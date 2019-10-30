iifl-logo-icon 1
Satchmo Holdings Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1.6
(0.00%)
Oct 30, 2019|03:25:41 PM

Satchmo Holdings FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

127.18

-135.42

-98.94

-107.39

Depreciation

-0.12

-0.13

-0.16

-0.44

Tax paid

-0.56

-6.62

18.34

11.77

Working capital

-23.23

-232.8

-741.23

153.7

Other operating items

Operating

103.27

-374.97

-821.99

57.64

Capital expenditure

0

0.03

0.08

0.09

Free cash flow

103.27

-374.94

-821.9

57.73

Equity raised

-2,088.37

-1,926.35

237.09

618.21

Investing

0

-10.08

-363.92

-102.65

Financing

-10.91

-168.89

26.61

209.54

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-1,996.01

-2,480.26

-922.12

782.83

