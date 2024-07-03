iifl-logo-icon 1
Rain Industries Ltd Half Yearly Results

167.74
(-1.73%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:17 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Jun-2024Dec-2023Jun-2023Dec-2022Jun-2022

Gross Sales

7,764.39

8,260.84

9,880.64

11,033.91

9,977.09

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

7,764.39

8,260.84

9,880.64

11,033.91

9,977.09

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

112.37

121.75

58.12

65.92

39.5

Total Income

7,876.75

8,382.59

9,938.76

11,099.83

10,016.58

Total Expenditure

7,052.74

8,506.61

8,701.73

9,492.4

7,982.69

PBIDT

824.01

-124.02

1,237.03

1,607.43

2,033.89

Interest

479.66

487.02

332.11

281.04

242.7

PBDT

344.35

-611.04

904.91

1,326.39

1,791.19

Depreciation

380.44

387.87

388.4

391.23

399.08

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

152.25

66.21

160.7

212.53

316.99

Deferred Tax

-27.03

79.5

7.39

167.19

53.66

Reported Profit After Tax

-161.31

-1,144.62

348.42

555.43

1,021.47

Minority Interest After NP

62.44

64.3

77.41

62.69

75.56

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-223.75

-1,208.92

271.02

492.74

945.9

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-223.75

-1,208.92

271.02

492.74

945.9

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-6.65

0

8.06

14.65

28.12

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

50

Equity

67.27

67.27

67.27

67.27

67.27

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

10.61

-1.5

12.51

14.56

20.38

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

-2.07

-13.85

3.52

5.03

10.23

Rain Industries: Related NEWS

RAIN Industries signs pact with Northern Graphite for batteries

RAIN Industries signs pact with Northern Graphite for batteries

10 Oct 2024|03:08 PM

This research closes the stability gap between natural and synthetic graphite, allowing for increased use of natural graphite in EV.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 10th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 10th October 2024

10 Oct 2024|08:57 AM

Here are some of the stocks the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Britannia Industries, PNC Infratech, etc.

Read More

