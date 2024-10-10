Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
Revenue
53.54
47.62
63.79
105.35
yoy growth (%)
12.43
-25.34
-39.45
76.7
Raw materials
-19.33
-15.08
-30.15
-72.55
As % of sales
36.1
31.68
47.27
68.86
Employee costs
-21.43
-18.3
-18.71
-18.71
As % of sales
40.03
38.43
29.33
17.75
Other costs
-15.11
-16.79
-17.95
-20.41
As % of sales (Other Cost)
28.22
35.26
28.15
19.38
Operating profit
-2.34
-2.56
-3.04
-6.32
OPM
-4.37
-5.38
-4.77
-6
Depreciation
-0.62
-0.64
-0.58
-0.52
Interest expense
-8.09
-12.13
-18.67
-19.6
Other income
50.14
49.98
61.01
103.78
Profit before tax
39.08
34.64
38.71
77.33
Taxes
-7.91
-7.34
-3.27
-16.86
Tax rate
-20.25
-21.19
-8.46
-21.81
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
31.16
27.3
35.43
60.46
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
31.16
27.3
35.43
60.46
yoy growth (%)
14.14
-22.96
-41.39
88.33
NPM
58.19
57.32
55.55
57.39
This research closes the stability gap between natural and synthetic graphite, allowing for increased use of natural graphite in EV.Read More
Here are some of the stocks the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Britannia Industries, PNC Infratech, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.