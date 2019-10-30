iifl-logo-icon 1
Satchmo Holdings Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1.6
(0.00%)
Oct 30, 2019

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

22.6

73.72

19.2

27.54

yoy growth (%)

-69.34

283.95

-30.28

-85.82

Raw materials

0

0

-9.56

-21.76

As % of sales

0

0

49.79

79.01

Employee costs

-4.97

-5.56

-8.49

-17.36

As % of sales

21.99

7.54

44.21

63.03

Other costs

-41.75

-139.69

-50.23

-64.27

As % of sales (Other Cost)

184.73

189.48

261.61

233.36

Operating profit

-24.12

-71.53

-49.08

-75.85

OPM

-106.72

-97.02

-255.62

-275.41

Depreciation

-0.12

-0.13

-0.16

-0.44

Interest expense

-29.23

-66.19

-55.82

-44.68

Other income

180.65

2.43

6.12

13.58

Profit before tax

127.18

-135.42

-98.94

-107.39

Taxes

-0.56

-6.62

18.34

11.77

Tax rate

-0.44

4.88

-18.53

-10.96

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

126.62

-142.04

-80.6

-95.62

Exceptional items

-137.06

60.77

-924.61

0

Net profit

-10.44

-81.27

-1,005.21

-95.62

yoy growth (%)

-87.15

-91.91

951.25

124.77

NPM

-46.19

-110.24

-5,235.46

-347.2

