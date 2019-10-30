Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
22.6
73.72
19.2
27.54
yoy growth (%)
-69.34
283.95
-30.28
-85.82
Raw materials
0
0
-9.56
-21.76
As % of sales
0
0
49.79
79.01
Employee costs
-4.97
-5.56
-8.49
-17.36
As % of sales
21.99
7.54
44.21
63.03
Other costs
-41.75
-139.69
-50.23
-64.27
As % of sales (Other Cost)
184.73
189.48
261.61
233.36
Operating profit
-24.12
-71.53
-49.08
-75.85
OPM
-106.72
-97.02
-255.62
-275.41
Depreciation
-0.12
-0.13
-0.16
-0.44
Interest expense
-29.23
-66.19
-55.82
-44.68
Other income
180.65
2.43
6.12
13.58
Profit before tax
127.18
-135.42
-98.94
-107.39
Taxes
-0.56
-6.62
18.34
11.77
Tax rate
-0.44
4.88
-18.53
-10.96
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
126.62
-142.04
-80.6
-95.62
Exceptional items
-137.06
60.77
-924.61
0
Net profit
-10.44
-81.27
-1,005.21
-95.62
yoy growth (%)
-87.15
-91.91
951.25
124.77
NPM
-46.19
-110.24
-5,235.46
-347.2
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.