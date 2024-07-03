Summary

Satchmo Holdings Limited was formerly incorporated as Nitesh Estates Private Limited on February 20, 2004 as a Private Limited Company in Bengaluru. The Company got converted into a Public Limited Company and in 2018-19, the name of the Company was changed from Nitesh Estates Limited to NEL Holdings Limited on April 27, 2019, again from NEL Holdings Limited to NEL Holdings South Limited on August 10, 2020 and from NEL Holdings South Limited to Satchmo Holdings Limited on December 16, 2022. Satchmo, a real estate developer, has recently changed its objects and added new lines of business . Satchmo is presently an Investment and Holding Company in the sectors of facilities management, Catering, Restuarant, food, dealing in purchase and sale of shares.The Company is an integrated property development company headquartered in Bangalore, India. The company is the real estate arm of the Nitesh Group having their presence across 4 asset classes. They develop state-of-the-art Homes, Hotels, Office Buildings and Shopping Malls. They undertake most of their projects through the joint-development model as compared to acquiring a freehold or leasehold interest in the land, which reduces the upfront cost of land acquisition and their total project financing costs.The company has two subsidiary companies, namely Nitesh Indiranagar and Nitesh Housing. They are also having a joint venture company namely, Nitesh Estates-Whitefield. These three companies are engaged in the business of real est

