iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Rain Industries Ltd Dividend

157.18
(2.07%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:31:13 PM

Rain Industries CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend6 Aug 202420 Aug 202420 Aug 2024150Interim
Rain Industries Limited - Un-Audited Financial Results for the Second Quarter and half Year ended June 30, 2024 and declaration of Interim Dividend. Declared an Interim dividend of Rs.l per equity share i.e., 50% on a face value of Rs.2/- per quity share fully paid up for the Financial Year ending on December 31, 2024; and iii) Fixed August 20, 2024 as record date for the purpose of determining the shareholders eligible .for receipt of Interim Dividend for the Financial Year ending December 31, 2024

Rain Industries: Related News

RAIN Industries signs pact with Northern Graphite for batteries

RAIN Industries signs pact with Northern Graphite for batteries

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
10 Oct 2024|03:08 PM

This research closes the stability gap between natural and synthetic graphite, allowing for increased use of natural graphite in EV.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 10th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 10th October 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
10 Oct 2024|08:57 AM

Here are some of the stocks the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Britannia Industries, PNC Infratech, etc.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Rain Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.