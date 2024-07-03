iifl-logo-icon 1
Satchmo Holdings Ltd Nine Monthly Results

1.6
(0.00%)
Oct 30, 2019|03:25:41 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

37.66

39.91

72.19

70.25

37.92

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

37.66

39.91

72.19

70.25

37.92

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

71.02

3.2

292.85

285.57

9.41

Total Income

108.68

43.11

365.04

355.82

47.33

Total Expenditure

103.57

134.31

58.17

320.36

104.23

PBIDT

5.11

-91.2

306.87

35.46

-56.9

Interest

0.93

47.7

66.16

116.78

73

PBDT

4.18

-138.9

240.71

-81.32

-129.9

Depreciation

0.09

0.07

0.07

0.17

1.21

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

1.11

0.55

0.82

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

-0.27

78.72

-18.34

Reported Profit After Tax

4.09

-140.08

240.36

-161.03

-112.77

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

4.09

-140.08

240.36

-161.03

-112.77

Extra-ordinary Items

-4.11

0

106.72

1.41

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

8.2

-140.08

133.64

-162.44

-112.77

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.28

-9.61

16.48

-11.04

-7.73

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

145.83

145.83

145.83

145.83

145.83

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

13.56

-228.51

425.08

50.47

-150.05

PBDTM(%)

11.09

-348.03

333.43

-115.75

-342.56

PATM(%)

10.86

-350.98

332.95

-229.22

-297.38

