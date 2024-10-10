|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|6 Nov 2024
|27 Sep 2024
|Rain Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited financial results (standalone and Consolidated ) for the Third quarter ended September 30 2024. Rain Industries Limited - Outcome of the Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 Aug 2024
|28 Jun 2024
|Rain Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results for the Second Quarter ended June 30 2024 and declaration of Interim Dividend. Rain Industries Limited - Un-Audited Financial Results for the Second Quarter and half Year ended June 30, 2024 and declaration of Interim Dividend. Rain Industries Limited - Record Date for Payment of Interim Dividend Rain Industries Limited - Date of Payment of Interim Dividend (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 May 2024
|28 Mar 2024
|Rain Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the First Quarter ended March 31 2024 Rain Industries Limited-Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company (Standalone, Consolidated and Segment) for the First Quarter ended March 31, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|23 Feb 2024
|29 Dec 2023
|Rain Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Annual Audited Financial Results (Standalone Consolidated and Segment) for the Quarter and Financial Year ended December 31 2023. RAIN INDUSTRIES LIMITED has informed BSE about Board Meeting to be held on 23 Feb 2024 to consider financial statements for the period ended December 2023. Financial results. Rain Industries Limited - Outcome of the Board Meeting - Annual Audited Financial Results (Standalone, Consolidated and Segment) for the Quarter and Financial Year ended December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.02.2024)
