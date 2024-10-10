Board Meeting 6 Nov 2024 27 Sep 2024

Rain Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited financial results (standalone and Consolidated ) for the Third quarter ended September 30 2024. Rain Industries Limited - Outcome of the Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/11/2024)

Board Meeting 6 Aug 2024 28 Jun 2024

Rain Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results for the Second Quarter ended June 30 2024 and declaration of Interim Dividend. Rain Industries Limited - Un-Audited Financial Results for the Second Quarter and half Year ended June 30, 2024 and declaration of Interim Dividend. Rain Industries Limited - Record Date for Payment of Interim Dividend Rain Industries Limited - Date of Payment of Interim Dividend (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.08.2024)

Board Meeting 9 May 2024 28 Mar 2024

Rain Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the First Quarter ended March 31 2024 Rain Industries Limited-Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company (Standalone, Consolidated and Segment) for the First Quarter ended March 31, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/05/2024)

Board Meeting 23 Feb 2024 29 Dec 2023