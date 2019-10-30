iifl-logo-icon 1
Satchmo Holdings Ltd Balance Sheet

1.6
(0.00%)
Oct 30, 2019

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

145.83

145.83

145.83

145.83

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1,108.36

-1,111.87

-1,054.94

-1,043.87

Net Worth

-962.53

-966.04

-909.11

-898.04

Minority Interest

Debt

85.07

300.2

344.95

355.86

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

1.63

Total Liabilities

-877.46

-665.84

-564.16

-540.55

Fixed Assets

103.91

103.56

88.69

88.81

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-981.85

-772.11

-653.25

-629.85

Inventories

29.03

123.8

175.59

344.01

Inventory Days

2,835.85

1,703.25

Sundry Debtors

0.55

1.18

18.38

7.53

Debtor Days

296.84

37.28

Other Current Assets

139.24

162.42

229.63

256.45

Sundry Creditors

-66.04

-83.59

-106.88

-193.23

Creditor Days

1,726.15

956.71

Other Current Liabilities

-1,084.63

-975.92

-969.97

-1,044.61

Cash

0.48

2.71

0.4

0.49

Total Assets

-877.46

-665.84

-564.16

-540.55

