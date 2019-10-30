Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-24.45
199.68
14.89
-88.22
Op profit growth
-95.84
364.45
-55.31
519.82
EBIT growth
-437.23
1.69
-59.7
340.34
Net profit growth
-68.16
-71.46
180.61
80.89
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-12.29
-223.52
-144.22
-370.86
EBIT margin
186.5
-41.78
-123.12
-351.06
Net profit margin
-69.24
-164.34
-1,726.24
-706.81
RoCE
-52.22
-1,345.8
-6.67
-10.22
RoNW
1.61
5.9
43.04
-324.74
RoA
4.84
-1,323.48
-23.38
-5.14
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-4.48
-14.07
-49.3
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-4.48
-14.08
-49.43
-18.43
Book value per share
-70.33
-68.04
-51.12
-6.13
Valuation ratios
P/E
-0.73
-0.11
-0.01
0
P/CEPS
-0.73
-0.11
-0.01
-0.62
P/B
-0.04
-0.02
-0.01
-1.88
EV/EBIDTA
3.77
-14.41
-20.76
-12.81
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-4.01
42.91
-38.55
-4.06
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
61.46
34.84
345.54
518.19
Inventory days
3,635.85
4,184.06
10,599.41
7,798.46
Creditor days
-898.28
-326.77
-1,201.58
-621.54
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.91
0.39
0.53
0.91
Net debt / equity
-0.6
-0.73
-1.36
-14.52
Net debt / op. profit
-53.16
-2.59
-16.9
-9.67
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-237.85
5.07
109.33
66.45
Employee costs
-6.09
-6.04
-29.53
-82.86
Other costs
131.66
-322.55
-324.03
-454.45
