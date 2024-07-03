iifl-logo-icon 1
Satchmo Holdings Ltd Quarterly Results

1.6
(0.00%)
Oct 30, 2019|03:25:41 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

6.01

1.83

6.35

6.2

19.3

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

6.01

1.83

6.35

6.2

19.3

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.04

33.28

23.68

2.85

3.82

Total Income

7.05

35.11

30.03

9.05

23.12

Total Expenditure

7.66

5.73

19.31

34.43

24.97

PBIDT

-0.61

29.38

10.72

-25.38

-1.85

Interest

0.01

0

0.07

0.28

0.3

PBDT

-0.62

29.38

10.65

-25.66

-2.15

Depreciation

0.03

0.03

0.04

0.04

0.03

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

-1.1

0

-0.21

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.65

29.35

11.71

-25.7

-1.97

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.65

29.35

11.71

-25.7

-1.97

Extra-ordinary Items

0.91

32.5

4.01

-5.34

1.22

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-1.56

-3.15

7.7

-20.36

-3.19

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.04

2.01

0.8

-1.76

-0.14

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

145.83

145.83

145.83

145.83

145.83

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-10.14

1,605.46

168.81

-409.35

-9.58

PBDTM(%)

-10.31

1,605.46

167.71

-413.87

-11.13

PATM(%)

-10.81

1,603.82

184.4

-414.51

-10.2

