Rain Industries Limited - Un-Audited Financial Results for the Second Quarter and half Year ended June 30, 2024 and declaration of Interim Dividend. Declared an Interim dividend of Rs.l per equity share i.e., 50% on a face value of Rs.2/- per quity share fully paid up for the Financial Year ending on December 31, 2024; and iii) Fixed August 20, 2024 as record date for the purpose of determining the shareholders eligible .for receipt of Interim Dividend for the Financial Year ending December 31, 2024