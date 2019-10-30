Satchmo Holdings Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
145.83
145.83
145.83
145.83
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1,108.36
-1,111.87
-1,054.94
-1,043.87
Net Worth
-962.53
-966.04
-909.11
-898.04
Minority Interest
Debt
85.07
300.2
344.95
355.86
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
1.63
Total Liabilities
-877.46
-665.84
-564.16
-540.55
Fixed Assets
103.91
103.56
88.69
88.81
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-981.85
-772.11
-653.25
-629.85
Inventories
29.03
123.8
175.59
344.01
Inventory Days
2,835.85
1,703.25
Sundry Debtors
0.55
1.18
18.38
7.53
Debtor Days
296.84
37.28
Other Current Assets
139.24
162.42
229.63
256.45
Sundry Creditors
-66.04
-83.59
-106.88
-193.23
Creditor Days
1,726.15
956.71
Other Current Liabilities
-1,084.63
-975.92
-969.97
-1,044.61
Cash
0.48
2.71
0.4
0.49
Total Assets
-877.46
-665.84
-564.16
-540.55
