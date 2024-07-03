SectorRealty
Open₹1.65
Prev. Close₹1.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.58
Day's High₹1.65
Day's Low₹1.6
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-64.09
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)23.33
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
145.83
145.83
145.83
145.83
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1,108.36
-1,111.87
-1,054.94
-1,043.87
Net Worth
-962.53
-966.04
-909.11
-898.04
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
22.6
73.72
19.2
27.54
yoy growth (%)
-69.34
283.95
-30.28
-85.82
Raw materials
0
0
-9.56
-21.76
As % of sales
0
0
49.79
79.01
Employee costs
-4.97
-5.56
-8.49
-17.36
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
127.18
-135.42
-98.94
-107.39
Depreciation
-0.12
-0.13
-0.16
-0.44
Tax paid
-0.56
-6.62
18.34
11.77
Working capital
-23.23
-232.8
-741.23
153.7
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-69.34
283.95
-30.28
-85.82
Op profit growth
-66.27
45.74
-35.29
482.56
EBIT growth
-325.92
60.55
-31.23
430.09
Net profit growth
-87.15
-91.91
951.25
124.77
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
44.01
99.84
94.3
124.82
41.65
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
44.01
99.84
94.3
124.82
41.65
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
89.47
108.16
187.6
283.09
10.72
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
828.05
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,399.55
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,734.1
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,255.2
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,656.25
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Nitesh Shetty
Independent Director
S Ananthanarayanan
Non Executive Director
Gayathri
Whole-time Director
L S Vaidyanathan
Independent Director
Kumar Nellore Gopalakrishna
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
PRASANT KUMAR
Whole Time Director & CFO
Ramesh Karur Raghavendran
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Satchmo Holdings Limited was formerly incorporated as Nitesh Estates Private Limited on February 20, 2004 as a Private Limited Company in Bengaluru. The Company got converted into a Public Limited Company and in 2018-19, the name of the Company was changed from Nitesh Estates Limited to NEL Holdings Limited on April 27, 2019, again from NEL Holdings Limited to NEL Holdings South Limited on August 10, 2020 and from NEL Holdings South Limited to Satchmo Holdings Limited on December 16, 2022. Satchmo, a real estate developer, has recently changed its objects and added new lines of business . Satchmo is presently an Investment and Holding Company in the sectors of facilities management, Catering, Restuarant, food, dealing in purchase and sale of shares.The Company is an integrated property development company headquartered in Bangalore, India. The company is the real estate arm of the Nitesh Group having their presence across 4 asset classes. They develop state-of-the-art Homes, Hotels, Office Buildings and Shopping Malls. They undertake most of their projects through the joint-development model as compared to acquiring a freehold or leasehold interest in the land, which reduces the upfront cost of land acquisition and their total project financing costs.The company has two subsidiary companies, namely Nitesh Indiranagar and Nitesh Housing. They are also having a joint venture company namely, Nitesh Estates-Whitefield. These three companies are engaged in the business of real est
The Satchmo Holdings Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1.6 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Satchmo Holdings Ltd is ₹23.33 Cr. as of 30 Oct ‘19
The PE and PB ratios of Satchmo Holdings Ltd is 0 and -0.07 as of 30 Oct ‘19
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Satchmo Holdings Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Satchmo Holdings Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 30 Oct ‘19
Satchmo Holdings Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -34.72%, 3 Years at -50.13%, 1 Year at -71.93%, 6 Month at -70.91%, 3 Month at -15.79% and 1 Month at -5.88%.
