Satchmo Holdings Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
6.01
1.83
6.35
6.2
19.3
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
6.01
1.83
6.35
6.2
19.3
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.04
33.28
23.68
2.85
3.82
Total Income
7.05
35.11
30.03
9.05
23.12
Total Expenditure
7.66
5.73
19.31
34.43
24.97
PBIDT
-0.61
29.38
10.72
-25.38
-1.85
Interest
0.01
0
0.07
0.28
0.3
PBDT
-0.62
29.38
10.65
-25.66
-2.15
Depreciation
0.03
0.03
0.04
0.04
0.03
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
-1.1
0
-0.21
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.65
29.35
11.71
-25.7
-1.97
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.65
29.35
11.71
-25.7
-1.97
Extra-ordinary Items
0.91
32.5
4.01
-5.34
1.22
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-1.56
-3.15
7.7
-20.36
-3.19
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.04
2.01
0.8
-1.76
-0.14
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
145.83
145.83
145.83
145.83
145.83
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-10.14
1,605.46
168.81
-409.35
-9.58
PBDTM(%)
-10.31
1,605.46
167.71
-413.87
-11.13
PATM(%)
-10.81
1,603.82
184.4
-414.51
-10.2
