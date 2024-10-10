iifl-logo-icon 1
Rain Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

169.81
(1.47%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:19:54 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Rain Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2018

Revenue

53.54

47.62

63.79

105.35

yoy growth (%)

12.43

-25.34

-39.45

76.7

Raw materials

-19.33

-15.08

-30.15

-72.55

As % of sales

36.1

31.68

47.27

68.86

Employee costs

-21.43

-18.3

-18.71

-18.71

As % of sales

40.03

38.43

29.33

17.75

Other costs

-15.11

-16.79

-17.95

-20.41

As % of sales (Other Cost)

28.22

35.26

28.15

19.38

Operating profit

-2.34

-2.56

-3.04

-6.32

OPM

-4.37

-5.38

-4.77

-6

Depreciation

-0.62

-0.64

-0.58

-0.52

Interest expense

-8.09

-12.13

-18.67

-19.6

Other income

50.14

49.98

61.01

103.78

Profit before tax

39.08

34.64

38.71

77.33

Taxes

-7.91

-7.34

-3.27

-16.86

Tax rate

-20.25

-21.19

-8.46

-21.81

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

31.16

27.3

35.43

60.46

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

31.16

27.3

35.43

60.46

yoy growth (%)

14.14

-22.96

-41.39

88.33

NPM

58.19

57.32

55.55

57.39

Rain Industries : related Articles

RAIN Industries signs pact with Northern Graphite for batteries

RAIN Industries signs pact with Northern Graphite for batteries

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
10 Oct 2024|03:08 PM

This research closes the stability gap between natural and synthetic graphite, allowing for increased use of natural graphite in EV.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 10th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 10th October 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
10 Oct 2024|08:57 AM

Here are some of the stocks the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Britannia Industries, PNC Infratech, etc.

Read More

