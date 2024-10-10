iifl-logo-icon 1
Rain Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

157.05
(-5.24%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:04 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020

Equity Capital

67.27

67.27

67.27

67.27

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

855.3

836.06

841.95

844.24

Net Worth

922.57

903.33

909.22

911.51

Minority Interest

Debt

220

165.57

202.03

277.11

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.83

0.93

0.86

0.21

Total Liabilities

1,143.4

1,069.83

1,112.11

1,188.83

Fixed Assets

7.57

7

7.37

7.05

Intangible Assets

Investments

998.61

949.33

917.07

916.97

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.44

0.48

0.32

0.36

Networking Capital

30.66

91.55

165.62

240.13

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

16.6

11.46

17.48

4.75

Debtor Days

119.15

36.4

Other Current Assets

31.24

94.17

169.19

246.79

Sundry Creditors

-6.71

-5.23

-12.65

-0.59

Creditor Days

86.22

4.52

Other Current Liabilities

-10.47

-8.85

-8.4

-10.82

Cash

106.1

21.48

21.74

24.33

Total Assets

1,143.38

1,069.84

1,112.12

1,188.84

Rain Industries : related Articles

RAIN Industries signs pact with Northern Graphite for batteries

RAIN Industries signs pact with Northern Graphite for batteries

10 Oct 2024|03:08 PM

This research closes the stability gap between natural and synthetic graphite, allowing for increased use of natural graphite in EV.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 10th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 10th October 2024

10 Oct 2024|08:57 AM

Here are some of the stocks the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Britannia Industries, PNC Infratech, etc.

Read More

