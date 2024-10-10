iifl-logo-icon 1
Rain Industries Ltd Key Ratios

Y/e 31 MarDec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

38.81

-15.33

-12.01

24.29

Op profit growth

40.78

13.23

-24.65

-13.51

EBIT growth

30.98

28.5

-28.12

-21.89

Net profit growth

3.93

42.61

-32.7

-23.82

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

16.25

16.02

11.98

13.99

EBIT margin

12.08

12.8

8.43

10.33

Net profit margin

3.99

5.33

3.16

4.13

RoCE

11.49

9.13

7.75

11.9

RoNW

2.49

2.65

2.04

3.39

RoA

0.94

0.95

0.72

1.19

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

20.62

17.49

13.75

18.77

Dividend per share

1

1

1

1

Cash EPS

-6.48

-6.94

-6.02

0.78

Book value per share

181.63

164.51

147.46

137.44

Valuation ratios

P/E

11.63

7.23

7.17

7.15

P/CEPS

-37

-18.21

-16.36

170.13

P/B

1.32

0.76

0.66

0.97

EV/EBIDTA

5.94

5.3

6.1

5.7

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

5.79

0

0

0

Tax payout

-45.64

-30.89

-21.71

-36.62

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

35.05

38.3

40

42.55

Inventory days

51.47

58.03

60.68

56.72

Creditor days

-36.95

-40.31

-40.43

-41.76

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-3.66

-2.73

-2.3

-3.17

Net debt / equity

1.16

1.27

1.34

1.49

Net debt / op. profit

3

4.2

4.5

3.52

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-50.99

-46.67

-54.44

-55

Employee costs

-8.51

-11.59

-9.99

-8.79

Other costs

-24.23

-25.7

-23.58

-22.21

