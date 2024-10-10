iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Rain Industries Ltd Shareholding Pattern

157.05
(-5.24%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:04 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Rain Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Indian

41.14%

41.14%

41.14%

41.14%

41.14%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

13.99%

13.35%

11.35%

10.86%

12.77%

Non-Institutions

44.86%

45.5%

47.5%

47.98%

46.08%

Total Non-Promoter

58.85%

58.85%

58.85%

58.85%

58.85%

Custodian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 41.14%

Non-Promoter- 13.99%

Institutions: 13.99%

Non-Institutions: 44.86%

Custodian: 0.00%

Rain Industries: Related NEWS

RAIN Industries signs pact with Northern Graphite for batteries

RAIN Industries signs pact with Northern Graphite for batteries

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
10 Oct 2024|03:08 PM

This research closes the stability gap between natural and synthetic graphite, allowing for increased use of natural graphite in EV.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 10th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 10th October 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
10 Oct 2024|08:57 AM

Here are some of the stocks the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Britannia Industries, PNC Infratech, etc.

Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Rain Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.