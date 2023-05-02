Dear Members,

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the 49th Annual Report and the Audited Financial Statements (standalone and consolidated) for the Financial Year ended December 31, 2023:

Financial Results

A) Standalone

The Standalone performance for the Financial Year ended December 31, 2023 is as under:

The Financial Summary

(H in million)

Sl. No. Particulars December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 1 Revenue from operations 1,241.48 540.74 2 Profit before finance cost, depreciation and tax expense 762.68 410.76 3 Finance Cost 159.57 80.16 4 Profit before depreciation and tax expense 603.11 330.6 5 Depreciation and amortisation expense 5.92 6.73 6 Profit before Tax Expense 597.19 323.87 7 Tax Expense 66.62 46.40 8 Profit After Tax Expense 530.57 277.47 9 Add: Surplus at the beginning of the year 394.37 453.25 10 Total Available for appropriation 924.94 730.72 Appropriations: 11 Dividend 336.35 336.35 12 Surplus carried to Balance Sheet 588.59 394.37

B) Consolidated

The Consolidated performance for the Financial Year ended December 31, 2023 is as under:

The Financial Summary

(H in million)

Sl. No. Particulars December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 1 Revenue from operations 181,414.85 210,109.97 2 Profit before finance cost, depreciation and amortisation expense, impairment loss, share of profit of associate and tax expense 18,624.41 36,875.98 3 Finance cost 8,191.33 5,237.40 4 Profit before depreciation and amortisation expense, impairment loss, share of profit of associate and tax expense 10,433.08 31,638.58 5 Depreciation and amortisation expense 7,762.52 7,903.10 6 Profit before impairment loss, share of profit of associate and tax expense 2,670.40 23,735.48 7 Impairment loss 7,506.15 465.64 8 Profit/(loss) before share of profit of associate and tax expenses (4,835.75) 23,269.84 9 Share of profit of associate (net of income tax) 11.85 2.83 10 Profit/(loss) before tax expense (4,823.90) 23,272.67 11 Tax expense 3,138.09 7,503.70 12 Profit/(loss) after tax expense (7,961.99) 15,768.97 13 Non-controlling interests 1,417.07 1,382.52 14 Profit/(loss) after tax expense after non-controlling interests (9,379.06) 14,386.45 15 Add: Surplus at the beginning of the year 70,780.72 56,730.62 16 Total Available for appropriation 61,401.66 71,117.07 Appropriations: 17 Dividend 336.35 336.35 18 Surplus carried to the Balance Sheet 61,065.32 70,780.72

State of the Company’s Affairs

During the year under review, the Company achieved revenue of I 1,241.48 million and net profit of I 530.57 million on a standalone basis. During the same period, the consolidated revenue was I 181,414.85 million and net loss was I (9,379.06) million.

Business Outlook

The Company has established a system to closely monitor the evolving landscapes of the industries in which the Company operate i.e., carbon, advanced materials and cement. Our proactive approach involves identifying key trends, crafting strategic responses to gain a competitive edge and effectively manage risks.

Carbon

The global carbon industry is experiencing changes in demand, influenced by factors like environmental regulations, industry transitions, and emerging technologies. Carbon products are used in various sectors, including aluminum, steel, and automotive industries and shifts in demand from these sectors can impact the carbon industry.

Going forward, we will leverage our ability to anticipate and quickly adapt to market changes. Focusing on producing high-quality products at the lowest possible cost, innovating production processes and identifying new applications remains critical. We will continue optimizing processes in the Carbon segment to ensure efficient conversion of raw materials into finished products. Expanding sources of raw materials through research development efforts and logistical innovations is a key focus. We remain committed to providing materials required by emerging applications in the battery industry and new energy economy.

Advanced Materials

Technological advancements and material innovation are significant trends in the advanced materials segment. New materials with unique properties are continually being developed, opening opportunities for

applications across various sectors, such as aerospace, electronics and construction industries like automotive and aerospace are emphasizing lightweight materials to enhance fuel efficiency and reduce emissions. Advanced materials like composites and alloys play a critical role in achieving light weighting goals.

In alignment with the growing demand for ecofriendly materials and practices, the Company aims to expand its presence in high-growth markets through logistical hubs and regional assets. Furthermore, we seek to leverage our proprietary technologies through strategic partnerships, focusing on green infrastructure, environmental sustainability, waste reduction, and circularity. By continuing to innovate and adapt, we aim to solidify our position as a leading provider of advanced materials in the global market.

Cement

The Indian cement industry is undergoing significant expansion driven by several key trends. These trends include rapid urbanization, environmental concerns, technological advancements, the use of alternative materials, market competition, government initiatives, rural and affordable housing schemes, export opportunities, supply chain management and economic fluctuations.

Including the Smart Cities Mission, National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP), and “Housing for All,” are driving the demand for cement. These programs focus on urban development, infrastructure projects, and affordable housing, leading to increased construction activities and a surge in the need for cement.

In 2024, our primary focus revolves around three core objectives:

• Achieve higher capacity utilization: Dedicated efforts to achieve increased operational capacity.

• Enhance energy efficiency: Prioritizing initiatives for improved energy efficiency and implementing measures to streamline consumption and reduce environmental impact.

• Cost-effectiveness: Implementing proactive maintenance strategies for optimal

plant performance.

• Additionally, to address the surging demand for cement, we plan to augment the capacity of our first integrated manufacturing unit (Suryapet) by adding a new production line.

Listing of Equity Shares

The Companys equity shares are listed on the following Stock Exchanges:

(i) BSE Limited, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 001, Maharashtra, India; and

(ii) National Stock Exchange of India Limited, Exchange Plaza, Floor 5, Plot No. C/1, G Block, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400051, Maharashtra, India.

The Company has paid the Annual Listing Fees to the said Stock Exchanges for the Financial Year 2023-24.

Subsidiary Companies

The Subsidiary Companies situated in India and Outside India continue to contribute to the overall growth in revenues and overall performance of the Company.

As per the provisions of Section 129 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, a separate statement containing the salient features of the Financial Statements of the Subsidiary Companies/Associate Companies/Joint Ventures in Form AOC-1 is annexed to this Boards Report as Annexure - 1.

The detailed policy for determining material subsidiaries as approved by the Board is uploaded on the Companys website and can be accessed at the Web-link: https://rain-industries.com/ investors/#policies

Performance and contribution of each of the Subsidiaries, Associates and Joint Ventures

As per Rule 8 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules,

2014, a Report on the Financial performance of Subsidiaries, Associates and Joint Venture Companies along with their contribution to the overall performance of the Company during the Financial Year ended December 31, 2023 is annexed to this Boards Report as Annexure - 2.

Consolidated Financial Statements

The Consolidated Financial Statements are prepared in accordance with Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) as per the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 notified under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 and other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013.

The Consolidated Financial Statements for the financial Year ended December 31, 2023 forms part of the Annual Report.

As per the provisions of Section 136 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Company has placed separate Audited accounts of its Subsidiaries on its website www. rain-industries.com and a copy of separate Audited Financial Statements of its Subsidiaries will be provided to shareholders upon their request.

Share Capital

The Paid-up Share Capital of the Company as on December 31, 2023 is 1672,691,358 divided into 336,345,679 Equity Shares of 12 each fully paid up.

During the year under review, there are no changes in the authorized, issued, subscribed and paid-up share capital of the Company.

During the year under review, there were no reclassification, sub-division, reduction of share capital, buy back of shares, changes in capital structure resulting from restructuring and changes in voting rights of the equity shares of the Company.

Variations in Net worth

The Standalone Net worth of the Company for the Financial Year ended December 31, 2023 is 1 2,638.03 million as compared to 1 2,443.81 million for the previous Financial year ended December 31, 2022 and the Consolidated Net worth of the Company for the Financial Year ended December 31, 2023 is 1 63,859.69 million as compared to 1 73,575.09 million for the previous Financial year ended December 31, 2022.

Number of Meetings of the Board of Directors

During the year, four Board meetings were held.

The dates on which the Board meetings were held are February 27, 2023, May 9, 2023, August 4, 2023 and November 7, 2023.

Details of the attendance of the Directors at the Board meetings held during the Year ended December 31, 2023 are as follows:

Name of the Director Number of Board Meetings Held Attended Mr. N. Radhakrishna Reddy 4 4 Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy Nellore 4 4 Mr. N. Sujith Kumar Reddy 4 4 Mr. Varun Batra 4 4 Mr. Brian Jude McNamara 4 4 Mr. Robert Thomas Tonti 4 4 Ms. B. Shanti Sree* 3 3 Ms. Radhika Vijay Haribhakti# 2 2 Ms. Nirmala ReddyA 1 1

* Ms. B. Shanti Sree, Independent Director has been appointed for a term of 5 years with effect from February 28, 2023 in the Board Meeting held on February 27, 2023.

# Ms. Radhika Vijay Haribhakti, Independent Director has completed her second term of office and has ceased to be Director of the Company with effect from June 11, 2023.

A

Ms. Nirmala Reddy, Independent Director has completed her second term of office and has ceased to be Director of the Company with effect from February 28, 2023.

Management Discussion and Analysis

The Management Discussion and Analysis forms an integral part of this Report and provides details of the overall Industry structure and developments, Opportunities and Threats, Segment-wise or product- wise performance, Outlook, Risks and concerns, Internal control systems and their adequacy, financial performance with respect to operational performance and state of affairs of the Companys various businesses viz., Carbon, Advanced Materials, Cement along with Material developments in Human Resources / Industrial Relations front, including number of people employed and details of significant changes (i.e., change of 25% or more as compared to the immediately previous financial year) in key financial ratios, along with detailed explanations, details of any change in Return on Net Worth as compared to the immediately previous financial year along with a detailed explanation thereof and Disclosure of Accounting Treatment during the Financial Year (Annexure - 11).

Directors’ Responsibility Statement as required under Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013

Pursuant to the requirement under Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013, with respect to the Directors

Responsibility Statement, the Board of Directors of the Company hereby confirms:

i) that in the preparation of the Annual Accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed;

ii) that the Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as on December 31, 2023 and of Profit and Loss Account of the Company for that period;

iii) that the Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

iv) that the Directors have prepared the Annual Accounts for the Financial Year ended December 31, 2023 on a going concern basis;

v) that the Directors have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively; and

vi) that the Directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

Statement on Declaration given by Independent Directors under Section 149

The Independent Directors have submitted a declaration of independence, as required pursuant to sub-section (7) of Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013 stating that they meet the criteria of independence as provided in sub-section (6) of Section 149.

Nomination and Remuneration Committee

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee consists of the following Independent Directors:

Ms. B. Shanti Sree, Chairperson, Mr. Varun Batra, Mr. Brian Jude McNamara and Mr. Robert Thomas Tonti.

Ms. Nirmala Reddy and Ms. Radhika Vijay Haribhakti on completion of their second term as Directors have ceased to the Directors of the Company with

effect from February 28, 2023 and June 11, 2023 respectively and Ms. B. Shanti Sree has been appointed as Independent Director of the Company for a term of 5 years with effect from February 28, 2023.

The Board of Directors at their meeting held on February 27, 2023 have appointed Ms. B. Shanti Sree, Independent Director as a member of the Committee with effect from February 28, 2023.

Brief description of the terms of reference:

• formulation of the criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes and independence of a director and recommend to the board of directors a policy relating to, the remuneration of the directors, key managerial personnel and other employees;

• For every appointment of an independent director, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee shall evaluate the balance of skills, knowledge and experience on the Board and on the basis of such evaluation, prepare a description of the role and capabilities required of an independent director. The person recommended to the Board for appointment

as an independent director shall have the capabilities identified in such description. For the purpose of identifying suitable candidates, the Committee may:

a) use the services of an external agency, if required;

b) consider candidates from a wide range of backgrounds, having due regard to diversity; and

c) consider the time commitments of the candidates.

• formulation of criteria for evaluation of performance of independent directors and the board of directors;

• devising a policy on diversity of board of directors;

• identifying persons who are qualified to become directors and who may be appointed in senior management in accordance with the criteria laid down and recommend to the board of directors their appointment and removal;

• whether to extend or continue the term of appointment of the independent director, on the

basis of the report of performance evaluation of independent directors;

• recommend to the board all remuneration, in whatever form, payable to senior management.

Nomination and Remuneration Committee meetings

During the period from January 1, 2023 to December 31, 2023, two Nomination and Remuneration Committee Meeting were held on February 27, 2023 and November 6, 2023.

Attendance at the Nomination and Remuneration Committee Meeting

Name of the Director Designation Number of Meetings Held Attended Ms. B. Shanti Sree1 Chairperson 1 1 Mr. Varun Batra Member 2 2 Mr. Brian Jude McNamara Member 2 2 Mr. Robert Thomas Tonti Member 2 2 Ms. Radhika Vijay Haribhakti2 Member 1 1 Ms. Nirmala Reddy3 Member 1 1

1. Ms. B. Shanti Sree, Independent Director has been appointed for a term of 5 years with effect from February 28, 2023, in the Board Meeting held on February 27, 2023.

2. Ms. Radhika Vijay Haribhakti, Independent Director has completed her second term of office and has ceased to be Director of the Company with effect from June 11, 2023.

3. Ms. Nirmala Reddy, Independent Director has completed her second term of office and has ceased to be Director of the Company with effect from February 28, 2023.

Particulars of Loans, Guarantees, Securities or Investments under Section 186

The details of Loans, Guarantees, Investments made and Securities issued made during the Financial Year ended December 31, 2023 is given in compliance with the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Meetings of Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014 and the same is annexed to the Boards Report as Annexure - 3.

Particulars of Contracts or Arrangements with Related Parties

All related party transactions that were entered into during the financial year were on an arms length basis and were in the ordinary course of business. There are no materially significant related party transactions made by the Company with Promoters, Directors,

Key Managerial Personnel or other designated persons which may have a potential conflict with the interest of the Company at large. All the related party transactions are approved by the Audit Committee and Board of Directors.

The Company has developed a Policy on Related Party Transactions for the purpose of identification and monitoring of such transactions.

The particulars of contracts or arrangements with related parties referred to in sub section (1) of Section 188 entered by the Company during the Financial Year ended December 31, 2023 in prescribed Form AOC-2 is annexed to this Boards Report as Annexure - 4.

The policy on Related Party Transactions as approved by the Board is uploaded on the website of the Company and the web link is https://www.rain- industries.com/investors/#shareholders-information .

Transfer of amount to Reserves

The Board of Directors do not propose to transfer any amount to General Reserve for the Financial Year ended December 31, 2023. An amount of I 532.54 million is retained in the retained earnings.

Dividend

The Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held on May 9, 2023 have declared an Interim Dividend of I 1/- per Equity Share i.e., 50% on face value of I 2/- per Equity Share fully paid up for the financial Year ended December 31, 2023 and same was paid to the shareholders and no further dividend has been recommended for the Financial Year ended December 31, 2023.

The dividend pay-out is in accordance with the Companys Dividend Distribution Policy.

Dividend Distribution Policy

The Company has adopted the Dividend Distribution Policy to determine the distribution of dividends in accordance with the Regulation 43A of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (the “Listing Regulations”). The Dividend Distribution Policy is available on the Companys website, at https://www.rain-industries. com/investors/#policies .

Annual Return

Annual Return in Form MGT-7 is available on the Companys website, the web link for the same is https://rain-industries.com/investors

The conservation of energy, technology absorption, foreign exchange earnings and outgo pursuant to the provisions of Section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 (Act) read with the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 Information with respect to conservation of energy, technology absorption, foreign exchange earnings and outgo pursuant to Section 134 (3) (m) of the Act read with the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is annexed to this Boards Report as Annexure - 5.

Risk Management Committee

The Risk Management Committee consists of the following Directors:

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy Nellore, Chairman,

Mr. N. Sujith Kumar Reddy, Member and Mr. Brian Jude McNamara, Member.

Mr. T. Srinivasa Rao is the Chief Risk Officer and Mr. S. Venkat Ramana Reddy acts as Secretary to the Committee.

The Committee has formulated a Risk Management Policy for dealing with different kinds of risks which it faces in day-to-day operations of the Company. The Risk Management Policy of the Company outlines different kinds of risks and risk mitigating measures to be adopted by the Board. The Company has adequate internal control systems and procedures to combat risks. The Risk management procedures are reviewed by the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors on a quarterly basis at the time of review of the Quarterly Financial Results of the Company.

Brief description of terms of reference

1. To formulate a detailed Risk Management Policy which shall include:

a. A framework for identification of internal and external risks specifically faced by the Company, in particular including financial, operational, sectoral, sustainability (particularly Environment, Social and Governance related risks), information, cyber security risks or any other risk as may be determined by the Committee.

b. Measures for risk mitigation including systems and processes for internal control of identified risks.

c. Business continuity plan.

2. To ensure that appropriate methodology, processes and systems are in place to monitor and evaluate risks associated with the business of the Company;

3. To monitor and oversee implementation of the risk management policy, including evaluating the adequacy of risk management systems;

4. To periodically review the risk management policy, at least once in two years, including by considering the changing industry dynamics and evolving complexity;

5. To keep the Board of Directors informed about the nature and content of its discussions, recommendations and actions to be taken;

6. The appointment, removal and terms of remuneration of the Chief Risk Officer (if any) shall be subject to review by the Risk Management Committee;

7. The Risk Management Committee shall coordinate its activities with other committees, in instances where there is any overlap with the activities of such committees, as per the framework laid down by the Board of Directors.

Cyber Security

The Company has established requisite technologies, processes and practices designed to protect networks, computers, programs and data from external attack, damage or unauthorized access. The Company is conducting training programs for its employees at regular intervals to educate the employees on safe usage of the Companys networks, digital devices and data to prevent any data breaches involving unauthorized access or damage to the Companys data. The Information Technology Department of the Company is in a constant process of taking feedback from the employees and updating the cyber security protocols.

The Risk Management Committee and the Board of Directors are reviewing the cyber security risks and mitigation measures from time to time.

Risk Management Committee Meetings

During the Financial Year, Risk Management Committee Meetings were held on February 14, 2023, July 26, 2023 and October 26, 2023.

Attendance at the Risk Management Committee

Meeting:

Name of the Director Designation Number of Meetings Held Attended Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy Nellore Chairman 3 3 Mr. N. Sujith Kumar Reddy Member 3 3 Mr. Brian Jude McNamara Member 3 3

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Committee

Corporate Social Responsibility reflects the strong commitment of the Company to improve the quality of life of the workforce and their families and also the community and society at large.

The Company believes in undertaking business in a way that will lead to overall development of all stakeholders and society.

The Board of Directors of the Company have constituted a Corporate Social Responsibility Committee comprising of the following Directors:

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy Nellore, Chairman,

Mr. N. Sujith Kumar Reddy, Member and Mr. Brian Jude McNamara, Member (Independent Director).

Ms. Nirmala Reddy, Independent Director on completion of the second term of Directorship has ceased to be the Director of the Company with effect from February 28, 2023. Mr. Brian Jude McNamara, Independent Director was appointed as the member of the Corporate Social Responsibility Committee in the Board Meeting held on February 27, 2023.

Corporate Social Responsibility policy was adopted by the Board of Directors on the recommendation of Corporate Social Responsibility Committee.

During the year, the Company has spent 11 million towards CSR activities.

The Company along with its subsidiaries in India has spent an amount of 1261.92 million towards CSR activities during last 3 years.

A report on Corporate Social Responsibility Activities as per Rule 8 of the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014 is annexed to this Boards Report as Annexure - 6.

During the Financial Year, the Corporate Social Responsibility Committee Meeting was held on April 25, 2023.

Attendance at the Corporate Social Responsibility

Committee Meeting:

Name of the Director Designation Number of Meetings Held Attended Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy Nellore Chairman 1 1 Mr. N. Sujith Kumar Reddy Member 1 1 Mr. Brian Jude McNamara Member 1 1

Stakeholders Relationship Committee

The Stakeholders Relationship Committee consists of following Directors:

Mr. N. Sujith Kumar Reddy, Chairman, Mr. N. Radhakrishna Reddy, Member, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy Nellore, Member and Mr. Brian Jude McNamara, Member (Independent Director).

Ms. Nirmala Reddy, Independent Director on completion of the second term of Directorship has ceased to be the Director of the Company with effect from February 28, 2023. Mr. Brian Jude McNamara, Independent Director was appointed as the member of the Stakeholders Relationship Committee in the Board Meeting held on February 27, 2023.

During the Financial Year, Stakeholders Relationship Committee Meetings were held on April 25, 2023 and October 26, 2023.

Attendance at Stakeholders Relationship Committee Meeting:

Name of the Director Designation Number of Meetings Held Attended Mr. N. Sujith Kumar Reddy Chairman 2 2 Mr. N. Radhakrishna Reddy Member 2 2 Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy Nellore Member 2 2 Mr. Brian Jude McNamara Member 2 2

Terms of Reference

(i) Resolving the grievances of the security holders including complaints related to transfer/ transmission of shares, non-receipt of annual report, non-receipt of declared dividends, nonreceipt of new/duplicate certificates, etc.

(ii) Review of measures taken for effective exercise of voting rights by shareholders.

(iii) Review of adherence to the service standards adopted by the Company in respect of various

services being rendered by the Registrar & Share Transfer Agent.

(iv) Review of the various measures and initiatives taken by the Company for reducing the quantum of unclaimed dividends and ensuring timely receipt of dividend warrants/annual reports/ statutory notices by the shareholders of the Company.

Share Transfer Committee

The Share Transfer Committee consists of following Directors:

Mr. N. Sujith Kumar Reddy, Chairman,

Mr. N. Radhakrishna Reddy, Member and Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy Nellore, Member.

The Committee meets every week / 15 days to approve issue of duplicate share certificates / letter of confirmation, transmission of shares, deletion of name in the register of members and other requests related to shares of the Company from the shareholders.

The Committee also oversee and review all matters connected with the securities transfers and review the performance of the Registrar and Transfer agents and recommends measures for overall improvement in the quality of investor services.

Mechanism for Evaluation of the Board

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board has carried out an annual evaluation of its own performance and that of its Committees as well as performance of the Directors individually. Feedback was sought by way of a structured questionnaire covering various aspects of the Boards functioning such as adequacy of the composition of the Board and its Committees, Board culture, execution and performance of specific duties, obligations and governance and the evaluation was carried out based on responses received from the Directors.

The evaluation is performed by the Board, Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Independent Directors with specific focus on the performance and effective functioning of the Board and Individual Directors.

In line with SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CMD/ CIR/P/2017/004, dated January 5, 2017, the Company has adopted the criteria recommended by the SEBI.

The Directors were given Six Forms for evaluation of the following:

(i) Evaluation of Board;

(ii) Evaluation of Committees of the Board;

(iii) Evaluation of Independent Directors;

(iv) Evaluation of Chairperson;

(v) Evaluation of Non-Executive and NonIndependent Directors; and

(vi) Evaluation of Managing Director.

The Directors were requested to give following ratings for each criteria:

1. Could do more to meet expectations;

2. Meets expectations; and

3. Exceeds expectations.

The Board of Directors have appointed Mr. DVM Gopal, Practicing Company Secretary as scrutinizer for the Board evaluation process.

The Directors have sent the duly filled forms to Mr. DVM Gopal after evaluation.

Mr. DVM Gopal, based on the evaluation done by the Directors, has prepared a report and submitted the Evaluation Report to the Chairperson of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company.

The Chairperson based on the report of the scrutinizer has informed the rankings to each Director and also informed that based on the Evaluation done by the Directors and also report issued by Mr. DVM Gopal, the performance of Directors is satisfactory and they are recommended for continuation as Directors of the Company.

Familiarization programmes imparted to Independent Directors

The Members of the Board of the Company were provided with opportunities to familiarize themselves with the Company, its Management and its operations. The Directors are provided with all the documents to enable them to have a better understanding of the Company, its various operations and the industry in which it operates.

All the Independent Directors of the Company are made aware of their roles and responsibilities at the time of their appointment through a formal letter of appointment, which also stipulates various terms and conditions of their engagement.

Executive Directors and Senior Management provide an overview of the operations and familiarize the new

Non-Executive Directors on matters related to the Companys values and commitments. They are also introduced to the organization structure, constitution of various committees, board procedures, risk management strategies, etc.

Strategic presentations are made to the Board where Directors get an opportunity to interact with Senior Management. Directors are also informed of the various developments in the Company through Press Releases, emails, etc.

Senior management personnel of the Company make presentations to the Board Members on a periodical basis, briefing them on the operations of the Company, plans, strategy, risks involved, new initiatives, etc., and seek their opinions and suggestions on the same. In addition, the Directors are briefed on their specific responsibilities and duties that may arise from time to time.

The Statutory Auditors and Internal Auditors of the Company make presentations to the Board of Directors on Financial Statements and Internal Controls. They will also make presentations on regulatory changes from time to time.

The details of the familiarisation programme are available on the website: https://www.rain-industries.com/

Directors

The Shareholders of the Company have approved the re-appointment of Mr. Varun Batra (DIN: 00020526), as an Independent Director of the Company for a period of 5 years i.e., from February 28, 2023 to February 27, 2028 through a postal ballot held on December 8, 2022.

The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on February 27, 2023 have appointed Ms. B. Shanti Sree (DIN: 07092258) as an Independent Director for a term of 5 years i.e., from February 28, 2023 to February 27, 2028 and the same was approved by the shareholders of the Company at the 48th Annual General Meeting held on May 2, 2023.

Ms. Nirmala Reddy is ceased to be an Independent Director of the Company with effect from February 28, 2023 consequent to completion of her second term as an Independent Director.

Ms. Radhika Vijay Haribhakti is ceased to be an Independent Director of the Company with respect from June 11, 2023 consequent to completion of her second term as an Independent Director.

Except the above, there has been no change in the Board of Directors during the Financial Year ended December 31, 2023.

Appointment/Re-appointment

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy Nellore, Director of the Company retires by rotation and being eligible offers himself for re-appointment.

Key Managerial Personnel

The following have been designated as the Key Managerial Personnel of the Company pursuant to Sections 2(51) and 203 of the Companies Act,

2013 read with the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014:

Mr. N. Radhakrishna Reddy - Managing Director Mr. T. Srinivasa Rao - Chief Financial Officer

Mr. S. Venkat Ramana Reddy - Company Secretary

Meeting of Independent Directors

A separate meeting of the Independent Directors was held under the Chairmanship of Mr. Varun Batra, Independent Director on November 6, 2023, inter-alia, to discuss evaluation of the performance of NonIndependent Directors, the Board as a whole, evaluation of the performance of the Chairman, taking into account the views of the Executive and Non-Executive Directors and the evaluation of the quality, content and timeliness of flow of information between the management and the Board that is necessary for the Board to effectively and reasonably perform its duties.

The Independent Directors expressed satisfaction with the overall performance of the Directors and the Board as a whole.

Lead Independent Director

The Board has appointed Mr. Varun Batra, Chairperson of the Independent Directors Meeting, as the Lead Independent Director. The role of the lead Independent Director is to provide leadership to the Independent Directors, liaise on behalf of the Independent Directors and ensure the Boards effectiveness to maintain high-quality governance of the organization and the effective functioning of the Board.

Registration of Independent Directors in Independent Directors Databank

All the Independent Directors of your Company have been registered and are members of Independent

Directors Databank maintained by the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA).

Online Proficiency Self-Assessment Test

All Independent Directors of the Company have passed the Online Proficiency Self-Assessment Test conducted by Indian Institute of Corporate Affair (IICA).

Confirmation and Opinion of the Board on Independent Directors

All the Independent Directors of the Company have given their respective declaration / disclosures under Section 149(7) of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) and Regulation 25(8) of the Listing Regulations and have confirmed that they fulfill the independence criteria as specified under section 149(6) of the Act and Regulation 16 of the Listing Regulations and have also confirmed that they are not aware of any circumstance or situation, which exist or may be reasonably anticipated, that could impair or impact their ability to discharge their duties with an objective independent judgment and without any external influence. Further, the Board after taking these declarations/disclosures on record and acknowledging the veracity of the same, concluded that the Independent Directors are persons of integrity and possess the relevant expertise and experience to qualify as Independent Directors of the Company and are Independent of the Management.

The Board opines that all the Independent Directors of the Company strictly adhere to corporate integrity, possesses requisite expertise, experience and qualifications to discharge the assigned duties and responsibilities as mandated by the Companies Act, 2013 and Listing Regulations diligently.

Board Diversity

The Company has over the years been fortunate to have eminent people from diverse fields to serve as Directors on its Board. Pursuant to the SEBI Listing Regulations, the Nomination & Remuneration Committee of the Board has formalised a policy on Board Diversity to ensure diversity of the Board in terms of experience, knowledge, perspective, background, gender, age and culture. The Policy on diversity is available on the Companys website and can be accessed on web link at https://www.rain- industries.com/investors/#policies

Statement of particulars of appointment and remuneration of managerial personnel

Disclosures pertaining to remuneration and other details as required under Section 197(12) of the Act read with Rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 are annexed to this Boards Report as Annexure - 7.

Directors and Officers Insurance (‘D&O’)

As per the requirements of Regulation 25(10) of the SEBI Listing Regulations, the Company has taken Directors and Officers Insurance (‘D&O) for all its Directors and members of the Senior Management.

Code of Conduct

Board of Directors have adopted and oversee the administration of the RAIN Groups Code of Business Conduct and Ethics (the ‘Code of Conduct), which applies to all Directors, Officers and Employees of Rain Industries Limited and its subsidiaries (collectively, the ‘RAIN Group). The Code of Conduct reflects the Groups commitment to doing business with integrity and in full compliance with the law and provides a general roadmap for all the Directors, Officers and Employees to follow as they perform their day-to-day responsibilities with the highest ethical standards.

The Code of Conduct also ensures that all members of RAIN Group perform their duties in compliance with applicable laws and in a manner that is respectful of each other and the RAIN Groups relationships with its customers, suppliers and shareholders, as well as the communities and regulatory bodies where the Group does business.

Deposits

The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public in terms of Chapter V of the Companies Act, 2013. Hence, no amount on account of principal or interest on public deposits was outstanding as on the date of the balance sheet.

Statutory Auditors

The Companys Statutory Auditors, S. R. Batliboi & Associates LLP, Chartered Accountants, (FRN: 101049W/E300004), were appointed as the Statutory Auditors of the Company for a period of 5 years at the 48th Annual General Meeting of the Company, i.e., up to the conclusion of the 53rd Annual General Meeting of the Company.

Accordingly, S. R. Batliboi & Associates LLP, Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditors of the Company will

continue till the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting to be held in 2028. In this regard, the Company has received a Certificate from the Auditors to the effect that their continuation as Statutory Auditors, would be in accordance with the provisions of Section 141 of the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Report

There are no qualifications, reservations or adverse remarks or disclaimer made by S. R. Batliboi & Associates LLP, Chartered Accountants, (FRN: 101049W/E300004), Statutory Auditors in their report for the Financial Year ended December 31, 2023.

Secretarial Auditors Report

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Board of Directors have appointed DVM & Associates LLP, Practicing Company Secretaries as Secretarial Auditors to conduct Secretarial Audit of the Company for the Financial Year ended December 31, 2023.

The Secretarial Auditors Report issued by DVM & Associates LLP, Practicing Company Secretaries in Form MR-3 is annexed to this Boards Report as Annexure - 8.

The Secretarial Auditors Report does not contain any qualifications, reservation or adverse remarks or disclaimer.

Secretarial Audit of Material Unlisted Indian Subsidiaries

The Material Unlisted Subsidiaries of your Company i.e., Rain Cements Limited (RCL) and Rain CII Carbon (Vizag) Limited (RCCVL) undertakes Secretarial Audit every year under Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013. The Secretarial Audit of RCL and RCCVL for the Financial Year ended December 31, 2023 was carried out pursuant to Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 24A of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The Secretarial Audit Report of RCL issued by Mr. M. B. Suneel, Practicing Company Secretary, Partner at P. S. Rao and Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries and Secretarial Audit Report of RCCVL issued by Mr. DVM Gopal, partner at DVM & Associates LLP, Practicing Company Secretaries does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark or disclaimer.

The Secretarial Auditors Report of RCL and RCCVL in Form MR-3 are annexed to this Boards Report as Annexure - 8A and Annexure - 8B.

Annual Secretarial Compliance Report

The Company has undertaken an audit for the Financial Year ended December 31, 2023 for all applicable compliances as per the Securities and Exchange Board of India Regulations and Circulars/ Guidelines issued thereunder. The Annual Secretarial Compliance Report issued by Mr. DVM Gopal, Practicing Company Secretary, has been submitted to the Stock Exchanges within 60 days of the end of the Financial Year and same is annexed to this Boards Report as Annexure - 8C.

Board’s response on Auditor’s qualification, reservation or adverse remarks or disclaimer made.

There are no qualifications, reservations or adverse remarks made by the statutory auditors in their report or by the Practicing Company Secretary in the Secretarial Audit Report for the year.

Internal Auditors

The Audit Committee and the Board of Directors of the Company have appointed Mr. R. Balasubramanian, Chief Internal Auditor as Internal Auditor to conduct Internal Audit of the Company for the Financial Year ended December 31, 2023. The internal audit department will carry-out extensive internal audits and special management reviews of the Company and all operating subsidiary Companies in India, Europe and United States of America.

Maintenance of Cost Records specified by the Central Government under Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013

The provisions relating to maintenance of Cost Records as specified by the Central Government under Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to the Company.

Reporting of Frauds by Auditors

During the year under review, the Statutory Auditors, Internal Auditors and Secretarial Auditor have not reported any instances of frauds committed in the Company by its Directors or Officers or Employees to the Audit Committee under Section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013, details of which needs to be mentioned in this Report.

Audit Committee

The Audit Committee consists of the following Members (all are Independent Directors):

Mr. Varun Batra, Chairman, Mr. Brian Jude McNamara, Member, Ms. B. Shanti Sree, Member and Mr. Robert Thomas Tonti, Member.

Ms. Radhika Vijay Haribhakti is ceased to be an Independent Director of the Company with effect from June 11, 2023 consequent to completion of her second term as an Independent Director.

The Board of Directors at their meeting held on February 27, 2023 have appointed Ms. B. Shanti Sree, Independent Director as a member of the Audit Committee.

The Audit Committee at their meeting held on

May 8, 2023 has elected Mr. Varun Batra, Independent

Director as the Chairman of the Audit Committee.

There has been no such incidence where the Board has not accepted the recommendation of the Audit Committee during the year under review.

Four Audit Committee Meetings were held during the Financial Year ended December 31, 2023. The maximum time gap between any two meetings was not more than one hundred and twenty days.

The Audit Committee meetings were held on February 27, 2023, May 08, 2023, August 03, 2023 and November 06, 2023.

Attendance at the Audit Committee Meetings

Name of the Director Designation Number of Meetings Held Attended Mr. Varun Batra* Chairman 4 4 Mr. Brian Jude McNamara Member 4 4 Mr. Robert Thomas Tonti Member 4 4 Ms. B. Shanti Sree ** Member 3 3 Ms. Radhika Vijay Haribhakti *** Chairperson 2 2

* The Audit Committee at their meeting held on May 8, 2023 has elected Mr. Varun Batra, Independent Director as the Chairman of the Audit Committee.

** The Board of Directors at their meeting held on February 27, 2023 have appointed Ms. B. Shanti Sree, Independent Director as a member of the Audit Committee.

*** Ms. Radhika Vijay Haribhakti, Chairperson of the Audit Committee, is ceased to be a Director of the Company effect from June 11, 2023 consequent to completion of her second term of Directorship.

Corporate Governance

The Company has a rich legacy of ethical governance practices and is committed to implement sound corporate governance practices with a view to bring about transparency in its operations and maximize shareholder value.

A Report on Corporate Governance along with a Certificate from the Statutory Auditors of the Company regarding compliance with the conditions of Corporate Governance as stipulated under Schedule V of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 forms part of the Annual Report (Annexure-12).

Compliance Management

The Company has built and adopted a compliance management tool as a part of the SAP. The application provides a facility to update statutory compliances from time to time by attaching the evidence of compliance. The tool also provides systems-driven alerts to the respective personnel of the Company for complying with the applicable laws and regulations as per the due dates for compliance. The Managing Director, Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary of the Company will present a certificate certifying the compliance of all the applicable laws, rules and regulations to the Board of Directors of the Company in the Board Meetings held for reviewing of the quarterly financial statements.

Vigil Mechanism (Whistle Blower Policy)

The Vigil Mechanism as envisaged in the Companies Act, 2013, the Rules prescribed thereunder and the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is implemented through the Companys Whistle Blower Policy.

The Company has adopted a Whistle Blower Policy establishing a formal vigil mechanism for the Directors and employees to report concerns about unethical behavior, actual or suspected fraud or violation of the Code of Conduct and Ethics. It also provides adequate safeguards against the victimization of employees

who avail of the mechanism and provides direct access to the Chairperson of the Audit Committee in exceptional cases. It is affirmed that no personnel of the Company have been denied access to the Audit Committee. The policy of vigil mechanism is available on the Companys website i.e., https://www. rain-industries.com/assets/pdf/ril-whistle-blower-poli cy-10-11-2015 20180725124703.pdf

The Whistle Blower Policy aims for conducting affairs in a fair and transparent manner by adopting the highest standards of professionalism, honesty, integrity and ethical behavior. All employees of the Company are covered under the Whistle Blower Policy.

The Company conducts orientation programs to the new employees which familiarizes the new employees with various policies of the Company including the Whistle Blower Policy and Code of Conduct and Ethics. The Company also conducts awareness programs to all the employees on the availability of the vigil mechanism intimating them the contact details of the Ombudsman and the protection and anonymity available to the whistle blower.

Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF)

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 124 of the Companies Act, 2013 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder, unclaimed dividend amount of I 47,93,959 (Rupees Forty Seven Lakhs Ninety Three Thousand Nine Hundred Fifty Nine Only) of the Company for the Financial Year ended December 31, 2016 has been transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF) established by the Central Government pursuant to Section 125 of the Companies Act, 2013 on June 01, 2023.

During the year, 1,84,138 equity shares were transferred to IEPF.

The Company has transferred an amount of I 47,93,959 towards dividend to IEPF on the shares which were already transferred to IEPF.

Information in respect of unclaimed dividend and due dates for transfer to the IEPF are given below:

Sl. No. For the Financial year ended Percentage of Dividend Amount of Unclaimed dividend Balance (Amount in K) Date of Declaration Due date for transfer to IEPF 1 December 31,2017 (Interim dividend) 50% 47,92,787 August 11,2017 September 10, 2024 2 December 31,2017 (Final dividend) 50% 27,83,024 May 11,2018 June 10, 2025 3 December 31,2018 (Interim dividend) 50% 27,68,538 November 14, 2018 December 13, 2025 4 December 31,2019 (Interim dividend) 50% 27,16,235 November 13, 2019 December 12, 2026 5 December 31,2020 (Interim dividend) 50% 29,40,313 October 30, 2020 December 5, 2027 6 December 31,2021 (Interim dividend) 50% 27,29,920 October 30, 2021 December 3, 2028 7 December 31,2022 (Interim dividend) 50% 26,23,224 July 29, 2022 September 1,2029 8 December 31,2023 (Interim dividend) 50% 27,91,341 May 09, 2023 June 13, 2030

As per the provisions of Section 124 of the Companies Act, 2013, shares of the shareholders, who have not claimed dividends for a continuous period of 7 years, shall be transferred to Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority account.

Unclaimed Equity shares held in the suspense account are maintained with Stock Holding Corporation of India Limited, G6-G10, East Block, Swarna Jayanthi Commercial Complex, Ameerpet, Hyderabad - 500002, Telangana State, India, vide Client ID: IN301330 and DP ID: 40195702

In Compliance with SEBI Circulars SEBI/HO/MIRSD/ MIRSD_RTAMB/P/CIR/2022/8 dated January 25, 2022 and SEBI/HO/MIRSD/PoD-1/OW/P/2022/64923 dated December 30, 2022 the Company has opened “Rain Industries Limited Unclaimed Securities Suspense Escrow Account” to transfer the unclaimed securities.

Insurance

All properties and insurable interests of the Company have been fully insured.

Adequacy of Internal Financial Controls with reference to the Financial Statements

The Corporate Governance Policies guide the conduct of affairs of the Company and clearly delineates the roles, responsibilities and authorities at each level of its governance structure and key functionaries involved in governance. The Code of Conduct for Senior Management and Employees of the Company (the Code of Conduct) commits Management to financial and accounting policies, systems and processes. The Corporate Governance Policies and the Code of Conduct are widely communicated across the Company at all times.

The financial statements of the Company have been prepared in accordance with Indian Accounting Standards (IND AS) as per the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended from time to time notified under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013, (the ‘Act) and other relevant provisions of the Act.

The Company maintains all its records in ERP (SAP) System and the workflow and approvals are routed through the ERP (SAP).

The Company has an in-house team of Internal Auditors to examine the internal controls and verify whether the workflow of the organization is in accordance with the approved policies of the Company. In every Quarter, while approval of Financial Statements, the Internal Auditors present to the Audit Committee, the Internal Audit Report and Management Comments on the Internal Audit observations. The reports of internal auditors are reviewed by the Board of Directors of respective subsidiary companies and the minutes of the meetings and key observations of the internal auditors team are reported to the Audit Committee of the Company on a quarterly basis.

The Board of Directors of the Company have adopted various policies such as Related Party Transactions Policy, Whistle Blower Policy, Material Subsidiaries Policy, Corporate Social Responsibility Policy, Anti-Corruption and Anti Bribery policy,

Risk Management Policy, Dissemination of material events Policy, Documents preservation Policy, Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Insiders Policy, Code of Internal Procedures and Conduct for Regulating, Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Insiders, Code of Practices and Procedures for Fair Disclosures, Policy on Prevention of Fraud and Internal Financial Control and such other procedures for ensuring the orderly and efficient

conduct of its business for safeguarding of its assets, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records and the timely preparation of reliable financial information.

The Company recognises Internal Financial Controls cannot provide absolute assurance of achieving financial, operational and compliance reporting objectives because of its inherent limitations. Also, projections of any evaluation of the Internal Financial Controls to future periods are subject to the risk that the Internal Financial Control may become inadequate because of changes in conditions or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate. Accordingly, regular audits and review of processes ensure that such systems are reinforced on an ongoing basis.

Names of Companies, which have become or ceased to be Company’s Subsidiaries, Joint Ventures or Associate Companies during the year

During the year under review, the Company has incorporated Rain Holding Limited, Dubai, a Wholly Owned Subsidiary Company.

Change in the nature of business

There has been no change in the nature of business of the Company.

The details of significant and material orders passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunals impacting the going concern status and Company’s operations in future

There have been no significant material orders passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunals which would impact the going concern status of the Company and its future operations.

During the year under review, no application was made or any proceedings pending against the Company under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

During the year under review, the Company has not done any one-time settlement with Banks or Financial Institutions.

Material changes and commitments

There are no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company which occurred during the Financial Year ended December 31, 2023 to which the Financial Statements relates and the date of signing of this report.

Financial Year of the Company

The Company has Wholly Owned Subsidiary Companies situated in India and outside India. The Companies situated outside India follow the Financial Year from January 1 to December 31 and they contribute significant revenue to the consolidated revenue of the Company and their statutory financials, tax filings are also made on this basis in the respective jurisdictions where they are registered. A common Financial Year of the Company and its Subsidiary Companies has synergies in closing of accounts, compilation and disclosure of data, internal control assessment and audit thereof and preparation of Consolidated Financial Statements, hence, the Company is following the Financial Year from January 1 to December 31.

The Company Law Board vide its order dated October 16, 2015 permitted the Company to follow the Financial Year from January 1 to December 31.

Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report

The ‘Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report (BRSR) of your Company for the year ended December 31, 2023 forms part of this Annual Report as required under Regulation 34(2)(f) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as Annexure - 9.

Credit Rating

India Ratings and Research vide its report dated June 23, 2023 has revised Rain Industries Limiteds (the Company) Outlook to Stable from Negative while affirming the Long-Term Issuer Rating at ‘IND A/Positive.

Nomination and Remuneration Policy

In pursuance of the Companys policy to consider human resources as its invaluable assets, to pay equitable remuneration to all Directors, Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) and Employees of the Company, to harmonize the aspirations of human resources consistent with the goals of the Company and in terms of the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 as amended from time to time, the policy on Nomination and Remuneration of Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management has been formulated.

Nomination and Remuneration policy of the Company forms part of this Annual Report and the policy is also available on the Companys website at: https://rain- industries.com/investors/#policies as Annexure - 10.

Human Resources

The Company believes that the quality of its employees is the key to its success and is committed to providing necessary human resource development and training opportunities to equip employees with additional skills to enable them to adapt to contemporary technological advancements.

Industrial relations during the year continued to be cordial and the Company is committed to maintain good industrial relations through effective communication, meetings and negotiation.

Prevention of Sexual Harassment

The Company has adopted policy on Prevention of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace in accordance with the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

The Company has not received any complaints during the year.

The Company regularly conducts awareness programs for its employees.

The following is a summary of sexual harassment complaints received and disposed off during the year:

S. No. Particulars Status of the No. of complaints received and disposed off 1 Number of complaints on Sexual harassment received Nil 2 Number of Complaints disposed off during the year Not Applicable 3 Number of cases pending for more than ninety days Not Applicable 4 Number of workshops or awareness programme against sexual harassment carried out The Company regularly conducts necessary awareness programmes for its employees 5 Nature of action taken by the employer or district officer Not Applicable

Constitution of Internal Complaints Committee under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013

The Company has constituted an Internal Complaints Committee under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013. The Company has not received any complaints during the year.

Initiatives for Stakeholder and Customer relationship

The Company has an effective Investor Relations Program (“IR”) through which the company continuously interacts with the investor community across various channels (Individual Meetings, Participation in One-on-One interactions and group meetings). The Company ensures that critical information about the Company is available to all the investors by submitting all such information to the Stock Exchanges and also uploading the information on the Companys website under the Investors section.

The Company strives to adopt emerging best practices in IR and building a relationship of mutual understanding with investors and analysts.

We place our customers at the center of everything we do, aiming to provide relevant products effortlessly through the channels they choose. Development and investment of robust customer relationship

management structures can be very costly. Rain has, therefore, taken great care in recognizing the processes and frameworks that require attention to meet the targets of greater efficiency. It requires us to spend significant management time but at the same time, leads to better business and a better brand.

Customer satisfaction is the most important measure of success in our industry. All the effort we put in everyday gets translated into our high Customer retention and repeat customer volume. We reach out to key influencers from our customers to get their feedback about our products. In addition, we seek inputs on their future roadmap and priorities. This helps us measure the health of our relationships with our customers and what we can do to add value.

Environment, Health and Safety

The Company considers it is essential to protect the Earth and limited natural resources as well as the health and wellbeing of every person.

The Company strives to achieve safety, health and environmental excellence in all aspects of its business activities. Acting responsibly with a focus on safety, health and the environment to be part of the Companys DNA.

In line with the ‘Go Green philosophy, the Company is continuously adopting new techniques to eliminate and minimize the environmental impact. Various

projects have been implemented by the Company to use alternate sources of energy wherever possible.

The Company does not just talk about ‘Sustainability, it follows in true letter and spirit; Sustainability is about how RAIN operates. RAIN strives to promote Circular Economy and deliver Societal Value. RAINs approach is to innovate, collaborate and educate communities.

With an intensive focus on safety, we have achieved decline in our total recordable injury rate (TRIR).

We firmly believe that we can progress only as fast as the successful implementation and acceptance of our safety programmes and initiatives.

Our aim is to build a more mature and sustainable safety culture that will allow us to increase our productivity and operational discipline and facilitate highly competitive organic growth.

Our safety culture is centrally driven with a global Safety, Health and Environment (SHE) organisation steering our company-wide programmes.

Occupational health is a key aspect of Rains safety activities. Currently, there are several health programmes initiated at each site and location, including global health days with dedicated initiatives.

Process safety is an integral part of our mission to operate in the safest manner possible by increasing the efficiency and reliability of our operations.

Compliance with Secretarial Standards

The Company has complied with Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

Prevention of Insider Trading Code

As per SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation, 2015, the Company has adopted a Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading. The Company has appointed Mr. S. Venkat Ramana Reddy, Company Secretary as Compliance Officer, who is responsible for setting forth procedures and implementing of the code for trading in Companys securities. During the year under review, there has been due compliance with the said code.

The Board of Directors of the Company in compliance with Regulation 9A (4) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, review Compliance with the

provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, at least once in a financial year and verify that the systems for internal control are adequate and are operating effectively and make changes as and when required to improve the efficiency of the controls in place.

The Company has formulated various written Policies and taken various other steps from time to time to prevent Insider Trading as per the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015.

Given below are the various steps taken by the Company for prevention of Insider Trading:

1. The Company has adopted the Policy on Code of Internal Procedures and Conduct for Regulating, Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Insiders;

2. The Company has adopted the Policy on Code of Practices and Procedures for Fair Disclosures;

3. The Company has adopted Whistle Blower Policy;

4. The Company is closing the Trading Window during the period of declaration of Financial Results, declaration of dividend and also while undertaking corporate actions;

5. Identification of employees who have access to Unpublished Price Sensitive Information (UPSI) as designated persons;

6. Annual Disclosures are taken from designated employees to monitor trading in shares of the Company;

7. Identifying all Unpublished Price Sensitive Information (UPSI) and maintaining

its confidentiality;

8. Restrictions on communication or procurement of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information (UPSI);

9. Listing all employees and other persons with whom Unpublished Price Sensitive Information (UPSI) is shared;

10. Confidentiality of Information declarations are taken from employees;

11. The Digital Data Base of designated persons is being maintained containing the details of Name, PAN, Phone numbers of designated persons and the persons with whom they undertake material Financial transactions i.e., family members and other persons;

12. Digital Data Base of persons is maintained with whom Unpublished Price Sensitive Information (UPSI) is shared with details of date and time at which such information is shared; and

13. A Structured Digital Data Base software is maintained by the Company internally for recording the communication of the UPSI and the data is recorded in the software within 48 hours of the communication of the UPSI and an autogenerated mail shall be sent to all the parties with whom the UPSI is shared.

Reconciliation of Share Capital Audit

As required by the SEBI Listing Regulations, quarterly audit of the Companys share capital is being carried out by an independent Practicing Company Secretary

with a view to reconcile the total share capital admitted with NSDL and CDSL and held in physical form, with the issued and listed capital. The Practicing Company Secretarys Certificate in regard to the same is submitted to BSE and the NSE and is also placed before the Board of Directors.

Acknowledgements

We express our sincere appreciation and thank our valued Shareholders, Customers, Bankers, Business Partners/Associates, Financial Institutions, Insurance Companies, Central and State Government Departments for their continued support and encouragement to the Company. We are pleased to record our appreciation of the sincere and dedicated services of the employees and workmen at all levels.

On behalf of the Board of Directors for Rain Industries Limited