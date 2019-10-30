iifl-logo-icon 1
Satchmo Holdings Ltd Key Ratios

1.6
(0.00%)
Oct 30, 2019

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-24.45

199.68

14.89

-88.22

Op profit growth

-95.84

364.45

-55.31

519.82

EBIT growth

-437.23

1.69

-59.7

340.34

Net profit growth

-68.16

-71.46

180.61

80.89

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-12.29

-223.52

-144.22

-370.86

EBIT margin

186.5

-41.78

-123.12

-351.06

Net profit margin

-69.24

-164.34

-1,726.24

-706.81

RoCE

-52.22

-1,345.8

-6.67

-10.22

RoNW

1.61

5.9

43.04

-324.74

RoA

4.84

-1,323.48

-23.38

-5.14

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-4.48

-14.07

-49.3

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-4.48

-14.08

-49.43

-18.43

Book value per share

-70.33

-68.04

-51.12

-6.13

Valuation ratios

P/E

-0.73

-0.11

-0.01

0

P/CEPS

-0.73

-0.11

-0.01

-0.62

P/B

-0.04

-0.02

-0.01

-1.88

EV/EBIDTA

3.77

-14.41

-20.76

-12.81

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-4.01

42.91

-38.55

-4.06

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

61.46

34.84

345.54

518.19

Inventory days

3,635.85

4,184.06

10,599.41

7,798.46

Creditor days

-898.28

-326.77

-1,201.58

-621.54

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.91

0.39

0.53

0.91

Net debt / equity

-0.6

-0.73

-1.36

-14.52

Net debt / op. profit

-53.16

-2.59

-16.9

-9.67

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-237.85

5.07

109.33

66.45

Employee costs

-6.09

-6.04

-29.53

-82.86

Other costs

131.66

-322.55

-324.03

-454.45

