Rain Industries Ltd Half Yearly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Jun-2024
|Dec-2023
|Jun-2023
|Dec-2022
|Jun-2022
Gross Sales
7,764.39
8,260.84
9,880.64
11,033.91
9,977.09
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
7,764.39
8,260.84
9,880.64
11,033.91
9,977.09
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
112.37
121.75
58.12
65.92
39.5
Total Income
7,876.75
8,382.59
9,938.76
11,099.83
10,016.58
Total Expenditure
7,052.74
8,506.61
8,701.73
9,492.4
7,982.69
PBIDT
824.01
-124.02
1,237.03
1,607.43
2,033.89
Interest
479.66
487.02
332.11
281.04
242.7
PBDT
344.35
-611.04
904.91
1,326.39
1,791.19
Depreciation
380.44
387.87
388.4
391.23
399.08
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
152.25
66.21
160.7
212.53
316.99
Deferred Tax
-27.03
79.5
7.39
167.19
53.66
Reported Profit After Tax
-161.31
-1,144.62
348.42
555.43
1,021.47
Minority Interest After NP
62.44
64.3
77.41
62.69
75.56
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-223.75
-1,208.92
271.02
492.74
945.9
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-223.75
-1,208.92
271.02
492.74
945.9
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-6.65
0
8.06
14.65
28.12
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
50
Equity
67.27
67.27
67.27
67.27
67.27
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
10.61
-1.5
12.51
14.56
20.38
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
-2.07
-13.85
3.52
5.03
10.23
