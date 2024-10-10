|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|3 May 2024
|23 Feb 2024
|Rain Industries Limited - Outcome of the Board Meeting - Annual Audited Financial Results (Standalone, Consolidated and Segment) for the Quarter and Financial Year ended December 31, 2023 Rain Industries Limited - Notice and 49th Annual Report for the financial year ended December 31, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.04.2024) Rain Industries Limited - Proceedings of 49th AGM held on May 3, 2024. Rain Industries Limited - Submission of Scrutinizers Report on Voting Results of 49th AGM held on May 3, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.05.2024)
This research closes the stability gap between natural and synthetic graphite, allowing for increased use of natural graphite in EV.Read More
Here are some of the stocks the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Britannia Industries, PNC Infratech, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.