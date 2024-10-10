Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
38.81
-15.33
-12.01
24.29
Op profit growth
40.78
13.23
-24.65
-13.51
EBIT growth
30.98
28.5
-28.12
-21.89
Net profit growth
3.93
42.61
-32.7
-23.82
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
16.25
16.02
11.98
13.99
EBIT margin
12.08
12.8
8.43
10.33
Net profit margin
3.99
5.33
3.16
4.13
RoCE
11.49
9.13
7.75
11.9
RoNW
2.49
2.65
2.04
3.39
RoA
0.94
0.95
0.72
1.19
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
20.62
17.49
13.75
18.77
Dividend per share
1
1
1
1
Cash EPS
-6.48
-6.94
-6.02
0.78
Book value per share
181.63
164.51
147.46
137.44
Valuation ratios
P/E
11.63
7.23
7.17
7.15
P/CEPS
-37
-18.21
-16.36
170.13
P/B
1.32
0.76
0.66
0.97
EV/EBIDTA
5.94
5.3
6.1
5.7
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
5.79
0
0
0
Tax payout
-45.64
-30.89
-21.71
-36.62
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
35.05
38.3
40
42.55
Inventory days
51.47
58.03
60.68
56.72
Creditor days
-36.95
-40.31
-40.43
-41.76
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-3.66
-2.73
-2.3
-3.17
Net debt / equity
1.16
1.27
1.34
1.49
Net debt / op. profit
3
4.2
4.5
3.52
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-50.99
-46.67
-54.44
-55
Employee costs
-8.51
-11.59
-9.99
-8.79
Other costs
-24.23
-25.7
-23.58
-22.21
This research closes the stability gap between natural and synthetic graphite, allowing for increased use of natural graphite in EV.Read More
Here are some of the stocks the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Britannia Industries, PNC Infratech, etc.Read More
