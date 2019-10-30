Satchmo Holdings Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
127.18
-135.42
-98.94
-107.39
Depreciation
-0.12
-0.13
-0.16
-0.44
Tax paid
-0.56
-6.62
18.34
11.77
Working capital
-23.23
-232.8
-741.23
153.7
Other operating items
Operating
103.27
-374.97
-821.99
57.64
Capital expenditure
0
0.03
0.08
0.09
Free cash flow
103.27
-374.94
-821.9
57.73
Equity raised
-2,088.37
-1,926.35
237.09
618.21
Investing
0
-10.08
-363.92
-102.65
Financing
-10.91
-168.89
26.61
209.54
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-1,996.01
-2,480.26
-922.12
782.83
