Rain Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
Equity Capital
67.27
67.27
67.27
67.27
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
855.3
836.06
841.95
844.24
Net Worth
922.57
903.33
909.22
911.51
Minority Interest
Debt
220
165.57
202.03
277.11
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.83
0.93
0.86
0.21
Total Liabilities
1,143.4
1,069.83
1,112.11
1,188.83
Fixed Assets
7.57
7
7.37
7.05
Intangible Assets
Investments
998.61
949.33
917.07
916.97
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.44
0.48
0.32
0.36
Networking Capital
30.66
91.55
165.62
240.13
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
16.6
11.46
17.48
4.75
Debtor Days
119.15
36.4
Other Current Assets
31.24
94.17
169.19
246.79
Sundry Creditors
-6.71
-5.23
-12.65
-0.59
Creditor Days
86.22
4.52
Other Current Liabilities
-10.47
-8.85
-8.4
-10.82
Cash
106.1
21.48
21.74
24.33
Total Assets
1,143.38
1,069.84
1,112.12
1,188.84
This research closes the stability gap between natural and synthetic graphite, allowing for increased use of natural graphite in EV.Read More
Here are some of the stocks the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Britannia Industries, PNC Infratech, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.