

174.01

52 Week's High

219.6

52 Week's Low

130.05

Book Value

28.11

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5,880.07

P/E

330.09

EPS

0.54

Divi. Yield

0.56

Rain Industries Ltd Corporate Action

23 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 23 Feb, 2024

6 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 20 Aug, 2024

27 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Rain Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

RAIN Industries signs pact with Northern Graphite for batteries

10 Oct 2024|03:08 PM

This research closes the stability gap between natural and synthetic graphite, allowing for increased use of natural graphite in EV.

Top 10 stocks for today – 10th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 10th October 2024

10 Oct 2024|08:57 AM

Here are some of the stocks the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Britannia Industries, PNC Infratech, etc.

Rain Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:06 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 41.14%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 41.14%

Non-Promoter- 13.35%

Institutions: 13.35%

Non-Institutions: 45.50%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Rain Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020

Equity Capital

67.27

67.27

67.27

67.27

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

855.3

836.06

841.95

844.24

Net Worth

922.57

903.33

909.22

911.51

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2018

Revenue

53.54

47.62

63.79

105.35

yoy growth (%)

12.43

-25.34

-39.45

76.7

Raw materials

-19.33

-15.08

-30.15

-72.55

As % of sales

36.1

31.68

47.27

68.86

Employee costs

-21.43

-18.3

-18.71

-18.71

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2018

Profit before tax

39.08

34.64

38.71

77.33

Depreciation

-0.62

-0.64

-0.58

-0.52

Tax paid

-7.91

-7.34

-3.27

-16.86

Working capital

-170.77

165.35

61.21

-76.92

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarDec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

12.43

-25.34

-39.45

76.7

Op profit growth

-8.62

-15.77

-51.9

151.27

EBIT growth

0.84

-18.47

-40.8

72.43

Net profit growth

14.14

-22.96

-41.39

88.33

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

18,141.49

21,011

14,526.78

10,464.69

12,360.66

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

18,141.49

21,011

14,526.78

10,464.69

12,360.66

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

179.86

105.42

193.12

455.84

156.37

Rain Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.68

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.09

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.82

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

754.75

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.2

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Rain Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Vice Chairman & Non executive

N Radhakrishna Reddy

Managing Director

N Jagan Mohan Reddy

Director

N Sujith Kumar Reddy

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

S Venkat Ramana Reddy

Independent Director

Radhika Haribhakti

Independent Director

Varun Batra.

Chairman & Independent Directo

Brian Jude McNamara

Independent Director

Nirmala Reddy

Independent Director

Robert Thomas Tonti

Independent Director

Shanti Sree Bolleni

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Rain Industries Ltd

Summary

Rain Industries Limited (RIL), erstwhile Rain Commodities Limited, is engaged in the business of manufacture and sale of Carbon Products, Chemicals and Cement. Carbon Products include Calcined Petroleum Coke (CPC), Coal Tar Pitch (CTP), Green Petroleum Coke (GPC), energy produced through Waste-Heat Recovery (WHR) and other derivatives of coal tar distillation including creosote oil, naphthalene, phthalic anhydride and others. Chemicals include resins, modifiers, superplasticizers, aromatic chemicals, and others. The company sells cement under the brand Priya Cement, one of the leading cement brands in South India. It has two integrated cement plants, one each in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, with an aggregate installed capacity of 4 million tonnes per annum. The plants in South India produce two grades of cement: ordinary portland cement (OPC) and portland pozzolana cement (PPC). Apart from this, it also has 16 manufacturing facilities located close to raw material suppliers and markets across seven countries in three continents. Rain Commodities Limited (RCL) was incorporated on 15th March 1974 under the name and style of Tadpatri Cements Limited. The name of the company was changed to Priyadarshini Cement Limited on 4th May of the year 1984. After two years, in 1986 RCL made its Initial Public Offering (IPO). The Company came under the provision of the Sick Industrial Companies (Sp. Provisions) during the year 1990 and in April of the year 1992, Board for Industrial and Fin
Company FAQs

What is the Rain Industries Ltd share price today?

The Rain Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹174.82 today.

What is the Market Cap of Rain Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rain Industries Ltd is ₹5880.07 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Rain Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Rain Industries Ltd is 330.09 and 6.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Rain Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rain Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rain Industries Ltd is ₹130.05 and ₹219.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Rain Industries Ltd?

Rain Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 10.75%, 3 Years at -8.89%, 1 Year at 15.39%, 6 Month at 7.54%, 3 Month at 1.86% and 1 Month at 12.05%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Rain Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Rain Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 41.14 %
Institutions - 13.35 %
Public - 45.51 %

