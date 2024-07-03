iifl-logo-icon 1
Rain Industries Ltd Quarterly Results

170.69
(2.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:17 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

3,934.28

4,094.15

3,670.24

4,100.58

4,160.26

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3,934.28

4,094.15

3,670.24

4,100.58

4,160.26

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

98.86

58.71

53.66

73.09

48.66

Total Income

4,033.14

4,152.86

3,723.9

4,173.67

4,208.92

Total Expenditure

3,717.83

3,724.87

3,327.87

4,712.35

3,794.25

PBIDT

315.31

427.98

396.03

-538.68

414.67

Interest

233.53

244.68

234.98

245.34

241.68

PBDT

81.78

183.3

161.05

-784.02

172.99

Depreciation

189.47

185.53

194.91

195.35

192.52

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

64.46

48.81

103.44

21.8

44.41

Deferred Tax

-17.21

-6.17

-20.86

77.7

1.8

Reported Profit After Tax

-154.94

-44.87

-116.44

-1,078.87

-65.75

Minority Interest After NP

24.17

33.02

29.42

39.89

24.42

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-179.11

-77.88

-145.87

-1,118.75

-90.17

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-179.11

-77.88

-145.87

-1,118.75

-90.17

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-5.33

-2.31

-4.34

-33.26

-2.68

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

67.27

67.27

67.27

67.27

67.27

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

8.01

10.45

10.79

-13.13

9.96

PBDTM(%)

2.07

4.47

4.38

-19.11

4.15

PATM(%)

-3.93

-1.09

-3.17

-26.31

-1.58

Rain Industries: Related NEWS

RAIN Industries signs pact with Northern Graphite for batteries

RAIN Industries signs pact with Northern Graphite for batteries

10 Oct 2024|03:08 PM

This research closes the stability gap between natural and synthetic graphite, allowing for increased use of natural graphite in EV.

Top 10 stocks for today – 10th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 10th October 2024

10 Oct 2024|08:57 AM

Here are some of the stocks the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Britannia Industries, PNC Infratech, etc.

