Satchmo Holdings Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
37.66
39.91
72.19
70.25
37.92
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
37.66
39.91
72.19
70.25
37.92
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
71.02
3.2
292.85
285.57
9.41
Total Income
108.68
43.11
365.04
355.82
47.33
Total Expenditure
103.57
134.31
58.17
320.36
104.23
PBIDT
5.11
-91.2
306.87
35.46
-56.9
Interest
0.93
47.7
66.16
116.78
73
PBDT
4.18
-138.9
240.71
-81.32
-129.9
Depreciation
0.09
0.07
0.07
0.17
1.21
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
1.11
0.55
0.82
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
-0.27
78.72
-18.34
Reported Profit After Tax
4.09
-140.08
240.36
-161.03
-112.77
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
4.09
-140.08
240.36
-161.03
-112.77
Extra-ordinary Items
-4.11
0
106.72
1.41
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
8.2
-140.08
133.64
-162.44
-112.77
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.28
-9.61
16.48
-11.04
-7.73
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
145.83
145.83
145.83
145.83
145.83
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
13.56
-228.51
425.08
50.47
-150.05
PBDTM(%)
11.09
-348.03
333.43
-115.75
-342.56
PATM(%)
10.86
-350.98
332.95
-229.22
-297.38
