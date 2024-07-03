iifl-logo-icon 1
Satchmo Holdings Ltd Share Price

1.6
(0.00%)
Oct 30, 2019|03:25:41 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1.65
  • Day's High1.65
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close1.6
  • Day's Low1.6
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.58
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-64.09
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)23.33
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Satchmo Holdings Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

1.65

Prev. Close

1.6

Turnover(Lac.)

0.58

Day's High

1.65

Day's Low

1.6

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-64.09

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

23.33

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Satchmo Holdings Ltd Corporate Action

30 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 May, 2024

arrow

31 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Satchmo Holdings Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Satchmo Holdings Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:24 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 44.75%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 44.75%

Non-Promoter- 7.26%

Institutions: 7.26%

Non-Institutions: 47.97%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Satchmo Holdings Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

145.83

145.83

145.83

145.83

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1,108.36

-1,111.87

-1,054.94

-1,043.87

Net Worth

-962.53

-966.04

-909.11

-898.04

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

22.6

73.72

19.2

27.54

yoy growth (%)

-69.34

283.95

-30.28

-85.82

Raw materials

0

0

-9.56

-21.76

As % of sales

0

0

49.79

79.01

Employee costs

-4.97

-5.56

-8.49

-17.36

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

127.18

-135.42

-98.94

-107.39

Depreciation

-0.12

-0.13

-0.16

-0.44

Tax paid

-0.56

-6.62

18.34

11.77

Working capital

-23.23

-232.8

-741.23

153.7

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-69.34

283.95

-30.28

-85.82

Op profit growth

-66.27

45.74

-35.29

482.56

EBIT growth

-325.92

60.55

-31.23

430.09

Net profit growth

-87.15

-91.91

951.25

124.77

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

44.01

99.84

94.3

124.82

41.65

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

44.01

99.84

94.3

124.82

41.65

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

89.47

108.16

187.6

283.09

10.72

View Annually Results

Satchmo Holdings Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

828.05

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,399.55

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,734.1

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,255.2

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,656.25

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Satchmo Holdings Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Nitesh Shetty

Independent Director

S Ananthanarayanan

Non Executive Director

Gayathri

Whole-time Director

L S Vaidyanathan

Independent Director

Kumar Nellore Gopalakrishna

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

PRASANT KUMAR

Whole Time Director & CFO

Ramesh Karur Raghavendran

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Satchmo Holdings Ltd

Summary

Satchmo Holdings Limited was formerly incorporated as Nitesh Estates Private Limited on February 20, 2004 as a Private Limited Company in Bengaluru. The Company got converted into a Public Limited Company and in 2018-19, the name of the Company was changed from Nitesh Estates Limited to NEL Holdings Limited on April 27, 2019, again from NEL Holdings Limited to NEL Holdings South Limited on August 10, 2020 and from NEL Holdings South Limited to Satchmo Holdings Limited on December 16, 2022. Satchmo, a real estate developer, has recently changed its objects and added new lines of business . Satchmo is presently an Investment and Holding Company in the sectors of facilities management, Catering, Restuarant, food, dealing in purchase and sale of shares.The Company is an integrated property development company headquartered in Bangalore, India. The company is the real estate arm of the Nitesh Group having their presence across 4 asset classes. They develop state-of-the-art Homes, Hotels, Office Buildings and Shopping Malls. They undertake most of their projects through the joint-development model as compared to acquiring a freehold or leasehold interest in the land, which reduces the upfront cost of land acquisition and their total project financing costs.The company has two subsidiary companies, namely Nitesh Indiranagar and Nitesh Housing. They are also having a joint venture company namely, Nitesh Estates-Whitefield. These three companies are engaged in the business of real est
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Satchmo Holdings Ltd share price today?

The Satchmo Holdings Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of Satchmo Holdings Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Satchmo Holdings Ltd is ₹23.33 Cr. as of 30 Oct ‘19

What is the PE and PB ratio of Satchmo Holdings Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Satchmo Holdings Ltd is 0 and -0.07 as of 30 Oct ‘19

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Satchmo Holdings Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Satchmo Holdings Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Satchmo Holdings Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 30 Oct ‘19

What is the CAGR of Satchmo Holdings Ltd?

Satchmo Holdings Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -34.72%, 3 Years at -50.13%, 1 Year at -71.93%, 6 Month at -70.91%, 3 Month at -15.79% and 1 Month at -5.88%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Satchmo Holdings Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Satchmo Holdings Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

QUICKLINKS FOR Satchmo Holdings Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

