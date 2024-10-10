iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Rain Industries Ltd Board Meeting

153.99
(0.54%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:13 PM

Rain Industries CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting6 Nov 202427 Sep 2024
Rain Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited financial results (standalone and Consolidated ) for the Third quarter ended September 30 2024. Rain Industries Limited - Outcome of the Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/11/2024)
Board Meeting6 Aug 202428 Jun 2024
Rain Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results for the Second Quarter ended June 30 2024 and declaration of Interim Dividend. Rain Industries Limited - Un-Audited Financial Results for the Second Quarter and half Year ended June 30, 2024 and declaration of Interim Dividend. Rain Industries Limited - Record Date for Payment of Interim Dividend Rain Industries Limited - Date of Payment of Interim Dividend (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.08.2024)
Board Meeting9 May 202428 Mar 2024
Rain Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the First Quarter ended March 31 2024 Rain Industries Limited-Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company (Standalone, Consolidated and Segment) for the First Quarter ended March 31, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/05/2024)
Board Meeting23 Feb 202429 Dec 2023
Rain Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Annual Audited Financial Results (Standalone Consolidated and Segment) for the Quarter and Financial Year ended December 31 2023. RAIN INDUSTRIES LIMITED has informed BSE about Board Meeting to be held on 23 Feb 2024 to consider financial statements for the period ended December 2023. Financial results. Rain Industries Limited - Outcome of the Board Meeting - Annual Audited Financial Results (Standalone, Consolidated and Segment) for the Quarter and Financial Year ended December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.02.2024)

Rain Industries: Related News

RAIN Industries signs pact with Northern Graphite for batteries

RAIN Industries signs pact with Northern Graphite for batteries

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
10 Oct 2024|03:08 PM

This research closes the stability gap between natural and synthetic graphite, allowing for increased use of natural graphite in EV.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 10th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 10th October 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
10 Oct 2024|08:57 AM

Here are some of the stocks the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Britannia Industries, PNC Infratech, etc.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Rain Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.